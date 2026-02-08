Doggett's season over as rain frustrates New South Wales

New South Wales 202 (McAndrew 4-23) and 440 for 8 dec (Patterson 173*, Edwards 61, T Sangha 53) drew with South Australia 197 (J Sangha 59, Hatcher 4-41) and 118 for 2 (Harvey 62*)

Brendan Doggett has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a significant hamstring injury while axed New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd was critical of Cricket Australia's protocols around over-rate penalties as rain denied the home side's victory push at the SCG.

Doggett, who made his Test debut in Perth during the Ashes and also featured in Brisbane, suffered the injury late on the third day at the SCG and left the ground on crutches that evening with subsequent scans showing a grade two tear with tendon damage.

"[It's] a pretty bad one involving a bit of tendon," South Australia coach Ryan Harris told ESPNcricinfo. "So he'll miss the rest of the season. I think the focus now for him will be on getting himself right for the Test matches [against Bangladesh] in August to make sure he's in and around that.

"Really disappointing, he's had a really good summer with his Test debut. He felt really good coming in… he's had a few injuries early in his career and he felt like he was finally in a good place with it. Just a really innocuous chase for the ball.

"The reason we probably didn't bowl him in that back end of the session yesterday was to try and just give him a break and not have to worry about hamstrings. He chased the ball, which we tell him not to, [but] he's always going to do, and he did it. So really disappointing. A big loss obviously for us."

NSW's hopes of victory on the final day were ended when rain prevented play from starting until 3.30pm, and they took the opportunity to improve their over-rate with tandem spin from Joel Davies and Tanveer Sangha . However, had the day been completely washed out - which looked likely at one stage - NSW would have been docked points with them four overs down, whereas South Australia had caught up with theirs on the third day with 47 overs of spin between Lloyd Pope and Nathan McSweeney.

Rain delayed the start of the final day at the SCG • Getty Images

"It's another one of [Cricket] Australia's really mystical decisions that they impose on the group," Shipperd told ESPNcricinfo. "That it's all fair if the game is concluded by day three, but this is a circumstance where given the wicket you're going to have both sides bowling a lot of fast bowlers.

"South Australia were six overs behind the rate but got day three to play themselves back into the game. But potentially if today had been washed out completely the fallacy would have been, in my opinion, that we would have been docked four points for being behind the over rate without having an opportunity to address that situation, so I don't think that makes sense."

Shipperd added he had raised the issue with CA during the game and was told that they should have been aware of the weather forecast and that the first innings on the opening day should have been managed differently. "It obviously means that McSweeney didn't get his innings management done as well in the first innings," he said. "So whether it's BBL or Sheffield Shield cricket, they never cease to confuse us."

Reflecting on the past week, which saw him cut from both his NSW and Sydney Sixers jobs, Shipperd said it had been a "difficult" time. "Nothing's changed, still disappointed with the call," he added. "But the team played really well this game, so if there's such a thing as a moral victory, the rain's got in our way of what potentially could have been a victory or a wonderful contest that went down to the wire."

Asked about whether he wants to continue coaching, Shipperd said: "I think I'll have to dust myself off after the decisions that have been made and reflect on that after the finish of the season."

When play did resume on the final day, Davies claimed a maiden first-class wicket with one which straightened on McSweeney but MacKenzie Harvey 's first half-century and 97 balls of blocking from Jason Sangha closed out the game. Captain Jack Edwards and fellow quick Liam Hatcher did not bowl with an eye on Tuesday's One-Day Cup match which will have a huge bearing on who reaches the final.