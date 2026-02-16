Salzmann shines after Hatcher's best as New South Wales take command

New South Wales 138 for 2 (Salzmann 73) lead Tasmania 136 (Wakim 58, Hatcher 5-51, Hadley 3-32) by two runs

Will Salzmann produced the best innings of his impressive rookie summer, with a half-century under lights giving New South Wales a day one lead over Tasmania in Hobart.

After Liam Hatcher took the second five-wicket haul of his career to bowl the hosts out for 136, Salzmann's helped NSW towards a strong position by stumps.

That put NSW in the box seat to claim a crucial Sheffield Shield win, with both sides desperately needing a victory to keep their hopes of a spot in the final alive.

Salzmann has been one of the shining lights of this summer for the Blues, earning high praise from Nathan Lyon after a third-innings 72 on debut against Western Australia.

And on a day when the pink ball moved around and most batters struggled to get in at Ninja Stadium, Salzmann was a class above. The 22-year-old played with soft enough hands to navigate most of a tricky final session under lights, before eventually edging a Jackson Bird ball onto his stumps. But by then, NSW were on top.

Salzmann pulled Bird and Mitch Owen for two separate boundaries, while also hitting Bird to the deep-cover rope and driving Beau Webster for another four.

His runs helped form a 80-run opening partnership with Sam Konstas, who did the hard work to get to 27 before pulling Owen straight to Meredith on the boundary.

NSW's big day came as captain Jack Edwards temporarily handed the role over to Kurtis Patterson , in a bid to manage his workload after a gruelling few months.

That the side even remain in finals contention is notable, given Cricket NSW have announced veteran coach Greg Shipperd will be sacked at season's end.

Earlier, Hatcher moved the pink ball prodigiously in his career-best figures of 5 for 51. After surviving an early onslaught from Test opener Jake Weatherald (19 off 10 balls), Hatcher had the left-hander caught behind trying to pull a short ball.