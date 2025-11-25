Connolly helps take Western Australia to draw

Western Australia 188 (Goodwin 53, Thornton 3-25, Manenti 3-40) and 324 for 6 (Connolly 70, Cartwright 64, Goodwin 55, Thornton 3-77) drew with South Australia 333 (McSweeney 68, Hunt 58, Haskett 3-89)

Emerging allrounder Cooper Connolly top-scored with a fighting half-century to help Western Australia thwart South Australia in a Sheffield Shield draw.

WA started Tuesday's final day 85 for 2, trailing by 60 runs, with SA hoping to engineer a victory push.

But Goodwin followed his first-innings half-century with 55 in another knock of substance, and Cartwright made 64 to defy SA. The pair combined for a 105-run stand for the third wicket, soaking up more than 40 overs from SA's bowlers.

Hanno Jacobs broke the partnership when he bowled Goodwin, ending his 156-ball knock. Cartwright departed only 10 runs later, launching at a full, wide delivery from Henry Thornton to Jake Lehmann at point.

WA were 185 for 4 but again steadied with Connolly and Aaron Hardie featuring in a 101-run partnership. But the duo were dismissed in a three-over span as Thornton struck at dusk.

Connolly, a match-winner for Australia in the Adelaide ODI against India last month with an unbeaten 61, hit 11 fours from 135 balls but edged a Thornton cutter.

The SA paceman bowled Hardie in his next over, leaving WA 301 for 6 as the game drifted through the final session.