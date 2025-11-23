Matches (13)
4th Match (N), Rawalpindi, November 23, 2025, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
Pakistan opt to bat; Naseem, Usman Tariq back

The hosts left out Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed

Danyal Rasool
23-Nov-2025 • 1 hr ago
Naseem Shah in delivery stride, Ireland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Dublin, May 12, 2024

Naseem Shah is playing his first game of the series  •  Sportsfile via Getty Images

Toss Pakistan chose to bat vs Zimbabwe
Pakistan have elected to bat against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. Captain Salman Ali Agha, who celebrates his 32nd birthday today, said they wished to change up the pattern of chasing in T20I cricket, and wanted the challenge of defending a target.
Victory for Pakistan will put them in the final scheduled for November 29. They made two changes, with Naseem Shah and Usman Tariq coming in for Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.
"We came into this series to derail every team," Sikandar Raza, who laughed his winning record with the toss was "pretty poor", said. "The first game against Pakistan was very good, and then we got the result against Pakistan." Zimbabwe made one change to the side that beat Sri Lanka so handily, replacing spinner Graeme Cremer with Wellington Masakadza.
Pakistan 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Sahibzada Farhan, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Salman Ali Agha (capt), 5 Usman Khan (wk), 6 Fakhar Zaman, 7 Muhammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Mohammad Wasim, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Usman Tariq
Zimbabwe 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Brendan Taylor (wk), 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Tashinga Musekiwa, 7 Brad Evans, 8 Tony Munyonga, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Tinotenda Maposa, 11 Richard Ngarava
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Sahibzada Farhan
not out4934
Saim Ayub
caught138
Babar Azam
not out4337
Extras(lb 2, w 4)
Total111(1 wkt; 13.1 ovs)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22041.221
ZIM21121.471
SL2020-2.679
Full Table