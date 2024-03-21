Live Report: Western Australia vs Tasmania, Sheffield Shield final: WA aiming for hat-trick

Live
Live Report: Western Australia vs Tasmania, Sheffield Shield final: WA aiming for hat-trickBy Andrew McGlashan
Leading the way
As the action gets underway at the WACA, here's a summary of the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers from the regular season.
Shield vs IPL
Matthew Wade has delayed his departure to the IPL to play in this final, but WA don't have any of their India-bound players. Cricket Australia allowed each player to make their own decision and granted No Objection Certificates to miss this match, but should the Shield final be compulsory?
Watch Around The Wicket
The latest episode of ESPN's Around The Wicket had plenty of Sheffield Shield chat as Neroli Meadows was joined by Simon Katich, Tim Paine (showing his true Tassie colours) and special guests Matthew Wade, who will retire from first-class cricket after this game, and Hilton Cartwright.
If it's a draw...
This final is played over five days, so plenty of time for an outright result, but if it is a draw the title will be decided on first-innings bonus points. Here's how they work:
Bonus points are awarded across the first 100 overs of each first innings: 0.01 of a bonus point for every run over 200 scored during the first 100 overs of the first innings (ie: 350 after 100 overs nets you 1.5 bonus points) and 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket a team takes during the first 100 overs of their opponent's first innings (ie: 10 wickets before 100 first-innings overs elapses nets you 1 point).
Toss and teams are in...
Tasmania have won the toss and will bowl
And here are the two XIs:
Western Australia Sam Whiteman (capt), D’Arcy Short, Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Joel Paris, Charlie Stobo, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli
Tasmania Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (capt), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Jarrod Freeman, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Riley Meredith
So D'Arcy Short gets the task of filling Cameron Bancroft's boots while Cooper Connolly comes into the middle order for a first-class debut in a final. Surprised to see Liam Haskett has been left out. Tasmania largely as expected with Riley Meredith back.
Tristan, who is at the WACA for us, says the Haskett decision was down to team balance. Aaron Hardie is on restricted overs after injury, but no firm number. So Charlie Stobo seen as the batter option in the attack. Meanwhile, Connolly’s cap was presented by Clint Heron, former WA player who is Scarborough Cricket president
Beau Webster, Tasmania's talisman
Talking of players of the season, no one has been better than Beau Webster. Just the fourth player in Shield history to score 900+ runs and take 25+ wickets in a campaign. Tristan Lavalette spoke to him in the lead-up to the final.
Webster has rekindled the interest of the national hierarchy and was selected in a strong Prime Minister's XI team against Pakistan in December. With Green and Marsh cemented in Australia's Test team, and Aaron Hardie being groomed through the shorter formats, international opportunities might not be forthcoming but those around him know Webster's ready for the next level.
"If someone like Marsh got injured, he would have to be the next player in. He'll be pushing for that. He's been huge," Wade said last week.
During the Prime Minister's XI match, Webster had conversations with national chief selector George Bailey, his former Shield captain. "It was nice recognition to be selected. That team was a genuine Australia A team," he said. "I think I'm absolutely ready for the next level. But I have to stay in-form and help win games for Tassie."
Team of the season
As we wait for the toss, here's the ESPNcricinfo team of the season for the Sheffield Shield
WA chase historic hat-trick while Tasmania look to break 11-year drought
Welcome to our coverage of the Sheffield Shield final from the WACA in Perth. Western Australia nipped in for hosting rights at the last moment with victory over Victoria after South Australia had toppled Tasmania - the leaders until the final day of the season.
It means that WA will have home advantage in their quest for a hat-trick of Shield titles, but do no underestimate Tasmania who have put together a terrific campaign led by Beau Webster's spectacular season and a strong seam-bowling attack.
We'll bring you updates and analysis throughout the five days, but to get started here's the preview from Tristan Lavalette to set the scene
