Tuskers vs Mountaineers, 3rd Match at Bulawayo, Pro50 Championship, Nov 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Bulawayo, November 11, 2025, Pro50 Championship
Matabeleland Tuskers FlagMatabeleland Tuskers
Mountaineers FlagMountaineers
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Matabeleland TuskersMatabeleland Tuskers
10100-1.760
MountaineersMountaineers
------
Ground time: 21:42
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2025/26
Match days11 November 2025 - day (50-over match)
Pro50 Championship

TeamMWLDPTNRR
ROCKS110021.760
EAGLE110020.109
RHINO10100-0.109
TUSK10100-1.760
MOUNT------
