Green doesn't bowl but shines in the field as Western Australia dominate

Western Australia 87 for 0 (Bancroft 52*, Whiteman 30*) trail South Australia 215 (Lehmann 96, Rocchiccioli 3-35, Kelly 3-49) by 128 runs

After missing the India ODIs due to side soreness, all eyes were on Green with his bowling status unknown ahead of the Ashes. Even though he has been bowling in the nets, Green is set to play as a specialist batter in this match. He is likely to return to bowling in WA's next Shield match against Queensland starting on November 11.

Green did show off his impressive agility to remove Ben Manenti after quickly moving to his right and plucking the ball with his outstretched hands. He also added another catch when he hung onto a stinging blow from Jake Lehmann at extra cover to wrap up South Australia's modest first innings of 215.

Green was in visible discomfort, but did seem to shake off the pain quickly as he walked off the field.

Lehmann played a lone hand with a brilliant 96 off 126 balls to lift South Australia to a total that appeared unlikely after their top-order succumbed to sharp bounce.

In reply, opener Cameron Bancroft was in sparkling touch having scored just 21 runs from four previous innings this Shield season. He is unlikely to be in the Ashes frame but did issue a reminder of his talents with an unbeaten 52, while skipper Sam Whiteman finished 30 not out.

South Australia quick Brendan Doggett appeared out of sorts in his return from a hamstring injury. He sprayed the new ball, with his initial three-over spell costing 16 runs although he was sharper in his subsequent four-over burst before stumps.

Doggett's only previous match this season was a One-Day Cup match against New South Wales on September 20. He is hoping to push to be a fast-bowling reserve for the Ashes having been part of the World Test Championship squad earlier this year and originally due to tour West Indies before injury struck.

There was intrigue over the surface after difficult batting conditions in WA's season-opening loss against New South Wales prompted some criticism. While this was not a minefield, there was sharp bounce and carry to very much feel like a traditional WACA wicket.

Whiteman had no hesitation to bowl despite the sunny skies suggesting a batting-friendly opening day before expected damp weather sets in tomorrow.

Whiteman was vindicated by his tall quicks who bent their backs in search of extra bounce as a slew of South Australia batters fell behind the wicket. The rattled visitors, however, did not help their cause with several tame dismissals starting with opener Conor McInerney nicking off Matt Kelly after hanging out his bat well outside off stump.

After getting through the new ball, Henry Hunt and skipper Nathan McSweeney were left disappointed when they both tickled down the leg side to leave South Australia in trouble at 48 for 3.

The sight of spin did not provide relief, with Corey Rocchiccioli - coming into the attack later than he likes in the 22nd over - producing rapid turn with his first delivery that had Jason Sangha playing back and nicking to slip.

Having been unlucky in his opening spell, Cameron Gannon utilised his towering frame to devastating effect to remove Liam Scott and Harry Nielsen. South Australia's hopes of mustering a competitive first innings total looked forlorn at 81 for 6 until Lehmann superbly counterattacked as batting appeared easier in the middle session.

Lehmann received support from Manenti and Nathan McAndrew to frustrate WA's push to wrap up the innings. Manenti has had a knack for making handy runs against WA but could not kick on after Green added to his highlight reel in the gully.