Ranji live blog - Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary smashes eight consecutive sixes

Live
Ranji live blog - Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary smashes eight consecutive sixesBy Vishal Dikshit
Six sixes in an over!
Garry Sobers. Ravi Shastri.
And now Akash Choudhary! This 25-year-old man has created history in the Ranji Trophy fixture between Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh in Surat.
He has smashed six sixes in an over off Limar Dabi in the 126th over of Meghalaya's innings. This is only the second such instance in Ranji Trophy history, after Ravi Shastri did it off Tilak Raj in 1984-85, and only the third overall in first-class cricket. Akash Choudhary brings up his fifty off just 11 balls with the help of eight sixes, making him top this list of fastest recorded fifties in first-class cricket (by balls):
11 balls - Akash Choudhary, Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2025
12 balls - Wayne White, Leicestershire vs Essex, 2012
13 balls - Clive Inman, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, 1965
Stumps in Agartala after Vihari 156, Vijay Shankar 150*
The sun is about to set in Agartala since it's in the far east and Tripura have Assam on the mat there. They first marched along to 602 for 7 with centuries from Hanuma Vihari (156) and Vijay Shankar (150*) before declaring the innings. Assam were soon reduced to 48 for 3 and then 66 for 4 before adding another run by the time it was stumps. They still trail by a massive 535 runs.
It's time for some chai
Centuries, leads, six sixes in an over - what have we not had this session!
- J&K have taken a lead against Delhi on the back of a 33rd Ranji Trophy century from captain Paras Dogra
- Shivam Mavi smashed his maiden first-class hundred as UP piled on 535 for 6, led by Madhav Kaushik's 185*
- Prithvi Shaw scored 71 off 92 and Maharashtra are 132 for 4 in reply to Karnataka's 313
- Rajasthan are struggling at 135 for 5 after Hyderabad scored 364
- Mumbai scored 446 after centuries from Musheer Khan and Siddhesh Lad, and a half-century from Shams Mulani. And their opening bowlers reduced Himachal to 18 for 3
- With four wickets for Bengal's Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Railways are in trouble at 16 for 4 after Bengal put up 474
- Jaydev Unadkat took four wickets but he and Saurashtra couldn't stop Kerala from taking a first-innings lead of 73 runs in Trivandrum
- Arjun Tendulkar and V Koushik are also making Madhya Pradesh sweat. Goa have reduced MP to 120 for 6 after they put up 284
And there's always something happening at DDCA:
33rd Ranji century for Paras Dogra
This workhorse is going on and on and on! He has been patiently playing against this Delhi attack while Abdul Samad attacked and perished at the other end. He is also closing in on 10,000 runs in Ranji Trophy, and his 33rd century is only second on the overall list behind Wasim Jaffer's 40. Daya Sagar has more:
"After starting his season with a century against Mumbai, Paras Dogra has added yet another ton to his name. Dogra has once again shown why he’s considered one of the most dependable performers in Indian domestic cricket. Despite being given two lifelines earlier in the innings, he has displayed remarkable composure, temperament, patience, and control throughout his knock. Now, his focus will be on steering Jammu & Kashmir towards a commanding lead."
UP declare after Shivam Mavi's century
It's turning out to be a round of maiden centuries! Shivam Mavi is the latest, racing to his century off just 87 balls in the company of Madhav Kaushik. UP declare on 535 for 6 with Kaushik unbeaten on 185, his highest first-class score.
Mavi's highest score in any format until today in senior cricket was 52* in one-dayers. This is only the second time he has crossed 50. Neeraj Pandey chimes in from Green Park:
"Mavi reached his fifty with a six off just 63 balls, after which he accelerated further. His next 50 runs came in only 24 deliveries, featuring five fours and two sixes. After lunch, Uttar Pradesh scored 110 runs in just 14.4 overs, with Mavi contributing the majority of them. He and Kaushik added an unbeaten 141-run partnership for the seventh wicket off 132 balls, with Mavi accounting for 101 of those runs."
Tamil Nadu snatch a tiny lead!
5 Lead taken by Tamil Nadu against Andhra
Tamil Nadu had been restricted to 182 yesterday and Andhra were in trouble on 63 for 5 and then 100 for 7. No. 4 Shaik Rasheed kept Andhra in the hunt for a lead, scored a valiant half-century, and stitched useful partnerships of 43 for the eighth wicket and 34 for the last wicket before TN's Sandeep Warrier (4 for 53) and Sonu Yadav (2 for 20) ensured Andhra couldn't get ahead.
Abdul Samad holes out for 85, Dogra gets another life
J&K are about to take a lead too. This was a solid century stand between captain Paras Dogra and Abdul Samad, but Samad gives it away while trying to hit a six. He scored 76 against Rajasthan and now misses out opposite Delhi.
Soon after that, Dogra dispatches a full toss into the sky on the leg side and Simarjeet Singh makes a mess of it at fine leg. Unless the sun was in his eyes, this was a regulation catch in the deep, and Dogra gets another life, this one on 68 after being dropped in the slips early in the day on 8.
Mumbai motor on, Kerala in the lead
Lower-order runs have become a prominent feature of Mumbai's batting in the last few seasons and this round is no different. After Musheer Khan's 112 at the top yesterday, Siddhesh Lad also completed three-figures just before stumps, and today we have seen Akash Anand score 34 before Shams Mulani's half-century just now at No. 8. Tushar Deshpande is also looking set at No. 10 and Mumbai are 424 for 8 against Himachal Pradesh.
Over in Trivandrum, Kerala have taken the lead against Saurashtra (160) and B Aparajith has scored his third fifty in as many matches.
UP's Madhav Kaushik gets a lifeline
Neeraj Pandey is awake despite having had his lunch in Kanpur:
"Nagaland’s senior fast bowler Ronit More had found the outside edge of Madhav Kaushik’s bat while bowling his 21st over of the match. It seemed like a big breakthrough just after lunch on the second day — but soon it appeared that he had overstepped, and the no-ball gave Kaushik a lifeline. Fifty-plus partnership between Kaushik and Shivam Mavi now. In this partnership Mavi has contributed 35 runs. UP have gone past 450 and Kaushik is on 164*."
Maiden centuries
On one hand you have 22-year-old Mayank Verma, playing only his fourth first-class match and he is taking Chhattisgarh towards 350 against Pondicherry.
On the other hand we have 34-year-old Sumanta Gupta in his sixth first-class match and he is leading Bengal's lower order against Railways after a century from Anustup Majumdar.
Time to eat...
It's lunch time in most of the games, barring the ones in the far east because of the early start there. Let's see how the matches are placed:
- UP are 425 for 6 against Nagaland, with Madhav Kaushik going strong, unbeaten on 154
- Mumbai are 370 for 8 vs Himachal, Shams Mulani leading the tail with 34*
- MP have slipped to 39 for 4 after Goa scored 284. MP captain Shubha Sharma is fighting with an unbeaten 14
- J&K are 143 for 4, with fifties for Paras Dogra and Abdul Samad. They're set to take the lead against Delhi who scored 211
- Vidarbha were bowled out just before lunch for 286 after Dhruv Shorey's 144
- Five wickets for Siddharth Desai as he helped Gujarat bowl out Services for 248
- Bengal going strong at 429 for 7, with a maiden century for Sumanta Gupta
- Kerala have taken a tiny lead of 29 runs with B Aparajith on 40*, against Saurashtra
- Kumar Kushagra is nearing his double-ton. He is 182* against Baroda
- Prithvi Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni have taken Maharashtra to 24 for 0 after Karnataka's lower order collapsed and they were kept to 313
Abdul Samad takes on Delhi with fifty
The sun is out in Delhi, the visibility looks much better compared to yesterday so allow me to use the cliche that Abdul Samad is seeing the ball like a football. While his captain Paras Dogra has scored a patient half-century, Samad is serving some big hits with hard hands all around the park. He has taken on spin and pace, short balls and full, and is not sparing anyone. Pulls, cuts, drives, reverse sweep, and he and Dogra have brought the deficit down to 78 runs. Daya is keeping an eye at Kotla:
"After a shaky start that saw J&K lose four wickets for just 46 runs, the experienced pair of Dogra and Samad have stabilised the innings. For Delhi, yesterday’s most successful bowler Simarjeet Singh bowled only two overs in the morning. Dogra has used all his experience to frustrate the bowlers, leaving balls outside off with discipline and showing great composure against deliveries aimed at the stumps. He is also punishing the loose deliveries when he is getting room. He has completed his 35th first-class fifty. Don’t forget he has 33 first-class centuries too, 32 in Ranji and one in Duleep Trophy."
Karnataka collapse, Mumbai cross 350
He was unbeaten on 100 overnight, he led the Mumbai line-up after Musheer Khan's century yesterday, and Siddhesh Lad's patient knock of 127 comes to an end in hot and sunny conditions in Mumbai. Mumbai look comfortable, having gone past 350 with three wickets to go, and their captain Shardul Thakur has joined Shams Mulani in the middle.
Meanwhile at the MCA Stadium in the outskirts of Pune, Karnataka have slipped from 276 for 5 to 313 all out. They have lost their Nos. 8, 9 and 10 for ducks, and the last wicket to fall was Shreyas Gopal for 71, while Jalaj Saxena finishes with 4 for 94.
Kerala set to go past Saurashtra
Saurashtra had been bowled out for just 160 yesterday and Kerala are looking set to go past that, being 128 for 4. Although Rohan Kunnummal will be disappointed for falling on a brisk 80 off 96, trapped lbw by Chirag Jani.
Meanwhile from Kanpur...
My colleague from the Hindi team Neeraj Pandey is watching a lot of runs being scored by UP against Nagaland:
"The sun is shining brightly at Green Park, and the first hour of play has come to an end. Uttar Pradesh began the second day on 301 for 1. Aryan Juyal, who had resumed on 118*, started aggressively and played some delightful shots. However, after scoring 22 runs off 33 balls, he was caught for 140.
"At the other end, Madhav Kaushik, who was unbeaten on 120 overnight, played cautiously in the first hour, adding just 13 runs off 31 balls. During this period, UP scored 48 runs in 15 overs while losing one wicket. The pitch appears flat at the moment, offering little to the bowlers, and the conditions remain very favourable for batting. Uttar Pradesh have now crossed the 350-run mark."
If you are a Hindi reader, you could have a look at what all Aryan Juyal said yesterday after his century.
We also have Daya Sagar breathing cautiously in Delhi, where he watched J&K quick Auqib Nabi take five wickets yesterday against Delhi.
Vihari gone for 156, fifty for Vijay Shankar
Hanuma Vihari was unbeaten on 143 overnight and this morning he has been trapped lbw by 20-year-old quick from Assam Ayushman Malakar for 156. Tripura are still going strong, five down and heading towards 450 with half-centuries from Vijay Shankar and Rana Datta.
Bengal go on the attack
Over in Surat, Bengal are taking on the Railways bowlers and have raced past 350. Overnight centurion Anustup Majumdar scored 32 off 21 balls this morning with the help of seven fours before he fell for 135. Sumanta Gupta is going strong after that, having smashed another six fours and a six to power to his half-century.
Bengal are 352 for 6, piling on runs quickly. Also:
Mix up in Delhi...
Nop, it's not the visibility because of the pollution. As soon as captain Paras Dogra tucks the ball into the leg side, his partner Vivrant Sharma hares across the pitch and nearly comes face to face with Dogra, who took only a step out and then kept saying "no". Vivrant has no chance of making it back as the bails are taken off at the bowler's end. Offspinner Hrithik Shokeen has his tail up now, with a first slip, leg slip and a short leg as he comes around the wicket.
J&K 46 for 4 in reply to Delhi's 211.
Century for Hyderabad's Rahul Radesh
Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Radesh has done it for the hosts in Hyderabad, even though he has lost his overnight batting partner Tanay Thayagarajan. Hyderabad were 295 for 7 overnight and soon after taking them past 300, Radesh has brought up his second first-class hundred. The 22-year-old had scores of 26, 66, 81 and 46 in the first three rounds so he will be chuffed to covert this knock into three-figures.
In Chandigarh, Punjab have lost a wicket early too. After being 71 for 3 overnight in reply to Chandigarh's 173, Punjab have lost No. 5 Ayush Goyal, who has been bowled against the pace of Raj Angad Bawa in the fourth over of the day.
Let's get day two rolling...
Morning's here! It's day two, it's round 4 and we're here on this Sunday morning to bring you all the coverage of the Ranji Trophy being played across the country. Let's start with the north - Delhi and J&K have taken the field after 13 wickets fell at the Kotla on the first day, of which nine were to pace. The pollution and visibility doesn't look as bad this morning, the sun is baking down, some of the players are wearing full sweaters, and we've got J&K captain Paras Dogra and Vivrant Sharma start the day after J&K were three down last evening. Delhi quick Simarjeet Singh, who took all three last evening, hasn't taken the field yet, he is warming up on the sidelines in his whites, so he could be on soon.
Update at 9.45am: There a lot of black patches on the slip. J&Delhi even create a chance in the removing as Vivrant edges to second slip where Doseja puts down a regulation chance. Have a feeling a lot of wickets are in store today as well.
Day 1 of Round 4 is done
Elite Group A
Uttar Pradesh have Nagaland under the pump in Kanpur. Centuries from Madhav Kaushik (120*) and Aryan Juyal (118*) leave UP at a solid 301 for 1 after a day's play.
Tamil Nadu hit back against Andhra in Visakhapatnam. After being 103 for 9 at one stage, they got to 182, before Trilok Nag bagged an early wicket. Andhra 20 for 1, another 162 runs behind.
Vidarbha vs Odisha in the balance. Dhruv Shorey hits 128* in Nagpur, as the hosts end on 234 for 5 after being 6 for 3 at one stage.
Kumar Kushagra (133*) and Robin Minz (79) propel Jharkhand against Baroda. At stumps, Jharkhand are 327 for 5 after the two batters added 135 runs for the fifth wicket.
Elite Group B
Karnataka and Maharashtra share opening-day honours. Mayank Agarwal (80) and R Smaran (54) are the best performers for the visitors in Pune, where Karnataka, from 89 for 3, reach 257 for 5.
MP vs Goa ends with the visitors ahead in Porvorim. Saransh Jain (4 for 72) led the effort with the ball, even as there were middling contributions across Goa's line-up.
Derby between Chandigarh and Punjab ends with both sides fighting hard. Punjab restricted Chandigarh to 173 after Ayush Goyal got four wickets, before Chandigarh left Punjab at 71 for 3.
Kerala ahead against Saurashtra. MD Nidheesh's six-for bowled the visitors out for 160 in Mangalapuram, before Kerala finished at 82 for 2, only another 78 runs behind.
Elite Group C
Hanuma Vihari (143*) and Sentu Sarkar (94) star for Tripura against Assam. The hosts post 316 for 4 after a day's play in Agartala, where the two batters added 210 for the fourth wicket.
Hosts Gujarat leave Services eight down. Plenty of batters throw away starts for the visitors, who kept losing wickets regularly, with Siddharth Desai taking three of them. Services 203 for 8.
Anustup Majumdar (103*) and Shahbaz Ahmed (86) rescue Bengal against Railways. Bengal were 61 for 4 in the 37th over, crawling and struggling to put on runs, before they added 134 in quick time. Bengal finish on 273 for 5 in Surat.
Uttarakhand go past Haryana in Rohtak. After J Suchith (5 for 27) and Mayank Mishra (4 for 38) bowled Haryana out for 112, visitors Uttarakhand ended on 126 for 2 - lead of 14 runs.
Elite Group D
Chhattisgarh vs Puducherry ends on an equal footing in Raipur. The hosts are 201 for 4, with Sanjeet Desai (69) top-scoring, and Puneet Datey taking two wickets for the visitors.
J&K in trouble against Delhi. Auqib Nabi stands out with 5 for 35 in Delhi, where the hosts are bowled out for 211. In reply, Simarjeet Singh takes three wickets to reduce the visitors to 31 for 3, thus trailing by 180 runs.
Hyderabad and Rajasthan also on equal terms. The hosts ended at 295 for 7 in Hyderabad, with Rahul Radesh (85*) leading the way for them. Aniket Choudhary and Ashok Sharma, meanwhile, got two wickets each for the visitors.
Musheer Khan (112) and Siddhesh Lad (100*) star for Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh. The hosts were 73 for 4 at one stage, before Musheer and Lad added 157 at the BKC Ground. Arpit Guleria took two wickets for Himachal Pradesh.
Plate Group
Sikkim are hosting Bihar in Rangpo, and bowled the visitors out for 265. Sakibul Gani (66) and Ayush Loharuka (63) got half-centuries, but Ankur Malik (5 for 63) restricted Bihar. Sikkim ended at 14 without loss, and 251 runs behind.
Only 65 overs were possible between Manipur and Mizoram in Anand. Ulenyai Khwairakpam scored 90 for Manipur, who got to 201 for 3, with Lalrempuia taking two of those wickets.
Meghalaya dominate Arunachal Pradesh in Surat. Arpit Bhatewara (203*) and Kishan Lyngdoh (118*) add an unbeaten 288 for third wicket, as Meghalaya finish on 386 for 2.
Vihari posts another hundred
Hanuma Vihari got his second successive century for his new side Tripura, as he followed a 141 against Bengal with 143* against Assam. With the match in the balance when Tripura were 102 for 3 in Agartala, Vihari added 210 with wicketkeeper-batter Sentu Sarkar. Ayushman Malakar broke that partnership for Assam by having Sarkar caught for 94 in what turned out to be the last over of the day. It's stumps in Agartala, with Tripura at 316 for 4 in 84 overs, and with a big advantage.
Andhra finally bowl TN out
Tamil Nadu's final pair of P Vidyuth and Sandeep Warrier bat for nearly 33 overs to add 79, the highest partnership of the day for the visitors against Andhra in Visakhapatnam. From 103 for 9 at one stage, Tamil Nadu end on 182 - not a big total, but one which could yet help them fight. It is left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar who picks up his second wicket, and with that, finally provides Andhra with some relief. But the best performer with the ball was left-arm seamer Prithvi Raj, who bagged 4 for 46.
Auqib Nabi takes five
Here's Daya Sagar providing further updates:
"Jammu & Kashmir’s Auqib Nabi, who had already taken 19 wickets this season before facing Delhi today, is once again making the ball talk. With the old ball, Nabi produced a sensational spell that ripped through Delhi’s middle and lower orders.
He first dismissed Anuj Rawat, who edged an outswinger to Abdul Samad at first slip. In his very next over, Nabi struck twice in two balls, removing Hrithik Shokeen and Manan Bhardwaj. Shokeen nicked another outswinger to the wicketkeeper, while debutant Bhardwaj had no answer to Nabi’s lethal inswinging yorker that crashed into his pads.
Chasing a hat-trick, Nabi ended up bowling a full toss, which Simarjit Singh managed to block straight down the pitch. If he had claimed that wicket, it would have been Nabi's second hat-trick this domestic season. In fact, he had picked up four wickets in four balls in the Duleep Trophy for North Zone against East Zone.
Delhi, who were once comfortably placed at 182 for 4, collapsed dramatically to 195 for 8 by tea. The last four wickets fell within just 19 balls and 13 runs, with Nabi accounting for three of them."
Saurashtra fold for 160; Nidheesh has six
Jay Gohil scored 84 - more than half of Saurashtra's total of 160 - in a one-man show for the visitors in Mangalapuram. Saurashtra had only 123 on the board when Gohil was dismissed. Saurashtra were 7 for 3 at one stage, before Gohil and Prerak Mankad added 69. It was Kerala's quick MD Nidheesh who starred with the ball, picking up his eighth first-class five-for and finishing with 6 for 20.
Century for Musheer
Musheer Khan started the season with scores of 0, 8 and 12. But he got back among the runs in the third match, against Rajasthan, having scored 49 and 63. Well set both times but falling short of a big score, Musheer smashes his first century of the season on Saturday after rescuing Mumbai from 35 for 3 - and then 73 for 4 - against Himachal Pradesh. At tea, Mumbai 217 for 4 in 61 overs, as Musheer's partnership with Siddhesh Lad reaches 144.
Shahbaz, Majumdar fifties propel Bengal
Bengal were 61 for 4 against Railways at the start of the 37th over, crawling and struggling to get the runs. New batter Shahbaz Ahmed arrived, and flicked a switch. Even Anustup Majumdar, the No. 5 batter, picked up pace. With 54 overs done, Bengal are 145 for 4, having piled up 84 runs in the last 18 overs. Majumdar is on 50 off 73 balls, while Shahbaz is on 51 in 60 deliveries.
Vidyuth, Warrier frustrate Andhra
Tamil Nadu were 103 for 9 in the 42nd over, when last batter Sandeep Warrier and No. 9 P Vidyuth joined hands. Eighteen overs later, they are still unbeaten as Tamil Nadu fight back and frustrate Andhra. They are 143 for 9 in 60 overs, with the last pair having added 40, the highest partnership of the innings so far.
Rohit Sharma at BKC
Badoni falls after fifty
Daya Sagar, in Delhi, has more:
"Delhi captain Ayush Badoni once again failed to convert a good start into a big score. After hitting a double century in the Duleep Trophy earlier this season, Badoni has been getting decent starts but has struggled to carry on and play a long innings. Last week, while representing India A against South Africa A, he scored 38 and 34, both times getting set before giving away his wicket.
A similar story unfolded against Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday. After Delhi lost three quick wickets in the first hour, Badoni tried to rebuild the innings along with Ayush Doseja, and went on to complete his half-century. However, soon after the start of the second session, he fell in disappointing fashion, playing across a straight delivery from left-arm spinner Vanshaj Sharma, and getting trapped on the pads.
Even during the first session, when Delhi needed stability, Badoni had attempted a few aerial shots that luckily landed in no man’s land. He also narrowly escaped being run-out once. It was another case of promise shown but not fulfilled, something Badoni will be eager to fix as the season progresses."
Shorey fifty revives Vidarbha
Odisha's Rajesh Mohanty and Tapas Das had reduced hosts Vidarbha to 6 for 3. The top three batters fell for 1, 0 and 2. But Dhruv Shorey, at No. 4, was joined by R Samarth, and their partnership has steadied Vidarbha. Shorey gets to his 24th first-class fifty by flicking Das between mid-on and midwicket. Vidarbha 72 for 3 in 40 overs, as Samarth bats time in getting to only 12 off his first 81 balls.
UP in command in Kanpur
It's Neeraj Pandey reporting from the Green Park Stadium:
"The first session has belonged entirely to Uttar Pradesh, who went into lunch at 117 for no loss after a composed start against Nagaland. Openers Abhishek Goswami and Madhav Kaushik led the charge with half-centuries, displaying excellent temperament and control. While Abhishek was the aggressor, playing his shots with confidence, Madhav provided stability at the other end, anchoring the innings with calm assurance.
Nagaland had a golden opportunity to break through in the tenth over when Ronit More found the outside edge of Kaushik’s bat, but Yugandhar Singh at third slip put down a straightforward catch. Apart from that solitary chance, the bowlers found little assistance from the pitch, which has offered minimal movement or turn so far. In search of early breakthroughs, Nagaland even turned to spin within the first hour, with left-arm spinner Vino Zhimomi sending down three tidy overs."
Bengal struggle against Railways
Bengal were 27 for 3 when they lost Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal for 5. That came after debutant and opening batter Aditya Purohit (6) and stand-in captain Sudip Kumar Gharami (0) also fell early. After all that, senior batter Anustup Majumdar got a life even as Bengal are crawling in Surat.
Sarfaraz falls; Mumbai lose fourth
Sarfaraz Khan and his younger brother Musheer Khan were rebuilding for Mumbai, who were 35 for 3 at one stage. They added 38 runs before Himachal Pradesh's Vaibhav Arora trapped Sarfaraz in front for a patient 16 off 57 balls. Mumbai 73 for 4 at the start of the 27th over, as Sarfaraz's season starts with just 111 runs at an average of 22.20.
Nair, Agarwal at the crease
Veteran spinner Jalaj Saxena grabs his second wicket, as Maharashtra have Karnataka at 82 for 2 after 23 overs. That brings comeback man and vice-captain Karun Nair at the crease, where he joins his captain Mayank Agarwal. The Karnataka captain has looked steady so far, and set for a good score.
Tamil Nadu collapse - again!
Against Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu were 93 all out in the first innings, and 93 for 5 at one stage in the second.
Against Vidarbha, they were 73 for 3 and 99 for 4 in the first and second innings, respectively.
Against Andhra today, Tamil Nadu find themselves at 46 for 5 after electing to bat in Visakhapatnam.
Pant retires hurt against SA A
There's no end to injuries for Rishabh Pant. While on the tour of England, he first hurt his finger while wicketkeeping, and then his foot while batting. The latter injury kept him out of action for a few months, and while playing for India A against South Africa A in Bengaluru today, Pant retires hurt after a blow to the helmet, the elbow and then the box. Shashank Kishore's live blog mentions that Pant's left forearm was strapped after being hit by Tshepo Moreki.
Kerala's Nidheesh runs through Saurashtra
Right-arm medium-pacer MD Nidheesh has left Saurashtra in trouble in Mangalapuram, where Kerala opted to bowl. After bagging Harvik Desai for a duck in the first over, Nidheesh has Chirag Jani for 5 and Arpit Vasavada without scoring back-to-back to end the seventh over. Nidheesh missed out on a hat-trick, but left Saurashtra at 7 for 3. Jay Gohil and Prerak Mankad, though, have started to rebuild, with Saurashtra 35 for 3 in 14 overs.
Rahane, Mhatre fall early
Vipin Sharma struck for Himachal Pradesh in the second over at the BKC Ground in Mumbai to get Ayush Mhatre for 9 in eight balls. Arpit Guleria then got Ajinkya Rahane for 2 to end the seventh over. Mumbai 26 for 2 in seven overs, with Musheer Khan, who opened the innings, batting at one end.
Dravid's son shines in U-19 competition
Anvay Dravid, the son of former India captain and coach of Rahul Dravid, smashed a 37-ball fifty for Team C in the ongoing Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy yesterday. He ended on 65* in 45 deliveries, as Team C posted 360 in 50 overs, and beat Team B by 198 runs.
J&K opt to bowl against Delhi
Here's Daya Sagar reporting from Delhi:
"Hello and good morning from a pleasant, sunny day here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The stage is set for another exciting day of cricket as Jammu & Kashmir have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi, hoping to make the most of the morning moisture and the cool breeze.
All eyes will be on Aquib Nabi, who has been in red-hot form with the ball. For Delhi, captain Ayush Badoni returns to lead the team after missing out on the second unofficial Test against South Africa A.
Left-arm spinner Manan Bhardwaj is making his first-class debut for them following two impressive seasons in the Col CK Nayudu Under-23 tournament. Interestingly, it was Bhardwaj who was hit for six consecutive sixes by Priyansh Arya, who had also made his first-class debut earlier this season, during the Delhi Premier League 2024. Arya, though, misses out on this game as he has been selected for the Rising Stars Asia Cup."
Depleted Bengal bat vs Railways
No Mohammed Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abishek Porel for Bengal in Round 4, as they opt to bat against Railways in Surat. Sudip Kumar Gharami is leading Bengal, who have top-order batter Aditya Purohit making his debut in first-class cricket.
While Shami may have been rested after three successive rounds of matches, Easwaran is representing India A against South Africa A in the second unofficial Test in Bengaluru. Porel, meanwhile, has been named in India's squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup starting on November 14 in Doha.
Biggest draws of Round 4
In Visakhapatnam, it's Andhra hosting Tamil Nadu in a Group A fixture. While Andhra beat Odisha by an innings in round three, Tamil Nadu have started with two losses in their first three games. As a result, Andhra are currently third on the points table, while Tamil Nadu are sixth. The visitors won the toss and opted to bat in Visakhapatnam, as N Jagadeesan and Vimal Khumar look to lay a good platform. After suffering an injury during training and missing the first four-dayer against South Africa A, Jagadeesan has recovered in time for the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy. Shahrukh Khan has been dropped after low returns, with B Sachin, who has recovered after a bout of chickenpox, replacing him.
Further down, in the southern corner of India, Kerala play Saurashtra in Mangalapuram. They are both in the second half of the points table, with neither side having won a single game so far. Saurashtra, though, have five points from three draws compared to Kerala's two points after two draws and a defeat.
2
Hello!
Winter is starting to set in in India as the mornings become cooler, and the days get shorter. It's amid that that the fourth round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches begin across the country. It is the penultimate set of matches before the tournament breaks to allow limited-overs cricket to take place during peak winter. Join us for the highlights, and bits of colour and analysis.
