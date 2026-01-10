Sri Lanka hope for top-order upturn, if rain stays away

Big picture: Who can arrest Sri Lanka's batting woes?

That Sri Lanka is experiencing an especially nasty north-east monsoon over the past several months is clear. It washed out many of the Women's World Cup matches slated for October. In December, Cyclone Ditwah delivered some of the most devastating weather to ever hit the island. Now, deep into January, which is generally one of Sri Lanka's driest months, Friday's match was washed out without a ball bowled. The forecast looks slightly better for Sunday , but forecasts don't tend to mean much in this part of the country.

Whatever happens in terms of the weather, it is clear that as Sri Lanka arrive on the doorstep of another T20 World Cup, there is the usual attendant instability. The captain has been switched out but the team is still losing against good opposition. The top order is being rejigged frequently, and consistent scores are not forthcoming. There are strong elements in the attack - such as the bowling of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga - but there is fragility elsewhere. It might not take much to turn things around, though. The raw materials of a decent T20 side are there.

Pakistan , meanwhile, will have mostly cooled their heels since Wednesday. Head coach Mike Hesson described their big win in the first T20I as "very clinical", praising not only the bowling that decked Sri Lanka for 128 but the top-order batters who aced the chase as well. Their only big work-on was the fielding, he thought.

That they are putting up such performances while key players, such as Babar Azam, are away at the Big Bash League is especially impressive. If they are to put together a good campaign in the forthcoming World Cup, Wednesday's win might have been the day they planted their flag in Sri Lanka. So far, and notwithstanding the weather, these conditions seem to suit them.

Form guide

Sri Lanka LLWWL (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Pakistan WWLWW

In the spotlight: Sahibzada Farhan and Kamil Mishara

Sahibzada Farhan had topped the run list, hitting 191 runs at a strike rate of 146.92. He has now made a bright start in Sri Lanka, hitting 51 off 36 in his first innings on the island. Farhan was especially good at taking down Nuwan Thushara, which caused significant problems for Sri Lanka, who require early wickets from the round-arm seamer. Farhan's dominance will make Sri Lanka think twice about playing Thushara in this match. In the T20I tri-series in Pakistan last month, Pakistan openerhad topped the run list, hitting 191 runs at a strike rate of 146.92. He has now made a bright start in Sri Lanka, hitting 51 off 36 in his first innings on the island. Farhan was especially good at taking down Nuwan Thushara, which caused significant problems for Sri Lanka, who require early wickets from the round-arm seamer. Farhan's dominance will make Sri Lanka think twice about playing Thushara in this match.

Kamil Mishara with 169 runs at a strike rate of 138.52. He couldn't get going on Wednesday, registering a three-ball duck after spooning a catch to mid off. But he has shown glimpses of serious talent at the top level. Impactful innings in this series and the one to come against England will likely seal his spot at the top of the order. Second on the run chart from the tri-series last month waswith 169 runs at a strike rate of 138.52. He couldn't get going on Wednesday, registering a three-ball duck after spooning a catch to mid off. But he has shown glimpses of serious talent at the top level. Impactful innings in this series and the one to come against England will likely seal his spot at the top of the order.

Pitch and conditions

The Dambulla surface for the first ODI was conducive to spin. As it is increasingly difficult to predict weather patterns on this tropical island (thanks, climate change), the rains may roll through again.

Team news

Pakistan may see no need to change their XI.

Pakistan (probable): 1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Salman Agha (capt), 5 Usman Khan (wk), 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Mohammad Wasim, 10 Salman Mirza, 11 Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka may consider bringing in Matheesha Pathirana for Thushara, which will mean Dasun Shanaka is required to bowl with the new ball.

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Dhananjaya de Silva, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Janith Liyanage, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana/Nuwan Thushara.

Stats and trivia