Silk, Weatherald, Hope shine as Tasmania rally from rocky start

Tasmania 299 for 6 (Silk 104, Hope 76, Weatherald 67) against Queensland

The man Jake Weatherald hopes to partner at the top of the Australian order did him a big favour on day one of the opening Sheffield Shield clash between Queensland and Tasmania.

Test and Queensland opener Usman Khawaja dropped Weatherald at first slip off the bowling of Jack Wildermuth when he had made just four on Saturday at Allan Border Field.

Weatherald took full advantage of his life, hitting two boundaries in the same over. The in-form Tasmania opener went on to make 67 from 99 balls to continue his relentless runscoring over the past 12 months.

He partnered with captain Jordan Silk to rescue the visitors' innings after Silk's decision to bat first looked to be backfiring horribly.

Reeling at 33 for 3, Tasmania steadied and were 299 for 6 at stumps. Silk led the way with 104, his 13 first-class century, and Bradley Hope made 76.

Weatherald is coming into Ashes selection calculations thanks to his run of form. He was Shield's leading runscorer season and made 183 in July for Australia A against Sri Lanka. But he said after Saturday's play that he had heard "nothing" from national selectors.

"It was a good - a bit of luck. You need that when you're opening," Weatherald said of his early life. "I was happy with how I moved after that - it was a rough little start.

"You probably get a little bit of that, 'I get an opportunity to kick on now, have that bad shot, that rash shot, out of the kitchen'. Sometimes you just miss it or snick it straight to slips and you get out, so it was good I kicked on from there. I felt really good."

He hit eight boundaries and had a crucial 80-run stand for the fourth wicket with his captain before Michael Neser took a sharp reflex return catch with one hand.

Weatherald said he and Silk tried to put the pressure back on the Queensland attack in their stand.

Silk went on to make his 104 from 170 balls and was filthy with himself when he was also out caught and bowled to Mitch Swepson. The spinner's catch was much more straightforward thanks to a leading edge.

Wildermuth was eventually rewarded when he trapped Hope lbw, ending his 171-ball knock.