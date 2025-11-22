Sri Lanka bat and hand effective debut to Viyaskanth; Shaheen misses out for Pakistan
Sri Lanka made three changes, Pakistan made just the one
Acting Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat first in Rawalpindi.
Sri Lanka have made three changes to the XI that lost to Zimbabwe in their tri-series opener. The most high profile of those is the entry of legspinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, who becomes the first born-and-raised cricketer from Jaffna to play a major international for Sri Lanka. Viyaskanth, 23, had played a T20I for Sri Lanka previously, but that was at the Asian Games - an event to which Sri Lanka sent a much-weakened squad. He replaces Maheesh Theekshana in the XI.
The other two entrants to the XI are both batters - Kamil Mishara and Janith Liyanage coming in. Seamer Nuwan Thushara and batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa are the players to make way. Sri Lanka have reverted to a 7-4 combination, having trialled 6-5 in the last match.
Pakistan, meanwhile, have made one change. Shaheen Afridi is out with a foot injury, and is replaced by Mohammad Wasim, who had been in good rhythm in the ODIs that preceded the T20I series.
Sri Lanka: 1. Pathum Nissanka, 2. Kusal Mendis, 3. Kamil Mishara, 4. Kusal Janith Perera, 5. Dasun Shanaka, 6. Janith Liyanage, 7. Kamindu Mendis, 8. Wanindu Hasaranga, 9. Dushmantha Chameera, 10. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, 11. Eshan Malinga
Pakistan: 1. Saim Ayub, 2. Sahibzada Farhan, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Salman Ali Agha, 5. Usman Khan, 6. Fakhar Zaman, 7. Muhammad Nawaz, 8. Faheem Ashraf, 9. Mohammad Wasim, 10. Salman Mirza, 11. Abrar Ahmed
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf