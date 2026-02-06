Patterson and Edwards put New South Wales in control

New South Wales 202 and 166 for 4 (Patterson 59*) lead South Australia 197 (Sangha 59, Hatcher 4-41, Edwards 3-48) by 171 runs

Kurtis Patterson 's unbeaten half-century in his 100th Sheffield Shield game put New South Wales in a strong position at the SCG as they look to mount a push for the final.

The contest had finished all-but level on first innings with NSW nipping a five-run lead over South Australia . They will have the advantage bowling last on a surface that is not expected to get easier for batting. There were signs of uneven bounce on the second day and there continued to be movement for the pace bowlers as the advantage was extended to 171 with captain Jack Edwards playing an important hand to follow his three wickets.

As with NSW on the opening day, South Australia's lower order had not been able to offer much as their last five wickets fell for 38 after Jason Sangha 's half-century had given them the chance to establish a lead.

Early in NSW's second innings, Sam Konstas took a painful blow on his right hand against Nathan McAndrew, which needed several minutes of treatment from the physio, but started very positively and was 24 off 20 balls by the end of the fifth over with five boundaries.

However, both openers fell in consecutive overs. Will Salzmann edged Jordan Buckingham and Konstas bottom-edged a drive into his stumps, leaving frustrated for the second time in the game having fallen for 44 in the first innings.

Patterson and Lachlan Shaw built a careful partnership across 13 overs before Shaw joined the list of batters in this round of Shield games to leave the ball only to see his stumps rattled, although in Shaw's defence it was a good delivery from McAndrew which nipped back considerably.

Josh Philippe fell to another loose dismissal, slicing Brendan Doggett to deep point against a telegraphed short-ball plan, when he had again got himself set.

But Patterson held firm, content to wait for the loose delivery, bringing up his fifty from 79 balls when he edged through the cordon against Doggett who caused him some problems from around the wicket.

Edwards took the attack to legspinner Lloyd Pope, depositing him for six over the short leg-side boundary, as the fifth-wicket stand with Patterson reached the close unbroken on 54.

South Australia had resumed on 97 for 4 and for a time made solid progress through Sangha and Jake Lehmann after nightwatcher Doggett had provided some early frustration for the home side.

Edwards, however, was excellent and showed the sort of impact with the ball that has brought interest from the national selectors. He claimed the key wicket of Sangha, who was drawn into pushing outside off stump with Philippe taking an excellent catch, diving towards first slip, and then added Liam Scott.