Ranji Trophy - Karnataka storm into the quarter-finals, defending champions Vidarbha out

Harsh Dubey continued to have an impressive run • PTI

Group A



If we all thought - I emphasis on 'we' because it includes me - that it'll be a walk in the park for Andhra, think again. Nagaland, the only team without a win in this group, have staged a sensational recovery from 59 for 4 to post 322 for 6 at stumps. The remarkable recovery was made possible thanks to Chetan Bist, who finishes 160 not out. Bist put on 167 for the fifth wicket with D Nischal, who made 74.

Vidarbha captain Harsh Dubey rises to the occasion in a must-win; his 6 for 37 helps bowl Uttar Pradesh out for 237. Vidarbha make a solid beginning, 33/0 to take the opening-day honours.

The one team that can ensure Vidarbha don't qualify, have been tested thorougly. Jharkhand hsve been key at bay as Odisha end on 242 for 6, courtesy half-centuries from Swastik Samal & Govinda Podder.

Group B



Jaydev Unadkat led the way for Saurashtra • KCA

On an intense day in which 12 wickets fell, MP and Maharashtra shared the honours in what is a must-win game. Having been bowled out for 187, courtesy Rajvardhan Hangargekar's five-for, MP reduced Maharashtra to 52/2, dismissing both Prithvi Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni.

On a turner in Mohali, Punjab recovered from 168/6 to post 303 for 9 at stumps against Karnataka, who simply have to win. Emanjot Chahal is unbeaten on 77. Shreyas Gopal, the legspinner, and Vidyadhar Patil, the seamer, picked up three wickets apiece.

Having bundled out Chandigarh for 145, Saurashtra have powered ahead to end on 151 for 1. Jaydev Unadkat, the Saurashtra captain, was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 44. A Saurashtra win will make it that much harder for Karnataka if they don't win their game.

Group C

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Chatterjee started solidly for Bengal • PTI

On a truncated day in Lahli, in a clash between the top two sides heavily favoured to progress, Bengal ended on 157 for 5. Sudip Chatterjee is unbeaten on 77; all Haryana bowlers shared the spoils equally. Bengal are already through, Haryana will get there with a drawn result, as long as Uttarakhand don't win outright.

In news they wouldn't want to hear, though, Uttarakhand have made a dominant start, finishing on 279 for 3 against Assam. Kunal Chandela is unbeaten on 128.

Group D

A lead will be enough to progress, but J&K look good for a lot more. They skittled Himachal for 168 courtesy a five-wicket haul by left-arm seamer Sunil Kumar. They ended strongly on 20/0.