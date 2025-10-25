Ranji blog: Nair ton drives Karnataka; Gurjapneet bags hat-trick for TN

Live
Ranji blog: Nair ton drives Karnataka; Gurjapneet bags hat-trick for TNBy Deivarayan Muthu
Quick recap
Elite Group A
Solanki, Sheth, Pithiya shine for Baroda vs Andhra in rainy Vizianagaram
UP poised to take the lead against Odisha in Kanpur
Nagaland resist TN after Gurjapneet bags hat-trick in Bengaluru
Kishan falls short of fifty for Jharkhand vs Vidarbha in Nagpur
Elite Group B
Nair hits 174* for Karnataka vs Goa in Shimoga
Ostwal's six-for keeps Maharashtra on top vs Chandigarh in Chandigarh
Yash Dubey's ton drives MP vs Saurashtra in Rajkot
Harnoor 170 as Punjab thrive vs Kerala in New Chandigarh
Elite Group C
Shami, Shahbaz strike for Bengal against Gujarat in rainy Kolkata
Services finish off Assam in Tinsukia
Tripura lose to Haryana after folding for 47 in Rohtak
Saif hits ton for Railways vs Uttarakhand in Ramnagar
Elite Group D
Hyderabad make Puducherry toil in Puducherry
Rahane falls for 159 in Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh at BKC
All-round Nabi powers Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan in Srinagar
Fifties galore as Delhi post 430 vs HP in Delhi
Shaw quick off the blocks
After falling cheaply in the first innings, Shaw gets off to a bright start in the second. He's currently unbeaten on 20 off 17 balls in Chandigarh. Arshin Kulkarni, the other opener, has also started positively for Maharashtra, taking their lead towards 150. Earlier in the day, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal claimed a career-best 6 for 40 to limit Chandigarh to 209 in their first innings.
Nabi rips through Rajasthan
5.5-1-5-5
These are J&K fast bowler Auqib's Nabi's figures currently against Rajasthan in Srinagar.
After clattering a 48-ball fifty, his first in first-class cricket, he has blitzed through Rajasthan's top order, leaving them at 38 for 5 in their second innings. J&K are pushing for an innings victory.
Nabi is doing everything he can to catch the attention of the selectors. He was the second-highest wicket-taker among seamers, behind Gurjapneet Singh, in the Duleep Trophy, with six wickets in two games at an average of 20.33. This is his fourth five-wicket haul in five first-class games.
No-ball denies Jadeja a wicket
There is it! Ravindra Jadeja finally strikes in his 15th over, trapping Harpreet Singh Bhatia lbw with a slider from left-arm around. Gone for 8 off 32 balls. Hold on. They're checking for a possible no-ball. Jadeja puts his celebration on pause. Okay, the TV umpire checks and deems it a front-foot no-ball. Frustration for Jadeja and Saurashtra. Relief for Bhatia.
In the same over, Yash Dubey had reached his century with a gentle nudge to square leg. It's his fifth first-class hundred and it has kept MP on course for the first-innings lead in Rajkot.
Hyderabad make Pondicherry toil
Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Radesh is the last Hyderabad batter to fall as they are dismissed for 435. Tea has been taken in Puducherry. It's been a hard toil for Puducherry's bowlers. Spinners Udeshi and new recruit Jayant Yadav bowl more than 80 overs between them conceding 224 runs for a combined six wickets.
HP start well after Delhi post 430
HP have started well, moving to 125 for 1 in 40 overs after Delhi had racked up 430 in 116 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. No Rishabh Pant or Priyansh Arya for Delhi in this game, but they've posted a big total, courtesy a collective batting effort.
Arpit Rana, Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Sumit Mathur, Anuj Rawat all struck half-centuries for Delhi. Doseja had scored a double-ton on debut in the previous round.
Doseja's childhood coach Ajay Chaudhary feels that his game changed after this year's DPL.
"He first came to me with his dad when he was not even 10," Ajay Chaudhary told PTI last week. "I had told his dad that he can get hurt and asked him to come after two years. And since the age of 11, he has been with me.
"I used to coach in Pitampura, then at the DAV College ground, Khalsa College ground, and now at Bharatiya Vidya Bhava ground near Mandi House. Ayush has accompanied me everywhere. Last year he didn't get a game in DPL but this year he impressed one and all and attacking cricket also helped him on first-class debut."
Is Doseja also on the IPL's radar? "I had appeared in DC trials. Mumbai Indians had called me for trials on October 17 and 18 but I won't be able to make it as the Ranji Trophy game is on," Doseja said.
Rain holds sway in Mumbai, Shimoga
Mumbai have passed 400 at the BKC, but rain has given Chhattisgarh a reprieve. Mumbai are 406 for 8 in 130 overs, with Akash Anand and Tushar Deshpande unbeaten. In Navi Mumbai, the start of the WWC's game between India and Bangladesh has also been delayed by rain.
It's also raining in Shimoga. Left-arm seamer Abhilash Shetty has struck with the ball after Karun Nair made an unbeaten 174*, lifting Karnataka to 371.
Meanwhile, in Kolkata, bad light has stopped play, with Gujarat 107 for 7 in response to Bengal's 279. Shami and Shahbaz share six wickets between them.
UP poised to take the lead against Odisha
Captain Karan Sharma and No.5 Aaradhya Yadav are in the middle of a good stand, pushing UP towards 200 in response to Odisha's 243 in Kanpur. Earlier, Madhav Kaushik had also scored a fifty at the top before he was trapped lbw by Sambit Baral. Baral has picked up all three wickets to fall at the Green Park stadium.
MP respond strongly to Saurashtra
After Saurashtra posted 260 in Rajkot, MP have moved past 150 for the loss of just one wicket in Rajkot. Okay, just as I type, Himanshu Mantri falls to allrounder Prerak Mankad. Opener Yash Dubey, though, is still going strong and is 20 runs away from a century. Ravindra Jadeja has bowled 12 overs so far for no wicket. Captain Unadkat took the other MP wicket to fall.
Teenage sensation Suryavanshi strikes
Vaibhav Suryavanshi comes into the attack and strikes with his first ball for Bihar against Manipur to end a 165-run stand between K Priyojit and Al Bashid. Suryavanshi pins Bashid lbw for 45. Priyojit is chugging towards a double-ton.
Suryavanshi, only 14, has been named Bihar's vice-captain for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. The appointment came just two days prior to the start of the season after the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) had to make a late scramble to appoint a selector, on an ad hoc basis, to join a two-member panel following a BCCI order. The BCA has been directed to appoint a five-member selection panel at the earliest.
Suryavanshi's elevation came on the back of a rich run of form for India Under-19 on the tour of Australia, where he contributed fast starts up top. He smashed a 78-ball century in the first four-day match in Brisbane and finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the multi-day series, scoring 133 runs in three innings as India won 2-0.
Earlier this year, Suryavanshi hit the headlines by becoming the youngest centurion in men's T20s when he hit 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur in an IPL 2025 game.
Maharashtra target sizeable lead
Maharashtra are calling the shots against Chandigarh in Chandigarh. After Gaikwad hit a ton on the opening day, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal has taken four wickets while CSK allrounder Ramakrishna Ghosh has grabbed two. Chandigarh are 126 for 8, in response to Maharashtra's 313.
Ostwal is making the step up from Under-19 and Under-23 cricket to the Ranji Trophy. ESPNcricinfo spoke to Ostwal on the sidelines of the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai
Samad, Nabi build J&K's lead
After dismissing Rajastan for 152 on the first day, Jammu and Kashmir have pulled ahead in Srinagar, pushing their lead past 120. Abdul Samad is holding their innings together, with the lower-order batters hitting out at the other end. No.9 Auqib Nabi has raced to a 48-ball half-century, with seven fours and two maximums. This is his maiden first-class fifty. He is showing his batting chops after impressing in the Duleep Trophy for North Zone.
"You can't make excuses," Nabi said during the Duleep Trophy. "You have to keep improving if you want to play for your country. And that's my goal… to wear the India whites."
Kishan falls short of fifty
Ishan Kishan started well, but his innings has been stopped on 45 by Praful Hinge in Nagpur. Jharkhand, however, are moving towards 300 and are making the defending champs toil at their own backyard. Openers Shikhar Mohan and Sharandeep Singh had laid the base for Jharkhand with half-centuries each.
In the previous round, Kishan had 173 against TN in Coimbatore.
"At this stage, I need to be very smart," he told The Indian Express in Coimbatore. "You need to understand the importance of the Ranji Trophy. You need to understand the importance of these matches when you play against big teams."
Kishan has had a decent build-up to the domestic season. After a short county stint with Nottinghamshire, where he hit 77 and 87 in two innings, he was in line to be recalled to the India squad for the fifth Test against England at The Oval as a cover after Rishabh Pant's injury.
However, Kishan suffered bruises from an e-bike accident in the UK around the same time. N Jagadeesan was eventually picked as cover, with Dhruv Jurel as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in Pant's absence. Upon his full recovery, Kishan featured for Rest of India in the Irani Cup earlier this month, prior to the start of the Ranji season.
Shami, Shabaz leave Gujarat in trouble
After posting 279, Bengal have reduced Gujarat to 76 for 5 at Eden Gardens. Shami and the returning Shahbaz share four wickets between them. Akash Deep takes the other wickets to fall after making a cameo with the bat. This is Shahbaz's first competitive game since IPL 2025. After recovering from sports hernia, he has marked his return with a double-strike. He managed only 2 with the bat but is showing no signs of rust with the ball. Bengal are pushing towards the first-innings advantage in Kolkata.
Nair runs out of partners, finishes on 174*
No double-century for Karun Nair as he runs out of partners. Karnakata have been bowled out for 371 in Shimoga. Nair ends unbeaten on 174 off 267 balls in his second Ranji match for Karnataka after returning to his home state from Vidarbha. Karnataka will be pleased with this total after they were 128 for 5 on the opening day. Former Karnataka seamer V Koushik takes three wickets for Goa. Arjun Tendulkar also collects a three-wicket haul.
5
Hyderabad continue to dominate Puducherry at the CAP ground 2 in Puducherry. They're moving towards 350 with keeper-batter Rahul Radesh and Rohit Rayudu, the cousin of Ambati Rayudu, out in the middle. The innings was set up by captain G Rahul Singh's century and fifties from opener Tanmay Agarwal and middle-order batter K Himateja. Sagar Udeshi, 39, has picked up four wickets for Puducherry.
Hyderabad have had a good build-up to the Ranji season, having won the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai.
Rahane falls for 159; Nair eyes double-ton
After the rain relented in Mumbai, Rahane got to his 150 in the post-lunch session. Aditya Sarwate then removes him for 159 off 303 balls. Elsewhere in Shimoga, Nair has passed 150 and is eyeing up a double-century. But he only has the tail for support. Can Nair keep going for Karnataka?
TN's Gurjapneet bags hat-trick
TN left-arm seamer Gurjapneet Singh bags the third hat-trick of the second round of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy. He dismisses Sedezhalie, Hem and captain Jonathan in the sixth over after TN declared on 512 for 3 on the second morning.
Gurjapneet doesn't have express pace, but can get the ball to move - both in the air and off the seam - and his high release point poses a threat to the batters. He has emerged as TN's go-to pacer and is also part of BCCI's targetted pool of fast bowlers. Here is Gurjapneet's story.
Gurjapneet is the seventh bowler to record a hat-trick for TN in the Ranji Trophy. Here are the others who had achieved the feat before Gurjapneet did.
- B Kalyanasundaram
- Bharat Arun
- Sunil Subramaniam
- DK Devanand
- R Ramkumar
- M Mohammed
Solanki, Sheth, Pithiya lift Baroda to 363
Baroda have put up 363 on the back of Vishnu Solanki's hundred and lower-order half-centuries from captain Atit Sheth and Mahesh Pithiya. Baroda were 76 for 6 on day one when Mithesh Patel was out, but Solanki and Sheth have staged a remarkable recovery. Pithiya, a clone of R Ashwin, has also contributed with the bat, scoring his third first-class century. Debutant seamer K Saiteja is the pick of the bowlers for Andhra, returning 4 for 71 in 23 overs. Spinners Tripurana Vijay took 3 for 63.
Haryana finish off Tripura in Lahli
Chasing 16, Haryana get the job done within five overs after skittling out Tripura for 47 in their second innings. Both Vihari and Vijay Shankar bagged ducks and there would be no way back for Tripura, who have suffered back-to-back defeats. This is the second outright result in the second round. Haryana win by nine wickets!
Rain arrives in Mumbai
Ajinkya Rahane is unbeaten on 149 off 284 balls. He has to wait for his 150 as the rain arrives in Mumbai, forcing a stoppage in play. Wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand, meanwhile, is 17 runs away from his half-century. Mumbai are 332 for 6 in 109 overs. Seamer Ravi Kiran has been the pick of the bowlers for Chhattisgarh, taking 3 for 37 in 17 overs. Overall, they have used seven bowlers so far, with Rahane making Chhattisgarh dig deep at the BKC.
Tripura fold for 47 in Lahli
After conceding a 32-run first-innings lead, Tripura have been wiped out for 47 in their second innings. They last all of 19.1 overs in their second dig, with both their key professionals Hanuma Vihari and Vijay Shankar bagging ducks. Sriram Paul and captain Murasingh are the only batters to get into double figures. Parth Vats comes away with 5 for 14. Haryana need 16 runs to complete an outright win.
Double-centurion Paul leads TN's charge
After being stunned by Jharkhand in Coimbatore, TN are hunting for maximum points against Nagaland in Bengaluru. Pradosh Ranjan Paul has set TN up with his maiden first-class double-hundred. Opening batter R Vimal Khumar was dismissed for 189 on day one, but Paul gets to the milestone on the second day, in the company of the experienced B Indrajith. TN have passed 500 within four sessions at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence ground 3.
Paul idolises Virat Kohli and has also had a stint with the India A team. He is mentored by V Ramesh Kumar, a curator at Chepauk. After his family moved from Odisha to Tiruppur, a textile-manufacturing town in Tamil Nadu, in 2012, Paul enrolled at an academy run by Ramesh. Paul's father was also a cricketer and represented his university in Odisha.
With Vijay Shankar moving to Tripura, TN will expect more from Paul through the season.
Harnoor Singh 150 on Punjab Ranji debut
Harnoor Singh Pannu has marked his Ranji Trophy debut for Punjab with 150 and is looking good for even more against Kerala in new Chandigarh. He had earlier played five Ranji games for Chandigarh and is currently part of Punjab Kings in the IPL.
A tall, left-handed opener, Harnoor was part of the India team that had won the Under-19 World Cup in 2022. He was part of the batch that produced Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu.
Chahar strikes but J&K poised to take the lead
After picking up a wicket on the first day, Deepak Chahar has picked up two more on the second morning for Rajasthan in Srinagar. But hosts Jammu & Kashmir are well-placed to bag the first-innings honours. Abdul Samad has got a start while Yudhvir Singh Charak has run away to 47 off 27 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. He is on the verge of his maiden first-class fifty. J&K are eight runs away from taking the lead.
Haryana keep Tripura under the cosh
After taking a 32-run first-innings lead in Lahli, Haryana have reduced Tripura to 30 for 4 in the 11th over in their second innings. Hanuma Vihari, their professional, has been sent packing for a duck. Tripura will be counting on their other batting professional, Vijay Shankar, to step up and rescue them.
Update: No rescue act from Vijay. Tripura have stumbled further to 34 for 7. Nikhil Kashyap and Parth Vats share six wickets between them.
Rahane returns to bat for Mumbai
After retiring hurt on 118 due to cramps late on day one, Rahane has returned to bat for Mumbai on day two. They're pushing towards 300. This is a fine recovery after they had lost three wickets in the first hour yesterday. Rahane returned to bat after Mumbai lost overnight batter Shams Mulani for 39. Rahane has looked fluent and played a few shots this morning, with the highlight being a picture-perfect straight drive off seamer Majumdar.
Wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand is out in the middle along with Rahane. Mumbai still have captain Shardul and Deshpande in the shed.
Armaan Jaffer hundred for Mizoram
Armaan Jaffer, Wasim's nephew, has notched up a century off 106 balls in his first innings for Mizoram, against Arunachal Pradesh in the Plate Group fixture in Ahmedabad. He gifts himself a fourth first-class hundred a day after his 27th birthday.
Armaan was originally supposed to play for Puducherry this season, but his contract was allegedly cancelled after he didn't participate in their pre-season camp. Puducherry went onto sign Jayant Yadav, who turned up at their pre-season camps while Armaan eventually signed a last-minute deal with Mizoram. Mizoram’s other professionals this season include Karnataka pacer KC Cariappa and allrounder Codanda Ajit Karthik.
First outright result of round 2
Services have registered the first outright win of round two in less than four sessions, chasing down 71 with eight wickets to spare in Tinsukia. Mohit Ahlawat and Ravi Chauhan get the job done for Services. Bizarre game. Thirty-two wickets have tumbled inside four sessions, producing a result. The twin hat-tricks from Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra on the opening day will grab the headlines. This is Services' second successive win: they had achieved an innings victory against Tripura in the first round.
Nair tons up for Karnataka
Welcome home, Karun Nair! He brings up his fifty century after returning to Karnataka ahead of this domestic season. He missed out by 23 runs against Saurashtra in Rajkot in the first round, but in Karnataka's first home game of the season, he's notched up a hundred.
He came into bat when Karnataka were 26 for 2. He watched them slip to 65 for 4, but has rescued them with another fine knock. Nair has got to his century off 163 balls, with eight fours and a six.
Bengal dismissed for 279
Having finished on 244 for 7 overnight, Bengal have been bowled out for 279 on the second morning. Akash Deep made a cameo of 29 off 37 balls, including four fours and a six, but it's not enough to take Bengal to 300 at the Eden Gardens. Akash Deep now takes the new ball with senior pro Mohammed Shami and tests Gujarat's openers. Shami has started with a maiden. Bowling from around the wicket to the left-handed pair of Abhishek Desai and Aarya Desai, he is getting the ball to slant in with the angle as well as nip away from the seam.
After not being picked for the Australia ODIs on fitness grounds, Shami recently disputed the idea that he wasn't fit. "If I can play four-dayers [Ranji Trophy], I can also play 50-overs cricket." Asked about this, Agarkar said the domestic season had only just begun, and that the selectors would keep an eye on Shami's fitness as the Ranji Trophy progresses.
"If he says that to me, I'll probably answer that," Agarkar said. "I'm not quite sure what he said on social media. Maybe if I read that, I might give him a call, but my phone is always on for most players, and I've had multiple chats with him over the last few months.
"Look, he's been an incredible performer for India. If he's said something, maybe that's a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me, but [if he was fully fit] he would have been on that plane. Unfortunately he wasn't, and our domestic season has just started, and we'll see if he's fit enough, and we'll see where it goes, because this is the first round of Ranji games that's going on. We'll find out in a couple more games if he's fit."
Services chasing 71 for a win
After Services skittled Assam for 103 in their first innings, they've inflicted another collapse on the hosts in Tinsukia, dismissing them for 75 in their second innings. Left-arm spinner Arjun Sharma has claimed figures of 4 for 20 to go with his hat-trick in the first innings. Mohit Jangra, who also bagged a hat-trick in the first innings, takes 1 for 7 in four overs in the second. Services are 30 for 1 in 5 overs in pursuit of 71. We're set to have an outright result within four sessions in Tinsukia.
Welcome to day 2
Hello and welcome to ESPNcricinfo's live coverage of the second day of the second round of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy. Ajinkya Rahane, who retired hurt on 118 because of cramps on the first day at the BKC, could return to bat on the second. His century was central to Mumbai's recovery on a tricky pitch after they had lost three wickets in the first hour. Jadeja missed out on a half-century yesterday, and could be in action with the ball today in Rajkot. Karun Nair is eyeing his first ton for Karnataka upon return to his home state. There's a lot more to look forward to.
Two hat-tricks on 25-day wicket day in Tinsukia
On a bizarre day, where 25 wickets tumbled overall, Services' Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra bagged hat-tricks for Services in the first innings. Their strikes helped Services bundle Assam out for 103 in 17.2 overs. In response, Services collapsed, too, but managed to snatch a five-run first-innings lead, despite a five-for from Parag. Parag then was part of another batting meltdown, with Assam finishing day one on 56 for 5 in their second innings.
When Smaran fell, Karnataka were in a spot of bother at 65 for 4, but Karun Nair has propped Karnataka up with a timely half-century. It's his second fifty-plus score in two Ranji games upon returning to his home state. Shreyas Gopal is nearing a half-century of his own as Karnataka regain lost ground against Goa in Shimoga.
Gaikwad ton drives Maharashtra
Gaikwad's century is carrying Maharashtra towards 300. This is his second century in this domestic season after posting 184 for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy. Ranji Trophy's marathon man Jalaj Saxena is gone for 1, but Gaikwad has Vicky Ostwal for company. Ostwal can bat and has even opened the batting in the 20-overs Maharashtra Premier Legaue.
TN dominate Nagaland
After losing their season-opener to Jharkhand in Coimbatore, TN are on the hunt for maximum points against Nagaland in Bengaluru. They are 334 for 1 in 74 overs. Debutant keeper-batter SR Athish departed for 14 off 24 balls, but Vimal Khumar, the other opener, and Pradosh Ranjan Paul have knocked off centuries to lead TN's dominance.
Vimal, in fact, is on the verge of converting his maiden first-class century into a double-ton. He's rated highly by R Ashwin, his captain at Dindigul Dragons in the TNPL, and works closely with his state-mate and club-mate B Indrajith. He has come in place of B Sachin, who is down with illness, and has seized his chance. With Sai Kishore back from injury, TN will look at bat big and push for an innings victory.
No fifty for Jadeja
Right, Jadeja's knock has been cut short on 36 by Kumar Kartikeya. Saurashtra slip to 211 for 5 in Rajkot. Kartikeya has put in a fine shift for MP, taking four wickets in 18 runs while conceding 61 runs. Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen took the other wicket to fall.
Rahane hundred; Jadeja nears fifty
He watched Lad and Sarfaraz fall around him after tea, but the wobble hasn't stopped Rahane from going to a century on a BKC pitch that has offered something for both pace and spin. Rahane gets there with a well-controlled dab with soft hands past Sanjeet Desai at slip. It's his 42nd first-class century. Rahane points his finger at the Mumbai dressing room and suggests he's there for the team. The 37-year-old is still going strong in domestic cricket. Elsewhere in Rajkot, Ravindra Jadeja is approaching a half-century against MP.
Sarfaraz in at No.6...and out
Forgettable outing for Sarfaraz Khan after his non-selection for India and India A. He lasts all of six balls after Lad had departed for 20. Gone for 1. Sarfaraz stretches out for a weak flick and ends up chipping a catch to the left of short midwicket off a fairly innocuous delivery from left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate. He's given it away at the BKC. Chhattisgarh prise out two wickets after the tea break. Rahane, meanwhile, is still in the nineties
Jadeja off to a quick start
After his non-selection for the ongoing ODI series in Australia, Jadeja returns to the Ranji Trophy and has run away to 30 off 26 balls from No.5 against MP in Rajkot. He has already hit four fours and a six. Saurashtra are 186 for 3 in 56 overs. Chirag Jani had set up the innings for Saurashtra with 82 before falling to Kumar Kartikeya.
Kartikeya has collected two wickets for MP, with fast bowler Kuldeep Sen taking the other wicket to fall.
Services snatch first-innings lead
After shooting Assam out for 103 in 17.2 overs in Tinsukia, Services suffered a collapse of their own but have managed to snatch a five-run lead. Irfan Ali's half-century trumps Parag's five as Services pull just ahead before the 20th wicket of the day falls.
Two hat-tricks and the lead. Services couldn't have asked for a better start to this round.
Rahane, Lad lead Mumbai's progress
Having knocked off a fifty in the morning, Rahane is moving towards a century. He enters the 80s with a nifty paddle sweep off left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal. The BKC surface has offered grip and turn but Rahane has countered the conditions and Chhattisgarh's spinners. Lad has also passed fifty, Mumbai are 166 for 3 in 55 overs.
Koushik, Tendulkar strike for Goa
After being asked to bat in rainy Shimoga, Karnataka have slipped to 47 for 3. Captain Mayank Agarwal is the latest to depart for 28 off 68 balls. This is former Karnataka seamer V Koushik's first wicket for Goa. He takes out his former captain. Earlier in the day, Arjun Tendulkar had dismissed Nikin Jose and KL Shrijith.
The old pro Karun Nair joins young gun R Smaran at the crease.
Maharashtra regroup with Gaikwad fifty
After stumbling to 69 for 3 and then 83 for 4, Maharashtra have recovered to 164 for 4 in the 43rd over, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's fifty from No.4. Saurabh Nawale, who played for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, is keeping Gaikwad good company in Chandigarh.
After suffering an elbow injury during the IPL and then pulling out of his county stint for personal reasons, Gaikwad has started the Indian domestic season strongly. This is his fourth fifty-plus score in seven innings across the Duleep and Ranji Trophy. Can he convert this into a big one?
After opting to bat, Baroda have stumbled to 76 for 6 against Andhra in Vizianagaram. Andhra captain Ricky Bhui and coach Gary Stead, the former NZ coach, will be pleased with this effort. Seamer K Saiteja has bagged four wickets on his first-class debut while spinner T Vijay has picked up the other two Baroda wickets to fall. Vijay is part of Delhi Capitals in the IPL and had bagged a ten-wicket match haul at this very venue against Rajasthan in January earlier this year.
Baroda captain Vishnu Solanki has stood out amid the collapse, and is on the verge of bringing up a fifty. It's currently raining in Vizianagaram with Baroda on 137 for 6.
Parag five-for as Assam strike back
After being skittled for 103 in 17.2 overs in Tinsukia, Assam hit back to spark a Services collapse. In response, Services are 41 for 6, with Parag taking five of the six wickets to fall. Operating with the new ball, Parag now has figures of 7-1-17-5. He also claimed the wicket of Arjun Sharma, who had picked up a hat-trick earlier in the day.
Two hat-tricks in same innings in a men's first-class game
Sampath Bandarupalli, our stats king, has this for you:
- Two by Albert Trott for Middlesex in Somerset's second innings at Lord's in 1907
- Two by Joginder Rao for Services in Northern Punjab's second innings at Amritsar in 1963
- Clive Rice and Garth Le Roux for South Africa in Australian XI's second innings at Johannesburg in 1986
- Dean Headley and Martin McCague for Kent in Hampshire's 2nd innings at Canterbury in 1996
- Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra for Services in Assam's first innings at Tinsukia in 2025
Punjab build on the back of Harnoor fifty
Kerala vice-captain B Aparajith bowled Prabhsimran Singh for 23 in the morning session, but former Under-19 stars Harnoor Singh and Uday Saharan have steadied Punjab since with an unbroken half-century partnership in New Chandigarh. Harnoor has passed a fifty of his own and is eyeing a maiden Ranji hundred. Harnoor was a reserve player at Punjab Kings in IPL 2025
Rajasthan in trouble against J&K
Jammu & Kashmir have reduced Rajasthan to 66 for 5 in Srinagar. Auqib Navi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar and Abid Mushtaq share the spoils for J&K. Umran Malik is yet to get on the wickets column; he has bowled four overs so far, conceding ten runs.
Capitan Mahipal Lomror and Kartik Sharma, who has trialled with a number of IPL franchises, are out in the middle. Manav Suthar can also contribute with the bat for Rajasthan but before that they need a stable stand from Lomror and Kartik.
Two hat-tricks in the same innings!
Yes, you read that right!
Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra bag hat-tricks for Services, dismissing Assam for 103 in 17.2 overs.
After Arjun claimed the first hat-trick before lunch, Jangra emulates him after the break, snagging Pradyun Saikia, Mukhtar Hussain and Bhargab Pratim Lakhar across the 15th and 17 overs.
Sampath Bandarupaulli, our stats king, confirms that this is the second instance of two hat-tricks in a Ranji innings. Joginder Rao, also from Services, took two hat-tricks in Northern Punjab's second innings in 1963.
Arjun finishes with 5 for 46 while Jangra comes away with 3 for 5. All action in Tinsukia as Assam are bowled out within 20 overs.
Saikia, who top-scored with 52 off 42, and Parag, were the only Assam batters to pass 15.
Rahane fifty, no Sarfaraz yet
Rahane has rescued Mumbai with a fine half-century after they had lost three wickets in the first hour against Chhattisgarh. The former Mumbai captain gets to the landmark with a ramped four off Majumdar. He gets up on his toes, meets the short ball and lifts it to the third-man fence. A pat on the back from Lad is also part of the celebrations. Rahane has reached the landmark off 78 balls, with 32 of the 52 runs he's scored so far coming via boundaries. Rahane looks good for even more.
However, no signs of Sarfaraz Khan yet. He has been demoted to No.6. With the ball nipping around earlier in the morning, Himanshu Singh was promoted to No.4 as a pinch-blocker or pinch-hitter. But the move didn't work for Mumbai, with Himanshu falling lbw for a duck. Rahane has steadied Mumbai since in the company of Lad at the BKC.
Mumbai are 97 for 3 at lunch, with both Rahane and Lad unbeaten.
Priyansh Arya benched again
IPL and DPL star Priyansh Arya has been benched for a second successive game. He's also hit a century for India A in List A cricket, and is waiting to make his Ranji Trophy debut. Arpit Rana, who was picked ahead of Arya, has had a rough initiation into the Ranji Trophy, scoring 84 runs in eight innings at an average of 10.50 before Saturday. Rana, though, steps up today, scoring his maiden half-century. Delhi are 93 for 0 in 32 overs against HP in Delhi.
Services' Arjun Sharma bags a hat-trick
Services rip through Assam in Tinsukia, leaving them at 63 for 5 at lunch. Left-arm fingerspinner Arjun Sharma bagged a hat-trick in the 12th over, dismissing Riyan Parag, Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Sibsankar Roy. Opener Pradyun Saikia has survived, going to the break unbeaten on 26 off 32 balls.
Parag also counterattacked, racing to 36 off 30 before he became Arjun's first victim. Uphill task ahead for Assam.
Koushik vs Karnataka in rainy Shimoga
After a rain delay in Shimoga, play gets underway. Former Karnataka seamer V Koushik is operating with the new ball, alongside Arjun Tendulkar, for Goa against Karnataka. After missing the opening round for personal reasons, Koushik makes his Goa debut against his home state. Former Karnataka seamer Dodda Ganesh is also part of Goa's coaching staff. Rain has been forecast for all four days in Shimoga.
Padikkal misses out for Karnataka as he is set to join the India A squad for the forthcoming series against SA A in Bengaluru.
Mavi engineers double-strike for UP
UP fast bowler Shivam Mavi struck twice with the new ball, helping them reduce Odisha to 36 for 3 in 15 overs. After Mavi accounted for both openers Swastik Samal and Aashirwad Swain, Kunal Tyagi removed Odisha skipper Subhranshu Senapati. So, UP have claimed the early honours in their home fixture at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
ICYMI: Daya Sagar and Shashank Kishore spoke to Mavi recently about his road back from injury.
Saurashtra steady against MP
After electing to bat in Rajkot, Saurashtra have moved past 50 in 17 overs with all their ten wickets in tact. Wicketkeeper-opener Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani have given them a steady start. While Ravindra Jadeja is featuring in this round, the other Jadeja - Dharmendrasinh - has missed out.
Mumbai lose three in first hour
Chhattisgarh's professionals make early inroads for their team at the BKC in Mumbai. Aditya Sarwate landed the first blow when he drew a return catch from Musheer Khan, sending him back for 12 off 31 balls. Sarwate, a former Ranji winner with Vidarbha, moved from Kerala to Chhattisgarh ahead of this season.
Ravi Kiran then pinned Raghuvanshi lbw for 9 off 30 balls. As I type, Ravi Kiran strikes in similar fashion, having Himanshu Singh lbw for 0. Mumbai are 38 for 3 in 14 overs.
Lad joins former captain Rahane, who has run away to a quickish start, in the middle. Lad had scored a century for Mumbai in their opening fixture against J&K.
Easwaran, Gharami lay solid base for Bengal
Bengal were jolted early when they lost Chatterjee, but their captain Easwaran and Gharami have steadied them with a half-century stand on the first morning of the second round. Easwaran raises the fifty stand with a tickled four fine on the leg side. He is now on 18* on 45 balls. At the other end, Gharami has taken more chances and is on 32* on 41 balls.
Hyderabad start well in Puducherry
Openers Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy have handed Hyderabad a good start against Puducherry at the CAP ground 2. Hyderabad are 42 for 0 in the 12th over, with Agarwal on 28 off 47 balls. Agarwal earned his maiden Duleep Trophy call-up after racking up 934 runs in 12 innings at an average of 77.83 in the previous season. Only Vidarbha's Yash Rathod and MP's Shubham Sharma had scored more runs than Agarwal in the 2024-25 Ranji season.
Maharashtra's Prithvi Shaw falls cheaply
After being asked to bat first in Chandigarh, Maharashtra have lost Prithvi Shaw for 8 off 9 balls in the third over. Seamer Jagjit Singh Sandhu claims the key wicket. Allrounder Arshin Kulkarni has run away to a run-a-ball 18 with Siddhesh Veer for company.
On his Ranji debut for Maharashtra, Shaw had made 0 and 75 against Kerala, helping Maharashtra walk away with three points against last season's runners-up.
Chhattisgarh's seamers test Mumbai
Having won the toss and opted to bat at the BKC, Chhattisgarh are posing a threat to Mumbai's openers with the new ball. Both Ravi Kiran, Chhattisgarh's professional, and Sourabh Majumdar are getting the ball to hoop around. After Ravi Kiran got one to slant in and then swerve away to beat the outside edge of Raghuvanshi, Majumdar has the batter almost chopping on in the next over with an inducker. Can Raghuvanshi and Musheer overcome this new-ball challenge at home?
Bengal lose Chatterjee early but Easwaran looking solid
After being asked to bat first at Eden Gardens, Bengal lost Sudip Chatterjee in the fourth over, when the opener nicked Chintan Gaja behind to Urvil Pater, the keeper, for 3 off 12 balls. Abhimanyu Easwaran, the other opener and captain, has been much tighter, defending with a straightish bat and leaving deliveries outside off. Sudip Gharami, meanwhile, has opened his account with a neat flick for four.
Allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed, btw, is back in action after recovering from sports hernia. He has played competitive cricket in May during IPL 2025 for Lucknow Super Giants.
Sai Kishore back in action after hand injury
TN don't have N Jagadeesan for this round - he will join the India A side for the unofficial Test series against SA A - but they welcome back their regular captain and premier spinner R Sai Kishore. His return is a boost for TN after they lost their opener to Jhakhand at home in Coimbatore.
Having hurt his hand during a club game in Chennai, Sai Kishore underwent surgery after consulting with a specialist and is good to go now. He had missed the Duleep Trophy and pre-season Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai.
It's understood that Sai Kishore tested his fitness at the nets in Coimbatore during the first round of the Ranji Trophy and is ready to withstand the load of competitive cricket. This will be his first competitive match since his county stint in July earlier this year. Sai Kishore, though, will have to do without his spin twin S Ajith Ram, who is down with an ACL injury.
'Sarfaraz doesn't need India A game to play internationals'
This is the opinion of Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur.
"Nowadays, for the India A side they look at boys, who they want to prepare for international cricket," Thakur said in Mumbai ahead of the second round of Ranji Trophy starting on Saturday. "Sarfaraz doesn't need India A game to play international cricket. If he gets back to scoring again, he can straightaway go and play Test series also."
Sarfaraz, who made his Test debut against England in early 2024, was a part of India's tour of Australia late last year but he has since been left out of the Test side. He was also not picked in the India A side for the forthcoming series against SA A.
Parvez Rasool retires
Parvez Rasool, the first player from Jammu & Kashmir to play international cricket for India, announced his retirement from representative cricket earlier this week. Rasool, now 36, played two white-ball internationals for India and represented Pune Warriors and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
“It’s been an incredible journey, one filled with dreams, hard work, joy, and countless memories that I will cherish forever," Rasool posted on social media. "From local grounds to representing my team and my country, In cricket Allah has given me everything I ever wished for. Thankful to my family, coaches, teammates, and fans for their love, trust, and constant support throughout this journey. Every moment I’ve spent on the field has been an honour and a blessing.”
Rasool, an offspin-bowling allrounder, is a domestic stalwart for Jammu & Kashmir. He played 75 first-class games for J&K, scoring 4694 runs to go with 249 wickets. He captained J&K in 47 games and led them to the quarter-finals in 2013-14 and more recently in 2019-20.
J&K's future is in safe hands now. Aquib Navi, who dismissed Karun Nair in that quarter-final, has now graduated to the India A level while Abdul Samad, who crashed 43 off 50 balls in the first innings, is an IPL regular and is working on a new approach in first-class cricket.
No Rishabh Pant but Jadeja in action in round 2
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was originally aiming to return to action in the Ranji Trophy, will not participate in the second round of the competition. He will instead return to action in the India A series against the visiting South Africans in Bengaluru from October 30. Pant has been named India A captain, with B Sai Sudharsan his deputy. Sai Sudharsan, too, will not be in action for Tamil Nadu in this round.
Ravindra Jadeja, though, is turning out for Saurashtra against Madhya Pradesh in Rajkot after his non-selection for the ongoing ODI series in Australia. Jadeja is set to reunite with his Saurashtra spin twin Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. The other Jadeja claimed a match haul of 10 for 203 as Saurashtra earned points for taking the first-innings lead against Karnataka.
