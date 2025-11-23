Thornton, Manenti give South Australia early advantage

South Australia 100 for 1 trail Queensland 188 (Goodwin 53, Thornton 3-25, Manenti 3-40) by 88 runs

Three wickets apiece from Henry Thornton and Ben Manenti gave South Australia the advantage against Western Australia in their Sheffield Shield match.

After the opening day of the pink-ball fixture was washed out, SA's Thornton and Manenti both claimed three wickets as WA struggled to 188 all out on Sunday.

South Australia reached 100 for 1 at stumps at Adelaide Oval, with Henry Hunt not out 42 and captain Nathan McSweeney on 33.

In WA's innings, Jayden Goodwin top-scored with a fighting 53 from 106 balls and Cooper Connolly (33) and Aaron Hardie (31) chipped in.

But the trio were the only three batters to pass 17 amid a miserly display from SA quick Thornton, who returned superb figures of 3 for 25 from 14 overs.

Thornton took the initial two wickets, removing Sam Whiteman and Cameron Bancroft. And when Jordan Buckingham dismissed Hilton Cartwright for 5 which a terrific delivery which took off stump, the visitors were wobbling at 51 for 3 in the 25th over.

Spinner Manenti captured three of the next four wickets, including ending an innings-high 68-run partnership between Goodwin and Connolly. The WA duo fell within a three-over span and the visitors lost their last seven wickets for 69 runs.

SA openers Hunt and Connor McInerney navigated a dozen overs before WA quick Liam Haskett broke their stand when McInerney edged an outswinger.