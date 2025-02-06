Matches (6)
Royals vs TBA, Qualifier 2 at Centurion, SA20, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 2 (D/N), Centurion, February 06, 2025, SA20
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals

TBA

Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
TBA
Match centre Ground time: 02:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RA Herman
8 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 121.73 SR
LG Pretorius
10 M • 241 Runs • 24.1 Avg • 165.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 19.91 SR
BC Fortuin
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.28 Econ • 19.63 SR
Squad
PR
TBA
Player
Role
David Miller (c)
Middle order Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Codi Yusuf 
Allrounder
Keith Dudgeon 
-
Bjorn Fortuin 
Bowler
Dayyaan Galiem 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Rubin Hermann 
Wicketkeeper
Dinesh Karthik 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Dewan Marais 
Batter
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Nqabayomzi Peter 
Bowler
Andile Phehlukwayo 
Bowling Allrounder
Lhuan-dre Pretorius 
Wicketkeeper Batter
John Turner 
Bowler
Mitchell Van Buuren 
Middle order Batter
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days6 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT1072352.446
PR107328-0.125
SEC105524-0.206
JSK104519-0.208
PC102614-0.585
DSG102612-1.256
Full Table