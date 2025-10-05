Matches (9)
Report

New South Wales on top after 14-wicket day in Perth

Western Australia have lost seven wickets and are still 54 runs behind after the second day's play

AAP
05-Oct-2025 • 13 hrs ago
Ryan Hadley picked up three wickets, Western Australia vs New South Wales, Sheffield Shield, Perth, 2nd day, October 5, 2025

Ryan Hadley picked up three wickets  •  Getty Images

Stumps Western Australia 116 for 7 (Cartwright 34, Hadley 3-29, Hatcher 2-14, Stobo 2-35) trail New South Wales 170 (Salzmann 43, Agar 3-5, Gannon 2-29, Kelly 2-55) by 54 runs
Western Australia opener and Test hopeful Cameron Bancroft might have fallen victim to a bizarre dismissal in the Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales.
After rain ruined most of day one, 14 wickets fell on Sunday in Perth to put the visitors narrowly in front. Resuming on 35 for 3, New South Wales were dismissed for 170 and then had Western Australia floundering at 116 for 7.
Bancroft mirrored New South Wales opener Sam Konstas as Ashes top order hopefuls who did not advance their causes in their first innings at the WACA ground.
The Western Australia opener had made 10 when a superb delivery from opening bowler Ryan Hadley appeared to have him caught behind. But replays suggested the noise might not have been an edge, but the ball glancing the off bail on the way through to wicketkeeper Matthew Gilkes.
The bail wobbled, but stayed put - meaning Bancroft would have been not out had he not nicked the ball.
In better news for Test hopefuls, Western Australia allrounder Cameron Green took a wicket in four overs on Sunday - his first bowling at first-class level since his back surgery late last year.
Will Salzmann top-scored for New South Wales with 43 and Gilkes made 36 for them, while Ashton Agar took three wickets late in the innings.
Agar (18) and Matthew Kelly (20) came together with Western Australia struggling at 84 for 7, surviving to stumps.
Hilton Cartwright made 34, while Hadley had taken 3 for 29 from 12 overs.
West Aust Innings
Player NameRB
CT Bancroft
caught1029
SM Whiteman
caught19
J Goodwin
caught126
C Green
caught1943
HWR Cartwright
caught3454
JL Curtis
caught810
AC Agar
not out1861
JS Paris
caught12
M Kelly
not out2042
Extras(lb 3, w 1)
Total116(7 wkts; 46 ovs)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
NSW-----
QLD-----
SOA-----
TAS-----
VIC-----
WA-----
Full Table