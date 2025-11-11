Smith stands alone as Elliott wrecks New South Wales

Victoria 382 and 56 for 2 lead New South Wales 128 (Smith 57, Elliott 5-26) by 310 runs

Steven Smith played a lone hand for New South Wales as the home side endured a forgettable day against Victoria at the SCG.

Smith batted on a different level to his team-mates as NSW were bundled out for 128 with Sam Elliott , who represented Australia A during the winter, taking a career-best 5 for 26 in his first Sheffield Shield game of the season after Scott Boland had removed Sam Konstas for the sixth time.

"It's a bit surreal, to be honest," Elliott said of bowling to Smith for the first time in first-class cricket. "The cricket nuffy in me sort of pinched myself a little bit…you watch him play for Australia growing up and see all those innings that he plays. I mean, today, his bat looked like it was five times wider than everyone else."

NSW's collapse meant that Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood had only 50 overs of rest with Victoria opting to build on their 254-run lead rather than enforce the follow-on. After his opening-day century Peter Handscomb had noted there were signs of cracks that could open and there were occasional indications of some variable bounce during Tuesday's play.

Victoria had extended their first innings to 382, where Nathan Lyon finished with 4 for 82, and the NSW openers made it through to lunch unscathed but it all went badly wrong from there as all ten wickets fell for 102 and the last seven for 57.

Offspinner Todd Murphy started the slide when he had Ryan Hicks, who was subbed into the game yesterday in place of the injured Will Salzmann, taken at slip from a leading edge.

Konstas, meanwhile, had battled through 58 balls for 12 runs when Boland produced a beauty which nipped back between bat and pad. It was a familiar manner of dismissal for Konstas but an excellent ball that would have removed plenty of batters.

Murphy claimed his second when he found the edge of Kurtis Patterson. The left-hander had advanced down the pitch but was beaten in the air. Ollie Davies looked far from pleased with his lbw decision when an inswinger from Fergus O'Neill took him on the back leg.

Steven Smith drives through the off side • Getty Images

All the while Smith, who was warmly applauded to the crease, batted serenely having opened his account with a strong clip off the legs. He started his season with 118 against Queensland and again looked in excellent touch.

"Smithy is Smithy, isn't he?" Lyon said. "He trusted his defence and allowed himself time to get in the game. He would have faced close to 100 balls. In my eyes, if you allow yourself to get in and face as many balls as you can, that's when you give yourself the opportunity to score runs. That's what Pete [Handscomb] and Smithy have done."

Smith and Josh Philippe tried to stabilise the innings but shortly before tea Elliott started to have his impact when Philippe and then Jack Edwards were taken in the slips. The end came swiftly after the break. Sean Abbott spooned to point, giving the pitch a stare as he made his way off, and Starc was taken in the gully off Boland.

Next ball, Smith decided it was time to cut loose but could only spoon to mid-on and Elliott completed his five-wicket haul when he bowled Hazlewood.