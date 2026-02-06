Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter Final Day 1: Karnataka on top, Bengal slightly ahead

Shahbaz Ahmed, placed a little wide there, moves and dives across to his left to complete the catch. He's pumped up and the Bengal players celebrate, even as Bhui stands his ground. There are animated discussions between Bhui and the umpires, with the former arguing that he wasn't ready. The umpires refer the decision to their TV colleague, but Bhui is convinced that he'll be given out. But on his way back, he stands on the field of play, and doesn't walk back fully without seeing "out" on the big screen. Bhui gone for 83 to end a 108-run stand. Andhra 255 for 5 in 77 overs.