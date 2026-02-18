Weatherald narrowly misses ton on day of double substitution

Tasmania 136 and 258 for 5 (Weatherald 95, Wakim 57) lead New South Wales 356 (Philippe 81, Salzmann 73) by 38 runs

Test opener Jake Weatherald fell five runs short of a drought-breaking century in a rearguard effort for Tasmania in their day-night Sheffield Shield clash against New South Wales in Hobart.

Weatherald scored his first half century in 11 innings, but was given out lbw on 95 to spinner Joel Davies (2-27) in the final session at Ninja Stadium.

Starting their second innings 220 behind after dismissing NSW for 356 in the opening session, Tasmania finished day three 258 for 5, a lead of just 38.

Weatherald's last half century was his 72 in the first innings of the second Test against England at the Gabba in December.

He ended that series with 201 runs at an average of 22, but the absence of any other big scores means he may still have work to cement his spot for Australia's next Test.

While looking in decent nick in recent innings, he has failed to convert starts into bigger scores. He struck 13 of his 120 balls on Wednesday to the boundary, producing several of his trademark drives through the offside and behind point.

He gave a couple of chances and a drop on 26 looked like it could prove costly for NSW until Davies struck.

At 209 for 2, Tasmania were within 11 runs of rubbing out the first innings deficit, but then lost 3 for 19.

They had got off to a flyer with Weatherald and Caleb Jewell racing to 67 off 11.3 overs. Charlie Wakim followed up his first innings 58 with 57, putting on 111 for the third wicket with Weatherald, whose dismissal triggered a middle-order decline.

There was drama even before play started with Jack Edwards , who was on 46 overnight, retiring hurt with a hamstring injury.

He was replaced by debutant Charlie Anderson, with Tasmania exercising their right to a reciprocal replacement by bringing in Aidan O'Connor for fellow quick Gabe Bell.

Tasmania took the last six NSW wickets for 50, with Riley Meredith finishing with 3 for 66.

O'Connor made an instant impression, having Davies who came in following Edwards' retirement, caught behind off the fifth ball of the day. He then took a catch at fine leg to dismiss top scorer Josh Philippe for 81