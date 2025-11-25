Matches (9)
IND vs SA (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
WBBL (2)
WI-U19s vs ENG-U19s (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)
RESULT
15th Match (D/N), Adelaide, November 22 - 25, 2025, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext

Match drawn

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Connolly helps take Western Australia to draw

The washed out opening day meant time was always short for a result and WA batted through the final day

AAP
25-Nov-2025 • 52 mins ago
Cooper Connolly made 70 on the final day, South Australia vs Western Australia, Sheffield Shield, Adelaide Oval, November 25, 2025

Cooper Connolly made 70 on the final day  •  Getty Images

Western Australia 188 (Goodwin 53, Thornton 3-25, Manenti 3-40) and 324 for 6 (Connolly 70, Cartwright 64, Goodwin 55, Thornton 3-77) drew with South Australia 333 (McSweeney 68, Hunt 58, Haskett 3-89)
Emerging allrounder Cooper Connolly top-scored with a fighting half-century to help Western Australia thwart South Australia in a Sheffield Shield draw.
Connolly's polished 70 and fifties from Hilton Cartwright and Jayden Goodwin led WA's final-day resistance in the rain-marred day-nighter at Adelaide Oval.
WA started Tuesday's final day 85 for 2, trailing by 60 runs, with SA hoping to engineer a victory push.
But Goodwin followed his first-innings half-century with 55 in another knock of substance, and Cartwright made 64 to defy SA. The pair combined for a 105-run stand for the third wicket, soaking up more than 40 overs from SA's bowlers.
Hanno Jacobs broke the partnership when he bowled Goodwin, ending his 156-ball knock. Cartwright departed only 10 runs later, launching at a full, wide delivery from Henry Thornton to Jake Lehmann at point.
WA were 185 for 4 but again steadied with Connolly and Aaron Hardie featuring in a 101-run partnership. But the duo were dismissed in a three-over span as Thornton struck at dusk.
Connolly, a match-winner for Australia in the Adelaide ODI against India last month with an unbeaten 61, hit 11 fours from 135 balls but edged a Thornton cutter.
The SA paceman bowled Hardie in his next over, leaving WA 301 for 6 as the game drifted through the final session.
SA sit with one win from five games in their title defence, the same as fellow strugglers WA. Pacesetters Victoria and Queensland are a dozen points clear with one round remaining before the BBL break.
Cooper ConnollyHilton CartwrightJayden GoodwinHenry ThorntonWestern AustraliaSouth AustraliaAustraliaWest Aust vs South AustSheffield Shield

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
West Aust Innings
Player NameRB
CT Bancroft
lbw4159
SM Whiteman
caught828
J Goodwin
bowled55156
HWR Cartwright
caught64146
C Connolly
caught70135
AM Hardie
bowled3890
JL Curtis
not out1554
CJ Rocchiccioli
not out529
Extras(b 4, lb 4, nb 19, w 1)
Total324(6 wkts; 113 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC541033.62
QLD521225.98
TAS522118.34
SOA512215.03
NSW513114.32
WA512214.11
Full Table