Starc fires up after search for rhythm but Handscomb hits 'special' hundred

Victoria 340 for 7 (Handscomb 103, Harper 54, Kellaway 51, Starc 4-91) vs New South Wales

Mitchell Starc revealed he has been working on ironing out some technical issues ahead of the Ashes as he warmed up for the Test series with some hostile bowling on the opening day against Victoria at the SCG.

Starc ended the opening day with 4 for 91 from 18 overs, including a particularly rapid spell after lunch, but New South Wales paid the price for dropping Peter Handscomb before he had scored as he forged an impressive century to leave the visitors handily placed on a hard-fought day.

"[I've been] working on a few things, getting that rhythm back," Starc said. "Probably my longest layoff injury-free for a long time so trying to find that rhythm through the ODIs [against India]. Just felt like something wasn't quite clicking there and it felt pretty close today. So, yeah, reasonably happy.

"I tend to be someone [for] who continuous bowling keeps me in rhythm. It was a quick return to playing…I wasn't going into the ODI series thinking I was cherry ripe."

Starc, who had asked for side-by-side footage of his most recent Test spell in Jamaica where he took 6 for 9 and the ODI in Adelaide to try and see if he could pick out an issues, added he had spoken to Australia coach Andrew McDonald after play to say he felt close to finding his best form again.

"I think I've sorted it out. It's just getting the engine going again," he said. "I couldn't really pick up too much in the action [from the footage]. I felt like I was pretty close and today I feel like I'm even closer."

Starc, playing just his fourth match since the West Indies tour, struck twice in quick succession after lunch to leave Victoria wobbling on 106 for 4. But Sam Harper , who counterattacked with a 40-ball 54 which included taking 22 off five balls against Starc, added 92 with Handscomb. Then Fergus O'Neill , whose batting has flourished this season, helped put together 84 with Handscomb for the sixth wicket.

Shortly after coming to the crease Handscomb edged Josh Hazlewood low to first slip where Jack Edwards, who handed the NSW captaincy to Steven Smith for this match, spilled a regulation catch. Handscomb made it count, reaching his second Shield century of the season from 208 balls with a drive down the ground against Hazlewood. Shortly after, he fell to a Nathan Lyon delivery with a relatively new ball which slid past the outside edge.

"Nice to come out here and face such a quality attack," Handscomb said. "To score runs is always nice, but to do it against those boys was special for me."

Starc provided New South Wales with their first wicket of the day when he trapped Harry Dixon with a searing yorker. Then after lunch he was involved in an engrossing contest with Campbell Kellaway , the 23-year-old opener who is establishing himself as one of the most promising among Australia's next generation, with the left-hander repeatedly having to sway out of the line of well-directed bouncers.

Peter Handscomb celebrates his century • Getty Images

However, one short ball Kellaway couldn't avoid slammed him on the left hand causing significant pain and a lengthy delay. But he was able to resume and brought up a 96-ball fifty before gloving Starc down the leg side. It was a clear deflection and Kellaway began to walk but then stopped leaving the umpire to raise his finger.

"Old Starcy fired up a bit there and got the ball whizzing through, which with the summer of cricket coming up, it's exciting to see," Handscomb said. "[It was] amazing from Campbell. You take a few body blows, a few finger blows, it's never nice.

"For him just to knuckle down and keep fighting and keep trying to just focus on the next ball, sticking to his process and putting everything else out of his mind was a class act. Sort of showing that he is going from strength to strength as a batter and doing some pretty amazing things at the top of the order in the Sheffield Shield, which is a tough ask."

Starc struck again at the start of his next over when Ollie Peake slashed to gully where Kurtis Patterson took an excellent catch. His figures took a dent after tea as Harper began the session in dramatic fashion with two fours and two sixes. It included a huge hook which lost the ball in the stands, in the process racing to a 38-ball fifty, before picking out deep square leg when he couldn't resist having another dip.

Among other members of Australia's Test attack, Hazlewood ended wicketless after seeing the early opportunity against Handscomb go begging but again looked in excellent rhythm as he had during the recent white-ball matches against India.

Lyon had struck in the morning session when he had Marcus Harris caught at short leg off an inside edge. He finished with 2 for 65 from 21 overs. Sean Abbott, one of the reserve quicks for Perth, initially went at more than four an over but clawed things back and struck to remove O'Neill via an inside edge.