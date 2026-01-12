Shanaka, Mendis star in 12-over run-fest to square series for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 160 for 6 (Shanaka 34, Mendis 30, Wasim 3-54) beat Pakistan 146 for 8 (Agha 45, Hasaranga 4-35) by 14 runs

Dasun Shanaka clobbered 34 off 9 balls, Kusal Mendis , Kamil Mishara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka and Janith Liyanage all chimed in with quick runs, and Sri Lanka raced to 160 for 6 in 12 overs, but Pakistan still made them sweat.

The match had been shortened to 12-overs-a-side after rain forced a delay of two hours and 20 minutes. A wet outfield also made bowling significantly more difficult, with both spinners and seamers struggling to grip the ball.

But in any conditions, this was a run-fest, Sri Lanka traveling at 13.3 an over across their innings, while Pakistan's run rate was 12.25. In the end, Sri Lanka's bowlers made frequent-enough incisions to slow the opposition. Wanindu Hasaranga was chief among the destroyers, taking 4 for 35 in his three overs.

Salman Agha played the most daring innings in the chase, thumping 45 off 12 balls. Had he survived for two further overs, Pakistan might have had the momentum to get over the line. In the end, they fell 14 short.

Shanaka goes big

Sri Lanka's captain was under a little pressure to impose himself after recently reclaiming the leadership. To this match he brought his best big-hitting self, and transformed a good total into a daunting one. Shanaka came in with only 19 balls left in the innings, then smoked his second and third balls for six. Then, in the final over bowled by Mohammad Wasim , Shanaka thumped three sixes off the first three balls, depositing two of those over the deep cover boundary. He holed out off the third-to-last ball of the innings, but he had produced a gem.

The stage had been set for him by a top order that had already prospered, however. By he time Shanaka arrived, Sri Lanka were already 100 for 5 after 8.5 overs.

Hasaranga decks four

Although the ball was difficult to grip, this Dambulla surface still took decent turn. And Hasaranga can be devastating on such tracks, particularly when the opposition has no choice but to target him. Although often Hasaranga gets plenty of bowled and lbw dismissals with his googly, all four of his victims on Sunday were caught attempting big shots. His speed through the air and degree of turn created most of those dismissals.

Agha sets the chase alight