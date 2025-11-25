Matches (14)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
IND vs SA (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ENG vs ENG Lions (1)
WBBL (2)
The Ashes (1)

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 5th Match at Rawalpindi, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series, Nov 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), Rawalpindi, November 25, 2025, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
ZimbabweZimbabwe
31202-0.183
3
Sri LankaSri Lanka
20200-2.679
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Nissanka
10 M • 319 Runs • 31.9 Avg • 145.66 SR
MDKJ Perera
9 M • 221 Runs • 27.63 Avg • 142.58 SR
BJ Bennett
10 M • 436 Runs • 43.6 Avg • 159.7 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 243 Runs • 27 Avg • 137.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PVD Chameera
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 15.6 SR
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 17.45 SR
B Evans
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 12.33 SR
R Ngarava
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 17.07 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
ZIM
Player
Role
Dasun Shanaka (c)
Allrounder
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Dushan Hemantha 
Allrounder
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Kamil Mishara 
Opening Batter
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Pavan Rathnayake 
Top order Batter
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 
Bowler
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3589
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days25 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
Language
English
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK33062.016
ZIM3122-0.183
SL2020-2.679
