Ranji live blog - Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary smashes eight consecutive sixes

Nop, it's not the visibility because of the pollution. As soon as captain Paras Dogra tucks the ball into the leg side, his partner Vivrant Sharma hares across the pitch and nearly comes face to face with Dogra, who took only a step out and then kept saying "no". Vivrant has no chance of making it back as the bails are taken off at the bowler's end. Offspinner Hrithik Shokeen has his tail up now, with a first slip, leg slip and a short leg as he comes around the wicket.