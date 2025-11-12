Victoria storm to 300-run victory to stay unbeaten

Victoria 382 (Handscomb 104, Harper 54, Kellaway 51, Starc 4-91, Lyon 4-82) and 171 for 9 dec (Harris 58, Abbott 4-18) beat New South Wales 128 (Smith 57, Elliott 5-26) & 125 (Smith 56*, Elliott 3-24) by 300 runs

Steven Smith will enter the Ashes averaging more than 100 for the summer, after his half-century couldn't save New South Wales from a 300-run Sheffield Shield defeat to Victoria who made it four wins from four.

On a dramatic third day at the SCG where both Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott left the ground for hamstring scans, NSW were all out for 125 chasing 425 for victory.

Hazlewood has since been cleared for the first Test but Abbott is out of contention, with their issues just nine days out from Ashes opener in Perth overshadowing NSW's woes.

But by the end of Wednesday, NSW had still been convincingly beaten inside three days, after being bowled out twice in a combined 89.3 overs for the match.

Sam Elliott picked up three wickets for Victoria to go with his maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings, while Fergus O'Neill bowled well for his 2 for 22.

But what can't be denied is the form Smith will enter next week's first Test in, as he prepares to captain Australia in the absence of the injured Pat Cummins.

Smith's unbeaten 56 on Wednesday means he now has scores of 118, 57 and 56 not out to start the summer for NSW after returning from an extended holiday in America.

While he flourished with the drive in the first innings on Tuesday, the bulk of his runs came square of the wicket and behind it as he played a lone hand on Wednesday.

There was still one big six down the ground off Todd Murphy, when he lifted the fingerspinner over long off.

But while Smith again looked in good shape, Sam Konstas's 27 in the fourth innings made him the only other NSW batter to pass 20 in the match. On a pitch with plenty of variable bounce, six batters were either bowled or trapped lbw

Earlier, Abbott took three wickets in six balls before suffering his injury at the end of a five-over spell. The seamer bowled Todd Murphy and Peter Handscomb in the same over, before Oliver Peake edged a ball back onto his own stumps in Abbott's next over.

Hazlewood also had Sam Harper caught on the pull shot, before reporting some tightness to Smith and leaving the field for scans.

"Coming into this game, we knew it was going to be a big challenge," Victoria coach Chris Rogers said. "It's almost one of those games where you're playing against a bit of a superstar team. If you lose, that's okay. It could be a good health check to see where you are.