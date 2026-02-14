Khaka and Wolvaardt lead South Africa to T20I series win over Pakistan
Pakistan had fought hard in the first T20I, but surrendered tamely in the weather-hit second game to concede the series
South Africa 104 for 4 (Wolvaardt 40*, Brits 29, Iqbal 2-15) beat Pakistan 100 for 9 (Riaz 20, Khaka 3-10, Klaas 2-14) by six wickets
South Africa continued their dominance over Pakistan in their T20I series, winning the second game in Benoni on Friday by six wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.
In the first match in Potchefstroom, Pakistan had given a strong account of their abilities, putting up 180 for 9 and then taking the chase to the last ball before falling short. This time, though, it was all rather meek.
Asked to bat in a 14-overs-a-side contest, all they could put up was 100 for 9.
Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas were among the wickets, and gave very little away, while Nonkululeko Mlaba conceded just 16 runs from her three overs. That meant only four Pakistan batters got into double-digits, and Aliya Riaz was the top-scorer with 20. Khaka finished with 3 for 10 from two overs, and Klaas had 2 for 14 from her two.
South Africa's chase was straightforward. Sune Luus and Tazmin Brits put on an opening stand of 30 runs in just over three overs, and Brits then partnered captain Laura Wolvaardt for 36 more. There was a little stutter after Brits fell with the scoreboard reading 66 for 2 in the ninth over, with Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp falling without adding much, but Wolvaardt stayed till the end to finish the job, remaining unbeaten on 40 from 29 balls. South Africa went past the target in 13.2 overs.
The third match will be played in Benoni on Monday.