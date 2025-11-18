Matches (22)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
NZ vs WI (1)

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st Match at Rawalpindi, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series, Nov 18 2025

1st Match (N), Rawalpindi, November 18, 2025, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
PakistanPakistan
-----
ZimbabweZimbabwe
-----
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 13:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sahibzada Farhan
10 M • 288 Runs • 28.8 Avg • 116.59 SR
Fakhar Zaman
7 M • 181 Runs • 30.17 Avg • 120.66 SR
BJ Bennett
10 M • 443 Runs • 44.3 Avg • 171.7 SR
T Marumani
8 M • 238 Runs • 34 Avg • 134.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 14.07 SR
Faheem Ashraf
7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 11.66 SR
B Evans
9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 10.94 SR
R Ngarava
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 15.23 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
PAK
ZIM
Player
Role
Salman Agha (c)
Allrounder
Abdul Samad 
Top order Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Usman Tariq 
Bowler
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3581
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days18 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series News

SLC threatens players with 'formal review' if they leave Pakistan; remaining matches postponed by a day

With the talks concluding late and other logistics being thrown off by uncertainty, the matches will be played on November 14 and 16

Injured Muzarabani out of Pakistan tri-series, Nyamhuri named replacement

There are no other changes to the squad that recently played Afghanistan at home

Eshan Malinga picked for white-ball tour of Pakistan; Rajapaksa back for T20Is

Madushanka was out of the ODIs with a knee injury, whereas Pathirana wasn't part of T20I squad because of an infection

Pakistan to host SL, Afghanistan for T20I tri-series in November

Rawalpindi will host two games and Lahore will host five, including the final

ICC, BCCI express 'solidarity' with Afghanistan after withdrawal from Pakistan tri-series

ACB claims several lives were lost in attack in Urgun district, including three local cricketers

