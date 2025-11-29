Nawaz and Afridi blow Sri Lanka away to seal tri-series for Pakistan

Pakistan 118 for 4 (Babar 37*, Ayub 36, Rathnayake 2-11) beat Sri Lanka 114 (Mishara 59, Nawaz 3-17, Shaheen 3-18, Abrar 2-18) by six wickets

Pakistan thundered to victory in the final of the tri-series, their attack blazing through the last nine Sri Lanka wickets for 30 runs, before their batters carried them without major drama to a target of 115. The victory came in the 19th over.

Sri Lanka had been 84 for 1 in the 11th over when Nawaz had Kusal Mendis caught athletically by Babar Azam , on the boundary. They would nosedive spectacularly from there, losing wickets to spin mainly, but pace too, until they were all out for 114 in 19.1 overs.

The chase was low-tempo, but mostly smooth. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub put on 46 together. Babar then produced a steady 37 not out to guide the team home in plenty of time. They never hit a high gear. But they didn't need to.

Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up 3 for 18 as Sri Lanka collapsed in a heap • Associated Press

Sri Lanka's epic plunge

How do you go from a 64-run second-wicket partnership to 114 all out? Let Sri Lanka show you how.

The spinners drove the collapse. After Nawaz dismissed Mendis, Abrar and Ayub ran riot, Abrar having Kusal Perera and Pavan Rathnayake caught attempting big shots within three balls of each other. Ayub had Sri Lanka's top-scorer Kamil Mishara caught, before Nawaz came back to rattle the stumps of Janith Liyanage and Wanindu Hasaranga.

To give you an idea of how quickly wickets were falling, Sri Lanka had seven consecutive partnerships worth six runs or fewer.

Babar keeps coming back

A score of 37 not out off 34 isn't exactly stellar T20I material, but in the context of having to guide the team to a low target, Babar's innings was sensibly-paced. It may not deter his critics exactly, but it might hold them off.

In a stretch in which Babar has been suggesting that the best version of himself might be back, it was also significant that he had such a good outing in the field in this match. The catch to dismiss Mendis was a nicely-judged overhead take, balancing to keep himself inside the boundary. The catch to dismiss Mishara was taken on the run, coming in from the straight boundary, diving forward. To get Rathnayake, he leapt up inside the circle to hold the catch with outstretched fingers.

Kamil Mishara struck a quick half-century to keep Sri Lanka going • Getty Images

Mishara sets a foundation