Vince smashes 75 but lightning forces abandonment

JSK set PR a target of 188 in an entertaining first half but with clouds around, there was always the risk of weather winning the day. While there was no rain, lightning strikes close to the ground made it unsafe for the players to take the field for the second innings. The result keeps JSK second on the points table and PR third, with the return fixture at Boland Park set for Monday, January 19.

On 152 for 3 at the end of 16 overs, with Vince well-set, JSK had 200 in their sights but PR wily attack had other ideas. Mokoena, who has economy of around three runs an over at the death, bowled Vince with an offcutter that he under-edged onto his stumps. Then Mujeeb ur Rahman reacted quickly while bowling to run Ranjane out and Viljoen had T20 World Cup bound Donovan Ferreira toe-ending an attempted big hit for Lhuan-dre Pretorius to catch after a short delay caused by a light pylon malfunction. PR took 4 for 42 in the last five overs and conceded just 35 runs in the last four to give their batters a chaseable target on the Highveld. Their batters were not able to show whether they could get the runs after lightning stopped play.