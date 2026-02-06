Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter Final Day 1: Karnataka on top, Bengal slightly ahead

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter Final Day 1: Karnataka on top, Bengal slightly aheadBy Himanshu Agrawal
Karnataka dominate Mumbai; MP fold J&K for 194
Karnataka 110 for 2, just ten runs behind Mumbai. Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna and Vidwath Kaverappa got three wickets each, but despite opener Akhil Herwadkar's 60, Mumbai found it tough after opting to bat first at BKC.
In Indore, a middle- and lower-order collapse of 6 for 27 left J&K at 136 for 8 at one stage. But Yudhvir Singh's 41 off 35 balls took them to 194 against MP. Kuldeep Sen bagged 5 for 66, with Kumar Kartikeya (3 for 26) and Aryan Pandey (2 for 27) sharing the spoils. In reply, MP finished on 28 for 0, trailing by 166 runs.
1
1
1
1
Bengal just ahead; advantage Uttarakhand
It's stumps, with Andhra 264 for 6 in 80 overs. Ricky Bui (83) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (33) were the batters who fell with close of play in sight. Three balls after Bhui's wicket, Nitish hooked Mukesh Kumar to fine leg. Mukesh finished with 3 for 50, while Akash Deep got 2 for 64.
Uttarakhand were 4 for 0 at stumps after bowling Jharkhand out for 235 in Jamshedpur. Janmejay Joshi (4 for 46), Aditya Rawat (3 for 39) and Mayank Mishra (3 for 50) shared all ten wickets for Uttarakhand, even as Aditya Singh scored 83 for Jharkhand.
1
1
1
1
Late drama in Kalyani
In real time, it was evident that just after Akash Deep delivered the ball - it was the final ball of the 77th over - Ricky Bhui first went to play at it before dropping his hands while looking straight down the ground. The indication was that something likely distracted him. But guess what, amid all that, the ball took off from Bhui's bat, and went to deep third.
Shahbaz Ahmed, placed a little wide there, moves and dives across to his left to complete the catch. He's pumped up and the Bengal players celebrate, even as Bhui stands his ground. There are animated discussions between Bhui and the umpires, with the former arguing that he wasn't ready. The umpires refer the decision to their TV colleague, but Bhui is convinced that he'll be given out. But on his way back, he stands on the field of play, and doesn't walk back fully without seeing "out" on the big screen. Bhui gone for 83 to end a 108-run stand. Andhra 255 for 5 in 77 overs.
2
3
2
2
Kuldeep has five for MP
It is Kuldeep Sen's third first-class five-for. The MP quick finishes with 5 for 66, as MP bowl J&K out for 194. Three of Kuldeep's five wickets were of batters from Nos. 2-4. Yudhvir Singh fought for J&K, who were 134 for 8 at one stage. His 41 off 35 balls included three fours and sixes each.
2
1
1
Yudhvir fights, but Kuldeep breaks stand
Tailenders Yudhvir Singh and Vanshaj Sharma were fighting back for J&K, who were 136 for 8. They added 42 at good pace, finding the boundary once in a while. But MP's Kuldeep Sen has Vanshaj caught behind for 16 to end the fun. J&K 178 for 9 in 64.3 overs. Yudhvir on 26, with one boundary and two sixes. Can he take J&K past 200?
1
2
1
Andhra, Uttarakhand ahead at drinks
Andhra 231 for 4 in 68 overs. They have marched ahead through an 84-run stand between Bhui and Nitish Reddy. They were 147 for 4 at one stage, with the game in the balance. But since then, it has been all about Bhui (70*) and Nitish (23*).
Aditya Singh has kept one end strong for Jharkhand. He's on 51* at drinks in the final session, even as Jharkhand are 197 for 7 in 74 overs. Uttarakhand had struck twice in quick succession, when Aditya Rawat bowled Virat Singh for 47 and Mayank Mishra got Sahil Raj for 12.
1
Rahul starts delightfully
4
2
•
•
•
4
We've rarely seen KL Rahul do this. Against the new ball, he decides to walk down the pitch against Shardul Thakur. That helps him convert the first ball of the third over into a full delivery, and he drives wide of mid-off. Rahul ends the over by leaning into a brilliant drive for four through cover.
2
•
1
•
4
4
In the fifth over, Rahul spots there's acres of space between point and mid-off. So fifth ball of the over, he's not afraid to punch Thakur aerially through cover, as the ball is on the shorter side of a length. Next delivery, he effortlessly drives wide of mid-off again for another four. Karnataka 33 for 0 in five overs, with the deficit down to 87. Rahul on 20 off 14 balls.
2
3
2
Kartikeya jolts J&K
J&K have lost 4 for 25, as the match in Indore breaks for tea. The collapse started when Kumar Kartikeya got Shubham Khajuria for 60 in the 47th over. Kuldeep Sen followed with his third wicket by having Paras Dogra (33) caught. Kartikeya then had Kanhaiya Wadhawan for 7, before Aryan Pandey bagged Abdul Samad for 16. That wicket brought early tea, with J&K 134 for 6 in 55.2 overs.
2
Mumbai fold for 120
Mumbai opted to bat against Karnataka on a red-soil pitch at BKC. They were 39 for 3 at one stage, but recovered a bit. But they lost 7 for 50 to eventually fold for 120. Amid that collapse, their opener Akhil Herwadkar stood like a rock. He scored 60 - half his side's total - and was the last man out when he went sweeping off Shreyas Gopal but was lbw. Legspinner Gopal finishes with 3 for 4, while Prasidh Krishna gets 3 for 21 and Vidwath Kaverappa has 3 for 38. That is also tea.
7
7
7
Bengal, Andhra on even keel at tea
After Shami struck, Ricky Bhui and Nitish Kumar Reddy have added 43 in 68 balls for Andhra. Bhui is on 40*, while Reddy on 13*. Andhra 190 for 4 in 54 overs in Kalyani.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand have fought back after lunch. They were 80 for 5 at one stage, but have recovered through Virat Singh (40*) and Aditya Singh (29*). Their stand is at 73, and going strong, as Jharkhand are 153 for 5 in 59 overs in Jamshedpur.
1
Shardul falls after drinks
Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur falls to an ugly shot. The ball from Vidwath Kaverappa is full, and just outside off. Thakur looks to chip it, but with his front leg out of the way. There's no timing and placement in the shot, and the ball balloons up towards extra cover. Shreyas Gopal runs to his left to grab it. Mumbai 109 for 7 in 40.4 overs.
1
1
2
1
Khajuria fifty propels J&K
Shubham Khajuria and Paras Dogra have added an unbeaten 72 for the third wicket after J&K were 30 for 2 in the 19th over. Khajuria is now on 54, happy to bat patiently, as he has taken 132 balls to score his runs. Dogra, at the other end, is also quiet. He's on 30 from 80 deliveries, as J&K are 102 for 2 in 45 overs against MP.
3
2
Shami gets on board
Mohammed Shami's figures before lunch read 10-3-19-0. He kept the Andhra batters in check even as KS Bharat was attacking, but couldn't find a wicket. In his first over after the break, Shami gets his first wicket of the day. He extracts extra bounce off the shorter side of a length around seventh stump, and CR Gnaneshwar goes for the horizontal-batted slash. The ball takes off from the top edge, though, and settles into Shahbaz Ahmed's hands, as he's placed at a straightish deep third. Andhra 147 for 4 in 42.4 overs.
1
2
2
Prasidh has three as Karnataka dominate
Just when Mumbai were looking to find their way back, Prasidh Krishna has pushed them back again. He starts the fun by having Suryansh Shedge (10) caught behind to break a 31-run fourth-wicket stand to end the 30th over. In the 34th, he has Akash Anand and Shams Mulani back-to-back.
Mayank Agarwal takes a good catch at gully off a leading edge off Anand, while Mulani gets a glove off a length ball which kicks up. He's caught at second slip, but reviews. Mumbai, though, lose both Mulani and the review to leave Prasidh on a hat-trick. Shardul Thakur denies Prasidh the hat-trick, but Mumbai need much more. Mumbai 79 for 6 in 33.3 overs.
3
4
4
Mukesh breaks steady stand
Mukesh Kumar strikes again. Shaik Rasheed and Ricky Bhui looked steady during a 40-run stand, but Mukesh breaks it by having Rasheed caught. He bowls on a length, and in the channel around sixth stump. Rasheed pushes at it away from his body, and gets an outside edge to first slip. Rasheed goes for 46. Andhra 129 for 3 in 36.5 overs.
1
Sixteen years ago...
... on this day, Yusuf Pathan cracked 210* in just 190 balls. That helped West Zone hunt down a mammoth and a record 536 against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final in Hyderabad. That remains the highest successful chase in first-class history.
Pathan, who went on to play some memorable knocks in limited-overs cricket in both IPL and internationals, later called it the "innings of my career".
3
4
2
Advantage Karnataka; MP ahead vs J&K
It's noon, and lunch at BKC and Indore too.
Visitors Karnataka had Mumbai at 39 for 3 at one stage, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (5), Musheer Khan (1) and Siddhesh Lad (12) falling to the new ball. Vidwath Kaverappa got the latter two batters after Vidyadhar Patil had Jaiswal. Since then, though, Mumbai have made a slight recovery through opening batter Akhil Herwadkar (28*) and youngster Suryansh Shedge (10*). Mumbai 70 for 3 in 29 overs at the break at BKC.
In central India, hosts MP are ahead against J&K. Kuldeep Sen struck back-to-back after the J&K openers were content to take their time. J&K were 30 for 2 in the 19th over, but have to more than doubled that score without any further loss. Shubham Khajuria (34*) is holding them together, and he has the vastly experienced Paras Dogra for company. J&K 62 for 2 in 31 overs.
4
2
3
Lunch in Kalyani and Jamshedpur
The two games in the east began half an hour earlier than those in west and central India, and had their first session done by 11.30am.
In Kalyani, Andhra were dominating their hosts Bengal, as KS Bharat led them to 78 for 1 in 16 overs - a run rate of nearly five an over. But they managed just 24 runs for the loss of Bharat's wicket on 47 in the next 14 overs, as the Bengal quicks tightened their lines and lengths. Andhra 102 for 2 in 30 overs.
Over in Jamshedpur, hosts Jharkhand are struggling against Uttarakhand. They were 73 for 2 in the 26th over, but lost 3 for 8 by the start of the 32nd. Janmejay Joshi and Aditya Rawat have two wickets each, as Jharkhand are 80 for 5 in 32 overs.
3
2
3
Kuldeep takes two for MP
After the J&K openers were content to take their time, MP struck through quick Kuldeep Sen. In his fourth over, he had Yawer Hassan caught behind for 13. In his fifth, he had Shubham Pundir caught for 1. J&K lose two wickets in two runs to be 30 for 2 in 18.3 overs.
1
Mumbai 39 for 3
On a BKC pitch with appreciable movement and bounce, Mumbai's decision to bat first hasn't paid off. Karnataka's quicks have tested them during the first half of the morning session. Siddhesh Lad survived when DRS saved him after he was given out lbw off Prasidh Krishna in the 13th over, but not for long. Next over, he went driving off a full delivery in the corridor just outside off against Vidwath Kaverappa, but was caught at first slip. It's drinks as Suryansh Shedge joins Akhil Herwadkar, with Mumbai 39 for 3 in 13.3 overs.
6
5
5
3
Uttarakhand nab two Jharkhand batters
In what is perhaps the only low-profile quarter-final among the four, Jharkhand are hosting Uttarakhand in Jamshedpur. But away from the spotlight, the visitors' right-arm quick Janmejay Joshi and left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra struck once each to leave Jharkhand at 51 for 2. The hosts, though, have the talented youngster Kumar Kushagra at the crease now as they look to regain momentum. Jharkhand 64 for 2 in 23 overs.
1
J&K start patiently
In Indore, in central India, Madhya Pradesh had opted to bowl first against Jammu & Kashmir. Since then, the hosts have kept a lid on the visiting batters Shubham Khajuria and Yawer Hassan. Medium-pacer Aryan Pandey, offspinner Saransh Jain, and left-arm quick Ramveer Gurjar have ensured J&K don't get away. J&K 14 for 0 in ten overs.
2
2
Akash Deep strikes for Bengal
Akash Deep had KS Bharat dropped by Anustup Majumdar in his previous over, but gets Bharat's partner Abhishek Reddy in this one. Good bounce and carry for Akash Deep off a length just outside off. He angles it in, and forces Abhishek to have a jab at it. It results in an outside edge, and a simple catch for the keeper. It's drinks in Kalyani, with Andhra 58 for 1 in 15 overs.
3
2
3
Jaiswal falls for 5
Karnataka's Vidyadhar Patil had been testing Jaiswal for a while. This time, on the fourth ball of the third over, the right-arm quick angles one across from over the wicket, swings the ball away to land it on the slightly shorter side of a length on middle, and gets it to shape away. Jaiswal has a push at it, and gets an outside edge to the keeper. Mumbai 9 for 1 in 3.4 overs.
2
Star-studded game at BKC
There's Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian on one side. On the other, we have KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal. Welcome to Mumbai vs Karnataka at BKC. Mumbai have opted to bat on what looks like a typical red-soil pitch at BKC.
3
2
3
Bharat off to a flyer for Andhra
Bengal opt to bowl against Andhra in Kalyani, with a bowling line-up as experienced as Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar.
•
•
•
4
•
•
•
4
4
4
•
1
Shami and Mukesh take the new ball for Bengal, but Andhra's opening batter KS Bharat is up against them. His opening partner Abhishek Reddy gets a boundary off Shami in the first over, before Bharat goes 4, 4, 4 off Mukesh in the second. Andhra 17 for 0 after two overs.
3
2
2
2
Ranji Trophy rolls on!
After a night of a breathless and high-scoring WPL final which hardly allowed us a moment to regather ourselves, here we are, on the following morning, back to the grind and test of a first-class game. The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals get underway, with the two games in the eastern part of India beginning as early as 9am.
2
2
2