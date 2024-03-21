Live Report: Western Australia vs Tasmania, Sheffield Shield final: WA aiming for hat-trick

This final is played over five days, so plenty of time for an outright result, but if it is a draw the title will be decided on first-innings bonus points. Here's how they work:

Bonus points are awarded across the first 100 overs of each first innings: 0.01 of a bonus point for every run over 200 scored during the first 100 overs of the first innings (ie: 350 after 100 overs nets you 1.5 bonus points) and 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket a team takes during the first 100 overs of their opponent's first innings (ie: 10 wickets before 100 first-innings overs elapses nets you 1 point).