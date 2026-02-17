Lehmann's 74 hands SA crucial lead before Queensland fight back

Queensland 185 & 110 for 4 (Hearne 53, McAndrew 2-30) lead South Australia 214 (Lehmann 74, Ryan 3-58) by 81 runs

A counter-punching half-century by Jake Lehmann and early second innings wickets have given South Australia a slight advantage over Queensland.

Day two of the Sheffield Shield clash at the Gabba was a fluctuating affair. The visitors were all out for 214 in reply to Queensland's 185. The Bulls in their second innings at stumps were 110 for 4, with a lead of 81 runs, a strong recovery after they'd stumbled to 10 for 3.

Usman Khawaja was caught off a leading edge and Marnus Labuschagne was given out to a diving catch by Alex Carey down the leg side that the Bulls skipper suggested clipped his pad.

Young gun Campbell Thompson (1-28) and Nathan McAndrew (2-30) made the early incisions.

An aggressive 53 off 65 deliveries by Lachlan Hearne and 33 not out from Hugh Weibgen steadied the ship and gave Queensland an 81-run lead.

Earlier Lehmann (74) and Liam Scott (32) added 90 for the seventh wicket in a partnership that proved critical in gaining South Australia the first innings advantage.

After resuming on their overnight score of 62 for 4, at one stage the visitors were 81 for 6 and in danger of conceding a sizeable first innings deficit.

Lehmann was rewarded for playing his shots with intent. There was the occasional edge but he hit crisp drives, cuts and pulls to take the game to the Bulls bowlers.

He found a trusty ally in Scott, who was the perfect foil to help Lehmann resurrect the innings.

Queensland fast bowler Jem Ryan took 3 for 58 while Michael Neser, Tom Straker and Mitch Swepson each claimed two wickets.

The Bulls began the day with two early wickets. Jason Sangha (28) attempted a late leave against a Straker delivery but the ball hit the face of the bat and Weibgen at third slip took a smart catch one-handed and low to his left.

Neser struck in the next over when he set a trap with two fielders stationed deep on the leg side. McAndrew fell for it, with the Test seamer's well-directed bouncer bringing about his undoing.