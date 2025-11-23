Matches (18)
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 4th Match at Rawalpindi, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series, Nov 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
PAK Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bowl
ZIM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
L
W
W
W
Zimbabwe
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 275 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 118.02 SR
PAK7 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 121.68 SR
ZIM10 M • 499 Runs • 49.9 Avg • 159.93 SR
ZIM10 M • 244 Runs • 27.11 Avg • 139.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 14.07 SR
PAK7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 13.4 SR
ZIM10 M • 20 Wkts • 6.47 Econ • 10.8 SR
ZIM10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.46 Econ • 15.85 SR
Squad
PAK
ZIM
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3586
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|23 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series News
Bennett, Raza and Evans star in Zimbabwe's win over Sri Lanka
Bennett and Raza added 61 off 44, while Evans' three-for meant Sri Lanka were bowled out for 95
Fakhar, Nawaz earn Pakistan first points in tri-series opener
Zimbabwe's collapse from a rollicking 91 for 1 left them with a below-par total
SL call up Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as cover for injured Hasaranga
Hasaranga, who picked up a hamstring niggle during the second ODI against Pakistan, is not yet ruled out of the tri-series
Rawalpindi takes centre stage as Pakistan, SL and Zimbabwe scramble for World Cup spark
Dasun Shanaka will be leading Sri Lanka in the tri-series after Charith Asalanka had to be withdrawn due to illness