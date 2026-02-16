Queensland hit back after Scott takes five and debutant Thompson impresses

South Australia 62 for 4 trail Queensland 185 (Peirson 52, Scott 5-33) by 123 runs

Carey was the last man dismissed on the day and SA were in trouble at 62 for 4 after winning the toss and dismissing the home side for 185 at the Gabba.

Carey was looking set on 18 when he slashed at a wide delivery from Jem Ryan, with less than three overs to stumps. Hugh Weibgen took an excellent catch at gully for the crucial breakthrough. Carey and Jason Sangha, unbeaten on 15, had lifted SA from a difficult 28 for 3.

Ryan also dismissed opener Mackenzie Harvey for 21, while Test seamer Michael Neser and Tom Straker also took a wicket apiece to lead the counterpunch on a Gabba green top.

A seventh-wicket stand of 88 between Jimmy Peirson and Hayden Kerr rescued Queensland after they were in disarray after lunch at 75 for 6 in overcast conditions.

Peirson top-scored with 52 and was the last batter to fall, bowled by Liam Scott for his fifth wicket, while Kerr made 43.

Scott shone with 5 for 33 from 15.5 overs - a new career-best and his second five-for in a first-class game - and left-arm paceman Campbell Thompson also had an excellent Shield debut.

Brought in for Test bowler Brendan Doggett, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, Thompson had veteran opener Usman Khawaja in all sorts of strife and was unlucky not to claim his wicket.

Thompson took 2 for 6, with eight maidens, from his opening 10 overs. His first wicket came when Lachlan Hearne edged into the slips then Neser clipped to square leg three balls later

Khawaja only made 15 before Scott had him caught behind. Jordan Buckingham claimed the crucial scalp of Marnus Labuschagne, also caught by Carey, when he ended up outside leg stump.

Nathan McAndrew, who survived 10 balls as nightwatchman, was hampered by a knee injury that flared while he was bowling.