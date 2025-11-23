Matches (13)
Report

Thornton, Manenti give South Australia early advantage

The home side's top order laid a solid foundation during the night session of the pink-ball game

AAP
23-Nov-2025 • 28 mins ago
Henry Thornton claimed key top-order wickets, South Australia vs Western Australia, Sheffield Shield, Adelaide Oval, November 23, 2025

Henry Thornton claimed key top-order wickets  •  Getty Images

South Australia 100 for 1 trail Queensland 188 (Goodwin 53, Thornton 3-25, Manenti 3-40) by 88 runs
Three wickets apiece from Henry Thornton and Ben Manenti gave South Australia the advantage against Western Australia in their Sheffield Shield match.
After the opening day of the pink-ball fixture was washed out, SA's Thornton and Manenti both claimed three wickets as WA struggled to 188 all out on Sunday.
South Australia reached 100 for 1 at stumps at Adelaide Oval, with Henry Hunt not out 42 and captain Nathan McSweeney on 33.
In WA's innings, Jayden Goodwin top-scored with a fighting 53 from 106 balls and Cooper Connolly (33) and Aaron Hardie (31) chipped in.
But the trio were the only three batters to pass 17 amid a miserly display from SA quick Thornton, who returned superb figures of 3 for 25 from 14 overs.
Thornton took the initial two wickets, removing Sam Whiteman and Cameron Bancroft. And when Jordan Buckingham dismissed Hilton Cartwright for 5 which a terrific delivery which took off stump, the visitors were wobbling at 51 for 3 in the 25th over.
Spinner Manenti captured three of the next four wickets, including ending an innings-high 68-run partnership between Goodwin and Connolly. The WA duo fell within a three-over span and the visitors lost their last seven wickets for 69 runs.
SA openers Hunt and Connor McInerney navigated a dozen overs before WA quick Liam Haskett broke their stand when McInerney edged an outswinger.
Skipper McSweeney immediately showed intent by hitting a four from his first ball and was in fine touch, striking three more boundaries in his 56-ball knock and combining with Hunt for an unbroken 67-run partnership.
South Aust Innings
Player NameRB
CJ McInerney
caught1837
HJ Hunt
not out42105
NA McSweeney
not out3356
Extras(b 1, lb 5, w 1)
Total100(1 wkt; 33 ovs)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC440031.74
QLD411217.58
WA412112.31
NSW412112.25
SOA412111.9
TAS41219.92
Full Table