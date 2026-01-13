Rutherford 53, Peters' three-for puts MICT on the brink of elimination

Pretoria Capitals 185 for 6 (Rutherford 53, Brevis 34, Rabada 2-33) beat MI Cape Town 132 for 7 (Hendricks, Peters 3-32) by 53 runs

In front of a packed home crowd, PC reeled off a third successive win after losing three of their first five games. They recovered from a slow start to post a challenging total thanks to a 69-run fifth-wicket stand between Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford , whose big-hitting was on full display. PC scored 84 runs in the last five overs of their innings and asked MICT to chase 186.

Although the MICT batters found form down the road in Johannesburg two days ago, they were unable to replicate that and were never in the game. PC needed just five bowlers, and none conceded at over 8 an over, to defend their total. PC captain Keshav Maharaj's 1 for 19 was the most economical while Gideon Peters picked up 3 for 32. MICT had resistance from Reeza Hendricks but he had no support from anyone else as the first six partnerships failed to cross 20.

Rabada pace off, then pace on

Kagiso Rabada is working his way back to his best after a rib injury sidelined him from South Africa's tour of India and he showed his full range in Centurion. Brought on in the fifth over, with PC struggling for rhythm on 30 for 1, Rabada conceded five runs off his first five balls as he mixed up his lengths and then delivered a wobble-seam ball at 128kph, which Connor Esterhuizen tried to drive but missed, and was bowled.

Kagiso Rabada struck inside the powerplay • SA20

Rabada's next over also cost five, with no boundaries. He was brought back for the 13th over, as PC needed to get a move on, and Jordan Cox took him on and launched a length ball over fine leg for six. Rabada had the last word when, two balls later, he steamed in to deliver a 143kph yorker which hit the base of Cox's stumps as he made room to try and send it through the covers. PC were 91 for 4 after 13 overs and in danger of a below-par score.

Rutherford punishes Boult

As much as MICT's premier international bowler, Trent Boult, has struggled, PC's Caribbean batters have been striking at their best and both those things were on display in an explosive 16th over. With PC on 101 for 4 after 15 overs, the ante had to be upped and Rutherford, who has been the team's finisher this season, was the man to do it. After Brevis gave Rutherford strike off a Boult wide yorker, Rutherford sent a full toss over long-on, another through midwicket for four and a third over square leg and out of the stadium. The over cost Boult 20 runs in total and he could not get this length right.

It took Rutherford from 7 of 10 balls to 24 off 14. He went on to bring up fifty off 24 balls and ensured PC topped 180. Most impressively, his strike rate for the tournament is 178.33 - the third-highest of the competition so far.

Ngidi and Peters one-up Rabada

When Lungi Ngidi took a hat-trick against DSG, the first person he wanted to tell was Rabada but he didn't have to. He showed him, at least some of it, instead. Ngidi made the first incision when Rassie van der Dussen tried to clear long-on off a full delivery. It did not have the distance and Jordan Cox took a good, low catch.

Ngidi owned the opening exchanges but it was Peters who took on main-character energy when he first got rid of Ryan Rickelton and then took two wickets in his second over to all but end MICT's hopes. Rickelton skied a wide delivery to Esterhuizen at backward point to leave MICT 28 for 2 in the Powerplay and then Brevis pulled off twin stunners. Corbin Bosch tried to hit Peters to midwicket but Brevis ran to his right and took the catch while in motion. Three balls later, Karim Janat flicked Peters in the same direction, Brevis was on the move again and had to dive forward to pouch another. MICT were 54 for 5 in the ninth over.

Remember Reeza?