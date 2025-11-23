Pakistan opt to bat; Naseem, Usman Tariq back
The hosts left out Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed
Toss Pakistan chose to bat vs Zimbabwe
Pakistan have elected to bat against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. Captain Salman Ali Agha, who celebrates his 32nd birthday today, said they wished to change up the pattern of chasing in T20I cricket, and wanted the challenge of defending a target.
Victory for Pakistan will put them in the final scheduled for November 29. They made two changes, with Naseem Shah and Usman Tariq coming in for Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.
"We came into this series to derail every team," Sikandar Raza, who laughed his winning record with the toss was "pretty poor", said. "The first game against Pakistan was very good, and then we got the result against Pakistan." Zimbabwe made one change to the side that beat Sri Lanka so handily, replacing spinner Graeme Cremer with Wellington Masakadza.
Pakistan 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Sahibzada Farhan, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Salman Ali Agha (capt), 5 Usman Khan (wk), 6 Fakhar Zaman, 7 Muhammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Mohammad Wasim, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Usman Tariq
Zimbabwe 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Brendan Taylor (wk), 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Tashinga Musekiwa, 7 Brad Evans, 8 Tony Munyonga, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Tinotenda Maposa, 11 Richard Ngarava
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000