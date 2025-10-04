Konstas fails first Ashes audition as NSW slump on rain-soaked day in Perth
The opener only made 4 and Kurtis Patterson was dismissed cheaply as NSW made a bad start
New South Wales 35 for 3 vs Western Australia
Sam Konstas missed out in his first Ashes audition of the new Sheffield Shield summer as New South Wales slumped against Western Australia on a rain-shortened opening day at the WACA ground.
The NSW opener, who turned 20 this week, fell for 4 off 25 balls before rain stopped play on Saturday in Perth. Team-mate Kurtis Patterson also was dismissed for 8 from 36 balls after WA won the toss and had no hesitation in sending NSW in on a moist green surface under overcast skies.
Konstas' low score came on a day when another Ashes hopeful, Tasmanian opener Jake Weatherald, made 67 from 99 balls against Queensland in Brisbane.
When rain stopped play in Perth, NSW were in early strife at 35 for 3.
Konstas came to Perth with a head of steam after scoring a century for Australia A in India but batting was much harder on the bowler-friendly surface at the WACA. He survived two lbw appeals, while wicketkeeper Joel Curtis dropped a tough catch off his inside edge from the bowling of Matt Kelly.
But WA left-arm seamer Joel Paris was ultimately rewarded for an impressive opening spell when he trapped Konstas lbw. Paris bowled eight overs with seven maidens and has figures of 1 for 1.
Cameron Gannon had Patterson caught behind and Test all-rounder Cameron Green took an outstanding catch at second slip off spinner Corey Rocchiccioli to dismiss opener Blake Nikitaras for 9 from 57 deliveries.
Matthew Gilkes and Oliver Davies were trying to rebuild having come together at 23 for 3 in the 20th over but rain halted play after 25.1 overs and teams never got back on.