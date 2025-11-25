Matches (9)
5th Match (N), Rawalpindi, November 25, 2025, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(16.5/20 ov) 122/5
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Zimbabwe chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 7.24
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 39/2 (7.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:ZIM 149
Zimbabwe opt to bat in bid to make tri-series final; SL make two changes

Sri Lanka, who handed a debut to Pavan Rathnayake, must win to remain in tri-series final contention

Madushka Balasuriya
25-Nov-2025 • 1 hr ago
Dasun Shanaka walks back after being dismissed, Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd match, T20 tri-series, Rawalpindi, November 20, 2025

Sri Lanka are yet to win a game on this tour  •  Associated Press

Toss Zimbabwe opt to bat vs Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka are yet to win a game on the tour of Pakistan, and a loss tonight will see them out of the T20I tri-series final contention.
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza made a point to mention the impact of the low temperatures, with it expected to impact the way the pitch plays as the game goes on. Dew is also expected to play a role. Zimbabwe made one change to their side, with Dion Myers coming in for Tony Munyonga.
That said, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka said he would have bowled first in any case, and that they would once more play with seven specialist batters in the side. Sri Lanka made two changes, with Maheesh Theekshana brought back into the XI, while there was a debut for Pavan Rathnayake.
Rathnayake, a batter known for his powerful stroke play, made his white-ball debut in the ODI leg of this tour, and is in the side following an impressive run of domestic form. Those who missed out are Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Kamindu Mendis.
Whether or not dew will appear will dictate how the pitch plays, with a dewy evening likely to improve batting later on. A score of 160 should be par, and that has indeed proved to be the case in previous games in the series.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (capt), Dion Myers , Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga
Zimbabwe Innings
Player NameRB
BJ Bennett
hit wicket3426
T Marumani
bowled43
D Myers
bowled67
BRM Taylor
bowled1416
Sikandar Raza
caught3729
RP Burl
not out1614
T Musekiwa
not out37
Extras(b 1, lb 4, nb 1, w 2)
Total122(5 wkts; 16.5 ovs)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK33062.016
ZIM3122-0.183
SL2020-2.679
Full Table