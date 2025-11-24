McSweeney, Buckingham put South Australia in charge

Western Australia 188 and 85 for 2 trail South Australia 333 (McSweeney 68, Hunt 58, Haskett 3-89) by 60 runs

South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney top-scored to put his side in position to push for victory on the final day of the Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia.

McSweeney and Henry Hunt combined for an 88-run stand for the second wicket as the hosts chase a second consecutive Shield win.

The defending Shield champions were bowled out for 333 at Adelaide Oval in the pink-ball day-night clash and at stumps on day three the visitors were 85 for 2, still trailing by 60 runs.

South Australia paceman Jordan Buckingham was a menace under lights and took the key wicket of opener Cameron Bancroft for 41.

Hunt continued an impressive season that has returned 385 runs at an average of 42. He was trapped in front by a ball that seamed in from Cameron Gannon who was rewarded for attacking the stumps.

McSweeney, who scored a century against WA earlier in the season, was the rock who kept the innings together.

Western Australia offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli continued the form that has him vying with Todd Murphy to be the next in line when Test star Nathan Lyon retires.

Rocchiccioli has a penchant for breaking partnerships by dismissing the key men in the opposition and it was no different when he cleaned up McSweeney with a ripper. The South Australia captain went back to a vicious offspinner that also skidded through with added pace.

Extra bounce and spin from Rocchiccioli had earlier accounted for Jason Sangha.He has 17 wickets for the summer after claiming 38 last season.