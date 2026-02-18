McAndrew five vaults SA back into title race with win over Queensland

South Australia 214 (Lehmann 74, Ryan 3-58) and 91 for 3 (Hunt 29, Ryan 2-16) beat Queensland 185 (Peirson 52, Scott 5-33) and 119 (Hearne 53, McAndrew 5-32) by seven wickets

Nathan McAndrew 's stunning third-day spell has led South Australia to a seven-wicket win over Queensland to throw the Sheffield Shield race wide open.

Queensland collapsed in a heap to lose 6 for 9 as South Australia pacer McAndrew breathed life into the defending champions' season.

McAndrew's 5 for 32 in the second innings at the Gabba on the third morning of the Sheffield Shield clash was the decisive spell that now has South Australia breathing down second-placed Queensland's neck.

The Bulls started the day at 110 for 4, a lead of 81, aiming to set a 200-plus total for the visitors to chase. They got nowhere near it, bowled out for 119 as the last six wickets fell in just 12 overs.

The visitors polished off the runs with ease with Henry Hunt the top-scorer.

The rot started for Queensland in the third over of the day when player of the match Liam Scott trapped Hugh Weibgen in front.

McAndrew, who destroyed Queensland in last summer's Shield final, found his groove immediately and had Michael Neser nicking off.

In his following over a brute of a McAndrew bouncer accounted for Hayden Kerr, caught in the slips, and with his next delivery Mitch Swepson holed out at midwicket. Neither batter troubled the scorers.