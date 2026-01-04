Raza four-for razes through MI Cape Town as Paarl Royals register huge win

Paarl Royals 90 for 3 (Tribe 34, Miller 19*, Bosch 1-9) beat MI Cape Town 88 (Hendricks 18, Raza 4-13, Baartman 2-8, Mokoena 2-10) by seven wickets

With half their fixtures played, MICT remain at the bottom of the points table, and will need to start winning - and potentially a few favours from other results - to make the playoffs.

PR, meanwhile, have recovered well from a massive loss in the tournament opener to move up to second on the log with a third successive win. They also did their net run rate a huge favour by chasing down the target of 89 in 13 overs to earn a bonus point.

Everything went right for PR after MICT chose to bat at what had been a high-scoring ground before Sunday. PR's crafty attack proved difficult to get away, and also dangerous, as Sikandar Raza , playing a competitive match for the first time at Newlands, picked 4 for 13, while Ottneil Baartman got 2 for 8 in 2.4 overs. PR lost three wickets in pursuit of 89, but eventually got there comfortably as David Miller sealed the win with a six.

PR control powerplay - with ball

After unsuccessful chases in their three of their first four completed matches, MICT opted to try something different and bat first against PR. But they found the going just as tough. Against a well-managed PR attack that used spin in the form of Bjorn Fortuin to start, rotated between the young quick Nqobani Mokoena and the experienced Baartman, and then had Raza's golden arm for the breakthrough, MICT scored just 33 runs in the first six overs and breached the boundary only twice.

Asa Tribe got off to a flyer in the small chase • SA20

It was their fourth-lowest powerplay in SA20 history, and showed a level of tentativeness they have not been known for. MICT also lost both openers after Rassie van der Dussen sliced Raza to square leg and Ryan Rickelton miscued Mokoena to mid-off. They were 53 for 2 at the halfway stage, and things didn't get any easier.

Raza rises to the occasion

With questions still swirling over Jason Smith's surprise T20 World Cup inclusion, the man himself was unable to provide answers as he was bowled by Raza for 4. Smith came in at a tricky time, with MICT on 55 for 3 - Nicholas Pooran was spectacularly caught by Kyle Verreynne - and needed to get the score moving. He tried to cut Raza, but didn't have enough room to play the shot, and inside-edged on to his own stumps.

As a result, MICT were 61 for 4 in the 13th over. In his next over, Raza turned the screws further when George Linde popped him a simple return catch. Next ball, Rashid Khan tried to slog him over midwicket but mis-hit, and David Miller took a diving catch. For the second time in two games, Raza was on a hat-trick. He didn't complete it for the second time, but has taken seven wickets in the tournament so far, and is third on the bowling charts

PR control powerplay - with bat

PR's chase didn't start as they would have liked it to after Lhuan-dre Pretorius was bowled third ball by a Trent Boult outswinger. Then Rubin Hermann was dropped on 0 off Kagiso Rabada and survived a review for caught behind. It looked as though things could get nervy, but PR soon settled.