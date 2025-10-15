Matches (24)
Live
5th Match, Hobart, October 15 - 18, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Tasmania FlagTasmania
(8 ov) 171 & 24/1
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
172

Day 2 - Tasmania lead by 23 runs.

Current RR: 3.00
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 63
Haskett makes an impression as Weatherald misses out

Ball dominated on the opening day in Hobart as late wickets kept Tasmania in the contest

AAP
15-Oct-2025 • 18 hrs ago
Liam Haskett left a mark on Tasmania's top order, Tasmania vs Western Australia, Sheffield Shield, Hobart, October 15, 2025

Liam Haskett left a mark on Tasmania's top order  •  Getty Images

Western Australia 107 for 4 trail Tasmania 171 (Doran 41*, Haskett 3-26, Hardie 3-45, Kelly 3-51) by 64 runs
Fourteen wickets fell and Liam Haskett was the surprise spark for Western Australia as they finished day one on top in their Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania in Hobart.
Ashes batting contender Jake Weatherald missed a chance to push his case for a Test debut, before Tasmania unravelled when third-change WA left-arm quick Haskett was introduced.
The paceman took 3 for 26 in 10 overs, having Tim Ward flashing an edge behind then spearing deliveries through Caleb Jewell and Nivethan Radhakrishnan.
A bright, unbeaten 41 from Jake Doran that included three sixes salvaged things somewhat in an otherwise horror middle session for Tasmania. Australia white-ball allrounder Aaron Hardie also played a key role with three wickets.
WA were 107 for 4 at stumps, having missed a chance to be in a more dominant position when the well-set Jayden Goodwin and Hilton Cartwright were late casualties.
Riley Meredith found pace and bounce in his eight overs, while former Test quick Jackson Bird took the early scalp of Cameron Bancroft for just 3 when he edged to slip.
Tasmania Innings
Player NameRB
N Radhakrishnan
caught013
J Weatherald
not out2121
TP Ward
not out115
Extras(lb 1, nb 1)
Total24(1 wkt; 8 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC11008.03
NSW11007
QLD10013.53
TAS10012.51
SOA10101.77
WA10101
