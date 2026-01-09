Vince smashes 75 but lightning forces abandonment
Points shared in Johannesburg between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals
Match abandoned Joburg Super Kings 187 for 6 (Vince 75, Raza 2-26) vs Paarl Royals
Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Paarl Royals (PR) were forced to share points after persistent lightning forced an abandonment of their match at the Wanderers, with only one innings possible.
JSK set PR a target of 188 in an entertaining first half but with clouds around, there was always the risk of weather winning the day. While there was no rain, lightning strikes close to the ground made it unsafe for the players to take the field for the second innings. The result keeps JSK second on the points table and PR third, with the return fixture at Boland Park set for Monday, January 19.
This is the fourth no-result in this year's SA20, which makes it the most number of abandoned matches in a single edition of the tournament, and the second in Johannesburg.
Du Plessis and Vince start strongJSK's new opening pair were aggressive but their stint shortlived in Cape Town, where they put on 32 in 2.4 overs and they showed they are capable of much more. Faf du Plessis showed his experience when he began the charge against young Nqobani Mokoena, though the 19-year old did find his edge. In his second over, Mokoena faced du Plessis at his most majestic as he plundered the legs side for six and then three fours. James Vince initially took on Bjorn Fortuin, who dropped it too short early on, and then Hardus Viljoen, who is du Plessis' brother-in-law, and JSK were 64 without loss at the end of the Powerplay.
It took a magic ball from Sikandar Raza, in the eighth over, to separate the opening pair, when he bowled du Plessis with one that turned back into him as he played down the wrong line. Vince batted through to the 17th over and made 74.
PR attack keep JSK under 190
On 152 for 3 at the end of 16 overs, with Vince well-set, JSK had 200 in their sights but PR wily attack had other ideas. Mokoena, who has economy of around three runs an over at the death, bowled Vince with an offcutter that he under-edged onto his stumps. Then Mujeeb ur Rahman reacted quickly while bowling to run Ranjane out and Viljoen had T20 World Cup bound Donovan Ferreira toe-ending an attempted big hit for Lhuan-dre Pretorius to catch after a short delay caused by a light pylon malfunction. PR took 4 for 42 in the last five overs and conceded just 35 runs in the last four to give their batters a chaseable target on the Highveld. Their batters were not able to show whether they could get the runs after lightning stopped play.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket