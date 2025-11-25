Matches (14)
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 5th Match at Rawalpindi, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series, Nov 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
L
L
L
L
L
Zimbabwe
L
L
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 319 Runs • 31.9 Avg • 145.66 SR
9 M • 221 Runs • 27.63 Avg • 142.58 SR
ZIM10 M • 436 Runs • 43.6 Avg • 159.7 SR
ZIM10 M • 243 Runs • 27 Avg • 137.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 15.6 SR
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 17.45 SR
ZIM10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 12.33 SR
ZIM10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 17.07 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
ZIM
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3589
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|25 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
