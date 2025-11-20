Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Match at Rawalpindi, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series, Nov 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
W
L
L
L
Zimbabwe
W
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 403 Runs • 40.3 Avg • 153.81 SR
10 M • 197 Runs • 21.89 Avg • 124.68 SR
ZIM10 M • 452 Runs • 45.2 Avg • 164.96 SR
8 M • 218 Runs • 31.14 Avg • 133.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 14.4 SR
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 18 SR
ZIM9 M • 17 Wkts • 7 Econ • 11.29 SR
ZIM9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 16.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
07-Sep-2025
Zimbabwe won by 5 wickets (with 34 balls remaining)
06-Sep-2025
Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
03-Sep-2025
Sri Lanka won by 9 wickets (with 55 balls remaining)
18-Jan-2024
Zimbabwe won by 4 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
16-Jan-2024
Squad
SL
ZIM
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3583
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|20 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series News
Fakhar, Nawaz earn Pakistan first points in tri-series opener
Zimbabwe's collapse from a rollicking 91 for 1 left them with a below-par total
SL call up Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as cover for injured Hasaranga
Hasaranga, who picked up a hamstring niggle during the second ODI against Pakistan, is not yet ruled out of the tri-series
Rawalpindi takes centre stage as Pakistan, SL and Zimbabwe scramble for World Cup spark
Dasun Shanaka will be leading Sri Lanka in the tri-series after Charith Asalanka had to be withdrawn due to illness
SLC threatens players with 'formal review' if they leave Pakistan; remaining matches postponed by a day
With the talks concluding late and other logistics being thrown off by uncertainty, the matches will be played on November 14 and 16