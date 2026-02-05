Weatherald gets through Richardson duel but unable to convert

Western Australia 64 for 5 (Bell 3-21) trail Tasmania 239 (Silk 55, Gannon 4-49, Couch 3-67) by 175 runs

Tasmania opener Jake Weatherald could not kick on from a promising start in his first knock since the Ashes on a bowler-dominated opening day where quick Jhye Richardson produced an encouraging performance in his long-awaited Sheffield Shield return.

Fifteen wickets fell on a green-tinged WACA surface in a crucial match between the two bottom-placed teams. Tasmania made 239 in their first innings with Weatherald hitting 44 off 59 balls before throwing his wicket away while Jordan Silk top-scored with 55.

In his first Shield match in 15 months following a Test return during the Ashes, Richardson consistently hit a line and length to finish with 1 for 29 off 16 overs. It was another important step for Richardson following a successful recovery from shoulder surgery to fix long-standing issues.

But Tasmania hit back with Western Australia in tatters at the close. Captain Sam Whiteman fell lbw on the first delivery of the innings to seamer Jackson Bird although the ball appeared to pitch outside the line of leg stump.

Opener Cameron Bancroft watched on as Sam Fanning, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie and Teague Wyllie were dismissed in the last hour of a see-saw day.

The bowlers once again thoroughly dominated at the WACA after Whiteman continued a long trend at the ground and elected to bowl first.

All eyes were on an intriguing battle between Richardson and Weatherald, team-mates during the Boxing Day Ashes Test. Richardson's momentum from the backend of the BBL spilled over with an accurate opening spell testing Weatherald's defence.

Weatherald was keen to make a statement after an underwhelming Ashes series and he subsequently opted for rest instead of playing in the BBL. He made just 3 off his first 21 balls and had an anxious moment when he just got bat onto a yorker from Gannon - the type of searing delivery that caused him headaches in the Ashes.

Towards the end of his first spell, Richardson concentrated on a leg-side trap to Weatherald and it almost worked with the ball falling just short of leg gully. Richardson conceded just eight runs in his five-over burst, consistently hitting speeds around the mid-130kph having touched the early 140s in the BBL.

After seeing off Richardson, Weatherald decided to attack Hardie whose outstanding all-round BBL season suddenly felt like a long time ago. He unfurled his favoured pull short to whack an innocuous Hardie short ball onto the vacant grass banks under the famous scoreboard while he clubbed offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli down the ground for six.

As the heat started to intensify, with a few patrons enjoying a dip in the newly-opened pool in the terraces as part of the WACA ground's major redevelopment, Whiteman might have been left pondering his decision with Tasmania cruising at 60 for 0.

But he was relieved after a brilliant burst from Gannon started when he nicked off opener Caleb Jewell before Weatherald skied a short delivery to mid-on in a tame dismissal.

Gannon capped WA's fightback when he held onto a return catch to dismiss Tim Ward as Tasmania lost 3 for 26. He then used his towering frame to devastating effect when he delivered a brute of a delivery that had Beau Webster top-edging over wicketkeeper Joel Curtis in a nervous way to get off the mark.

Webster was more settled after lunch and rolled to 24 off 30 before edging Couch, who later in the over clean bowled Nikhil Chaudhary with a brilliant delivery that snaked back and hit the top of the off-stump.

Tasmania were in trouble at 128 for 5 before Silk and Jake Doran shared a 56-run partnership to swing the momentum back. Silk, who was on the outer during Sydney Sixers' late-season BBL surge, reached a patient half-century and showcased outstanding application in thwarting Rocchiccioli.

But Silk's stumps were soon rattled by Gannon, who was denied a five-wicket haul when Couch dropped Doran at deep fine-leg.