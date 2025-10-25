Ranji blog: Nair ton drives Karnataka; Gurjapneet bags hat-trick for TN

Akash Deep practises a shot • Garima Agarwal/CAB

Having finished on 244 for 7 overnight, Bengal have been bowled out for 279 on the second morning. Akash Deep made a cameo of 29 off 37 balls, including four fours and a six, but it's not enough to take Bengal to 300 at the Eden Gardens. Akash Deep now takes the new ball with senior pro Mohammed Shami and tests Gujarat's openers. Shami has started with a maiden. Bowling from around the wicket to the left-handed pair of Abhishek Desai and Aarya Desai, he is getting the ball to slant in with the angle as well as nip away from the seam.

After not being picked for the Australia ODIs on fitness grounds, Shami recently disputed the idea that he wasn't fit. "If I can play four-dayers [Ranji Trophy], I can also play 50-overs cricket." Asked about this, Agarkar said the domestic season had only just begun, and that the selectors would keep an eye on Shami's fitness as the Ranji Trophy progresses.

"If he says that to me, I'll probably answer that," Agarkar said. "I'm not quite sure what he said on social media. Maybe if I read that, I might give him a call, but my phone is always on for most players, and I've had multiple chats with him over the last few months.