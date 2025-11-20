Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Match at Rawalpindi, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series, Nov 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (N), Rawalpindi, November 20, 2025, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
ZimbabweZimbabwe
10100
Sri LankaSri Lanka
-----
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Nissanka
10 M • 403 Runs • 40.3 Avg • 153.81 SR
BKG Mendis
10 M • 197 Runs • 21.89 Avg • 124.68 SR
BJ Bennett
10 M • 452 Runs • 45.2 Avg • 164.96 SR
T Marumani
8 M • 218 Runs • 31.14 Avg • 133.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PVD Chameera
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 14.4 SR
PW Hasaranga
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 18 SR
B Evans
9 M • 17 Wkts • 7 Econ • 11.29 SR
R Ngarava
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 16.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
ZIM
Player
Role
Dasun Shanaka (c)
Allrounder
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Dushan Hemantha 
Allrounder
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Kamil Mishara 
Opening Batter
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Pavan Rathnayake 
Top order Batter
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 
Bowler
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3583
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days20 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series News

Zimbabwe's collapse from a rollicking 91 for 1 left them with a below-par total

Hasaranga, who picked up a hamstring niggle during the second ODI against Pakistan, is not yet ruled out of the tri-series

Dasun Shanaka will be leading Sri Lanka in the tri-series after Charith Asalanka had to be withdrawn due to illness

With the talks concluding late and other logistics being thrown off by uncertainty, the matches will be played on November 14 and 16

There are no other changes to the squad that recently played Afghanistan at home

