Rhinos vs Tuskers, 8th Match at Bulawayo, Pro50 Championship, Dec 01 2025 - Match Result

NO RESULT
8th Match, Bulawayo, December 01, 2025, Pro50 Championship
Mid West Rhinos FlagMid West Rhinos
227
Matabeleland Tuskers FlagMatabeleland Tuskers
(9/50 ov, T:228) 49/3

No result

Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Mid West Rhinos 227/10(48.1 overs)
Ben Curran
88 (109)
Ainsley Ndlovu
2/36 (10)
Antum Naqvi
30 (40)
Tawanda Maposa
2/30 (7)
Matabeleland Tuskers 49/3(9 overs)
Brian Chari
21* (18)
Hendrichs Macheke
2/14 (4)
Nkosana Mpofu
9 (8)
Muhammad Khwaja
1/29 (3)
View full scorecard
end of over 94 runs
TUSK: 49/3CRR: 5.44 RRR: 4.36
Brian Chari21 (18b 2x4 2x6)
Munashe Chimusoro2 (3b)
Victor Chirwa 2-0-5-0
Hendrichs Macheke 4-0-14-2

Match State: Delay - Lightning

8.6
Chirwa to Chari, no run
8.5
Chirwa to Chari, no run
8.4
4
Chirwa to Chari, FOUR runs
8.3
Chirwa to Chari, no run
8.2
Chirwa to Chari, no run
8.1
Chirwa to Chari, no run
end of over 83 runs • 1 wicket
TUSK: 45/3CRR: 5.62 RRR: 4.35
Munashe Chimusoro2 (3b)
Brian Chari17 (12b 1x4 2x6)
Hendrichs Macheke 4-0-14-2
Victor Chirwa 1-0-1-0
7.6
2
Macheke to Chimusoro, 2 runs
7.5
Macheke to Chimusoro, no run
7.4
Macheke to Chimusoro, no run
7.3
W
Macheke to Hamid Ali, OUT
Hamid Ali c Curran b Macheke 4 (13b 0x4 0x6 16m) SR: 30.76
7.2
Macheke to Hamid Ali, no run
7.1
Macheke to Hamid Ali, no run
7.1
1w
Macheke to Hamid Ali, 1 wide
end of over 71 run
TUSK: 42/2CRR: 6.00 RRR: 4.32
Brian Chari17 (12b 1x4 2x6)
Hamid Ali4 (10b)
Victor Chirwa 1-0-1-0
Hendrichs Macheke 3-0-11-1
6.6
Chirwa to Chari, no run
6.5
Chirwa to Chari, no run
6.4
Chirwa to Chari, no run
6.3
Chirwa to Chari, no run
6.2
Chirwa to Chari, no run
6.1
1
Chirwa to Hamid Ali, 1 run
end of over 61 run
TUSK: 41/2CRR: 6.83 RRR: 4.25
Hamid Ali3 (9b)
Brian Chari17 (7b 1x4 2x6)
Hendrichs Macheke 3-0-11-1
Muhammad Khwaja 3-0-29-1
5.6
1
Macheke to Hamid Ali, 1 run
Read full commentary
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
TossMatabeleland Tuskers, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days1 December 2025 - day (50-over match)
List A debut
Maaz Khan
Maaz Khan
Muhammad Khwaja
Muhammad Khwaja
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Forster Mutizwa
Zimbabwe
Nkosehle Ndiweni
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Christopher Phiri
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Emmanuel Dube
PointsMid West Rhinos 1, Matabeleland Tuskers 1
Tuskers Innings
Player NameRB
N Mpofu
caught98
B Phiri
lbw612
BB Chari
not out2118
Hamid Ali
caught413
M Chimusoro
not out23
Extras(lb 1, w 6)
Total49(3 wkts; 9 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Pro50 Championship

TeamMWLDPTNRR
ROCKS330061.831
EAGLE220041.662
TUSK40202-2.439
RHINO30201-1.097
MOUNT20101-1.739
Full Table