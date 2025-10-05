New South Wales on top after 14-wicket day in Perth

Stumps Western Australia 116 for 7 (Cartwright 34, Hadley 3-29, Hatcher 2-14, Stobo 2-35) trail New South Wales 170 (Salzmann 43, Agar 3-5, Gannon 2-29, Kelly 2-55) by 54 runs

After rain ruined most of day one, 14 wickets fell on Sunday in Perth to put the visitors narrowly in front. Resuming on 35 for 3, New South Wales were dismissed for 170 and then had Western Australia floundering at 116 for 7.

Bancroft mirrored New South Wales opener Sam Konstas as Ashes top order hopefuls who did not advance their causes in their first innings at the WACA ground.

The Western Australia opener had made 10 when a superb delivery from opening bowler Ryan Hadley appeared to have him caught behind. But replays suggested the noise might not have been an edge, but the ball glancing the off bail on the way through to wicketkeeper Matthew Gilkes

The bail wobbled, but stayed put - meaning Bancroft would have been not out had he not nicked the ball.

In better news for Test hopefuls, Western Australia allrounder Cameron Green took a wicket in four overs on Sunday - his first bowling at first-class level since his back surgery late last year.

Will Salzmann top-scored for New South Wales with 43 and Gilkes made 36 for them, while Ashton Agar took three wickets late in the innings.

Agar (18) and Matthew Kelly (20) came together with Western Australia struggling at 84 for 7, surviving to stumps.