Rhinos vs Tuskers, 8th Match at Bulawayo, Pro50 Championship, Dec 01 2025 - Match Result
NO RESULT
8th Match, Bulawayo, December 01, 2025, Pro50 Championship
Scorecard summary
Mid West Rhinos • 227/10(48.1 overs)
88 (109)
2/36 (10)
30 (40)
2/30 (7)
Matabeleland Tuskers • 49/3(9 overs)
21* (18)
2/14 (4)
9 (8)
1/29 (3)
end of over 94 runs
TUSK: 49/3CRR: 5.44 • RRR: 4.36
Brian Chari21 (18b 2x4 2x6)
Munashe Chimusoro2 (3b)
Victor Chirwa 2-0-5-0
Hendrichs Macheke 4-0-14-2
Match State: Delay - Lightning
8.6
•
Chirwa to Chari, no run
8.5
•
Chirwa to Chari, no run
8.4
4
Chirwa to Chari, FOUR runs
8.3
•
Chirwa to Chari, no run
8.2
•
Chirwa to Chari, no run
8.1
•
Chirwa to Chari, no run
end of over 83 runs • 1 wicket
TUSK: 45/3CRR: 5.62 • RRR: 4.35
Munashe Chimusoro2 (3b)
Brian Chari17 (12b 1x4 2x6)
Hendrichs Macheke 4-0-14-2
Victor Chirwa 1-0-1-0
7.6
2
Macheke to Chimusoro, 2 runs
7.5
•
Macheke to Chimusoro, no run
7.4
•
Macheke to Chimusoro, no run
7.3
W
Macheke to Hamid Ali, OUT
Hamid Ali c Curran b Macheke 4 (13b 0x4 0x6 16m) SR: 30.76
7.2
•
Macheke to Hamid Ali, no run
7.1
•
Macheke to Hamid Ali, no run
7.1
1w
Macheke to Hamid Ali, 1 wide
end of over 71 run
TUSK: 42/2CRR: 6.00 • RRR: 4.32
Brian Chari17 (12b 1x4 2x6)
Hamid Ali4 (10b)
Victor Chirwa 1-0-1-0
Hendrichs Macheke 3-0-11-1
6.6
•
Chirwa to Chari, no run
6.5
•
Chirwa to Chari, no run
6.4
•
Chirwa to Chari, no run
6.3
•
Chirwa to Chari, no run
6.2
•
Chirwa to Chari, no run
6.1
1
Chirwa to Hamid Ali, 1 run
end of over 61 run
TUSK: 41/2CRR: 6.83 • RRR: 4.25
Hamid Ali3 (9b)
Brian Chari17 (7b 1x4 2x6)
Hendrichs Macheke 3-0-11-1
Muhammad Khwaja 3-0-29-1
5.6
1
Macheke to Hamid Ali, 1 run
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Toss
|Matabeleland Tuskers, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|1 December 2025 - day (50-over match)
|List A debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Mid West Rhinos 1, Matabeleland Tuskers 1
Tuskers Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|9
|8
|lbw
|6
|12
|not out
|21
|18
|caught
|4
|13
|not out
|2
|3
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 6)
|Total
|49(3 wkts; 9 ovs)
<1 / 2>