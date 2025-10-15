Konstas' Test hopes fade with a duck on 13-wicket day

New South Wales 39 for 3 (O'Neill 2-12) trail Victoria 240 (Handscomb 85, Perry 66, Hatcher 5-88, Edwards 3-44) by 201 runs

Konstas' tough start to the Shield season continued as he was trapped lbw for a fourth-ball duck by Boland in the first over of New South Wales' reply after Victoria had been bowled out for 240 on a very seam-friendly surface.

Konstas left the first three length balls wide of off stump but then missed a full, straight delivery that would have crashed into middle and leg. It was the fifth time that Boland has dismissed Konstas in Shield cricket and the third time in the last three innings he has faced him.

"It's amazing just watching Scotty doing his thing and just going about his process each time he bowls, he's better and better and better," Victoria batter Peter Handscomb said after play. "He just peaks nicely come summer time for the Australian summer. So I've got no doubt in my mind that if selected [for the Ashes] which hopefully he is, he'll do a great job."

It leaves Konstas with scores of 4, 14 and 0 to start the Shield season, although he has batted on some very difficult surfaces, and he has potentially three innings remaining before the Test squad his named.

Victoria's top three had also crumbled in the morning while NSW's did likewise in the final hour on a day when 13 wickets fell overall for just 279. The home side's new ball pairing of Boland and Fergus O'Neill relished the friendly conditions in the evening sunlight, just as NSW's seamers had earlier in the day.

Following Boland's breakthrough, O'Neill had Kurtis Patterson caught behind for 5. Blake Nikitaras fought his way to 20 before O'Neill breached his defence from around the wicket to disturb his off stump. Matthew Gilkes and nightwatcher Ryan Hadley fought hard to get to stumps at 39 for 3 without further loss.

Earlier, Handscomb continued his sparkling form making a superb 85 while Mitchell Perry made his fifth first-class half-century to rescue Victoria from a perilous position while Liam Hatcher taking his first five-wicket haul in Shield cricket.

Handscomb and Perry came together at 66 for 5 after Abbott and Jack Edwards torn through the top-order following NSW's decision to bowl on a lively Junction Oval pitch that was firm underneath with a thick coverage of green grass.

Peter Handscomb continued his excellent form • Getty Images

Handscomb looked a class above, navigating some hostile bowling from Abbott and Hatcher in particular. He had some luck, playing and missing several times, while a gloved ball cleared the keeper and two other top edges yielded boundaries.

But his calmness shone as he sat deep in the crease and used the pace with some deft cut shots and controlled drives down the ground. Perry also batted impressively having been elevated above skipper Will Sutherland to No. 7. He played some outstanding drives through the off side to several over-pitched deliveries.

Both played the ball much later than others in Victoria's top order. Campbell Kellaway dragged on for 3 trying to drive a full ball wide of off stump. Another Test aspirant Marcus Harris also fell playing an expansive cover drive, edging Edwards behind. In between those dismissals, Abbott nicked off Harry Dixon with a beauty that nipped across the left-hander from back of a length.

Victoria were 13 for 3 and then 38 for 4 when Edwards scratched the outside edge of Ollie Peake with another delivery that angled across the 19-year-old left-hander. Sam Harper was Hatcher's first victim, edging a good length delivery to gully for a brisk 20 that included four boundaries.

Handscomb and Perry then combined for a 130-run stand which was a complete outlier among the flurry of wickets that fell at either end of the day. Nathan Lyon bowled 13 overs but did not get any purchase on a surface where the seamers dominated.

Abbott's injury changed the course of Victoria's innings. With the first ball of the 43rd over, Abbott's ninth, Handscomb struck a firm drive back at him and the ball split the webbing between the second and third fingers on his right hand. Abbott walked straight off for treatment and never returned.

Shortly after it was announced that he had been subbed out of the game under CA's new injury replacement rule given he could not bowl again due to the injury. Charlie Stobo replaced him and bowled his first over of the match straight after the tea break. He struck in his third, luring Handscomb to drive a delivery that shaped away late with Edwards pouching the catch at a floating slip.

Hatcher then cleaned up the tail with pace. Edwards took another sharp chance at first slip to remove Perry after dropping a tough one-hander moments before.