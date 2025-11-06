LIVE - Ind A vs SA A - Rahul solid after Prasidh, Siraj impress as India A build lead

Stumps - Rahul steady as India A's lead swells to 112
Another day of speedy developments. This time, India have the upper hand thanks to Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep's efforts with the ball. That was followed by India losing Abhimanyu Easwaran early. Since then, KL Rahul shared a 35- and a 38-run stand with Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal.
Okuhle Cele, who dismissed Padikkal earlier, removed Padikkal towards the end. Kuldeep Yadav came out as the nightwatcher and survived three balls. With a lead of 112, seven wickets in hand and two days left, India A will look to extend their advantage. Join us tomorrow to find out if they can. For now, thanks for tuning in. Take care, goodbye!
Abhimanyu, Sai Sudharsan disappoint
Abhimanyu Easwaran:
A three-ball duck in the first innings.
A three-ball duck in the second innings.
B Sai Sudharsan:
lbw after being beaten on the outside edge in the first innings.
lbw after being beaten on the inside edge in the second innings.
India A 40/2, lead by 74.
KL Rahul joins his Karnataka state mate & senior, KL Rahul
Subrayen falls as big partnership broken
Siraj nails a direct hit from short mid-off to dismiss Subrayen, who was refused a run by striker Ackerman. He was halfway down the pitch when he turned back, tried his best by putting in a full-length dive but is caught inches short of the ground as Siraj nails a direct hit with one stump to aim at. South Africa A 207/8 at tea on Day 2.
Hundred for Ackerman!
Gets there off just 99 deliveries with a thick edge that runs past slip. It's his fourth first-class century that has helped narrow down the deficit. The dug out applauds, everyone's out in the gallery. Terrific innings. Fourteen fours, three sixes. South Africa A 183/7.
SA A on the charge
Twenty-three balls is all it takes for the 9th wicket pair of Ackerman and Subrayen to raise the half-century of their partnership. SA A have whittled down the deficit to below 100. They're 173/7.
Ackerman takes on Siraj
24Runs Siraj concedes in a single over, his 12th - three fours and two sixes - all by Ackerman as he marches into the 90s.
Two crisp cover drives, followed by a neat flick to fine leg - where Prasidh’s fumble turned a single into a boundary, much to Siraj’s irritation. The frustration was clear as he vented by knocking down the stumps at the non-striker’s end.
Then came the two sixes: the first, a deft glide over the slips off a short ball; the next, a powerful hook that sailed over fine leg.
South Africa A 158/7
Siraj's banana swing
Oh, what a delivery! Full, tailing in late - it sneaks past the inside edge of the left-hander and crashes into middle and off. Timber everywhere! It’s Siraj’s masterful late swing with a 30-odd-overs-old ball that does the trick, sending Simmonds on his way. No footwork, playing down the wrong line, a gaping hole between bat and pad — too easy for Siraj. South Africa A tumble to their seventh wicket.
With partners running out, Ackermann has no choice but to counterattack. He steps out to Kuldeep, lifting him effortlessly with the spin for a majestic six over long-off. Next ball, a bit short — and Ackerman slaps it square through point. He moves to 69, fighting on bravely as South Africa A reach 132 for 7.
Kuldeep gets onto the scoreboard
It's his drift and fizz off the pitch that does the trick as Tiaan van Vuuren is foxed. He plays for the turn back into him but this one drifts away and holds its line to beat the outside edge and flatten the stumps. KL Rahul at slip certainly enjoyed that. Kuldeep off the mark in his seventh over. South Africa A 121/6.
Double-strike for Prasidh post lunch
His five overs prior to the interval were lively, in which he caused a lot of discomfort to the batters primarily because of steep bounce. And the egg cracks open after the interval as he picks two in an over, sending back Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen in three deliveries. South Africa A tottering at 76/5.
Lunch: Ackermann, Hermann fightback for SA A
From 11/3, these two have put on an unbroken 65-run stand for the fourth wicket on a surface that's still going quite a bit for the seamers. Siraj was outstanding, Prasidh got it to nip around and rear up but would like to be a lot more attacking in the second session. Kuldeep had the batters in trouble time and again while Akash Deep kept plugging away, looking to make the batters play a lot more than they left. Join us in 40 minutes for the second session.
Kuldeep settles in beautifully
Kuldeep Yadav has had Marques Ackermann on a string for much of his first four overs. He's been jabbing at deliveries, beaten by sharp turners, gone back to full balls, prodded down the wrong line. And now in a bid to break the shackles, he brings out a premeditated reverse-sweep that he nails for four behind point. Run-scoring continues to be a struggle for the visitors. Kuldeep's four overs have gone for eight. South Africa A 27/3.
Temba falls for a duck
He isn't happy with the decision, but has to go. Second wicket for Akash Deep.
On the face of it, this seems a leg-side strangle, but I just wonder if it brushed the thigh pad on the way through to Rishabh Pant.
South Africa A 12/3.
Siraj sends back Hamza
Zubayr Hamza, one of only two members of this 'A' squad, in the Test side that will take on India next week has been done in by a superb delivery by Siraj.
This one pitches on a length around middle and decks away to square him up and hit him on the back pad as he prods down the wrong line. Siraj was so sure that was plumb that he carried on with his celebrappeal.
Tanmay Srivastava, the umpire, had no hesitation in raising the finger.
South Africa A 11/2.
Akash Deep strikes early
Akash Deep strikes with his third delivery with a corker. Lesego Senokwane plays inside the line of this length ball that holds its line to square him up and hit top of off. South Africa A 2/1 as Zubayr Hamza joins Hermann at the crease.
Day 2 beckons
Amid a slew of changes, South Africa A will have the same openers, Jordan Hermann and Lesego Senokwane, facing the music first up. It's overcast, the surface still has a green tinge to it and three slips are waiting as Mohammed Siraj is set to bowl.
Jurel finishes 132*
Dhruv Jurel’s recent form has been hard to ignore.
Scores of 124, 44, and 6* against West Indies showcased his consistency and growing maturity as a batter. With Rishabh Pant’s return to the Test fold imminent, Jurel is making a strong case to be considered purely as a specialist batter.
That scenario might soon become reality, especially if India decide to strengthen their middle order with a dedicated batter at No. 6 instead of an allrounder.
If that happens, the contest for the spot could well come down to Jurel versus Nitish Reddy.
On Thursday, with India A in deep trouble, Jurel once again rose to the occasion. His superb lower-order rearguard not only steadied the innings but also brought up his fourth first-class century - remarkably, three of those have come since June. Only a couple of months ago, he compiled a brilliant hundred against Australia A in Lucknow.
Now, as South Africa prepare to tour, Jurel looks increasingly ready to build on his seven Test caps - and perhaps redefine his role in India’s red-ball setup.
India A have been bowled out for 255, with Prasidh Krishna the last man out as he chips a return catch to left-arm seamer Tiaan van Vuren. He finishes with four wickets.
Temba magic sends back Kuldeep
Terrible, terrible mix-up.
Kuldeep with a superb punch, Bavuma throws himself full-stretch to his left at short mid-off to stop and then fires a throw on the bounce to bowler Moreki who hits the stumps direct at the non-striker's end. Despite a full-length dive, Kuldeep is inches short of the crease.
In the end, Kuldeep, seeing Jurel was halfway down the pitch, ended up sacrificing his wicket by running through to the non-striker's end. It was hit firmly, and it was Kuldeep's call to make. Jurel instinctively took off for a single, perhaps not anticipating Bavuma to dive and stop.
End of a superb, superb partnership. India A 205/8.
Kuldeep, Jurel keep fighting
The pair have raised a half-century stand for the 8th wicket after India A were in real trouble at 124/7. These two have batted out 14 overs so far in the final session, and have looked completely at ease with the conditions. There has strangely been little bite for Subrayen in the past few overs.
Tea time
An eighth-wicket stand of 30 between Jurel and Kuldeep takes India A to 156 for 7 at tea. Jurel has made a strong case to be considered as a specialist batter when Pant returns. He's looked solid, shown patience, hasn't played a rash shot and has been equally adept both off the front and back foot against the moving ball.
Kuldeep got knocked down by the wicketkeeper, and seemed uncomfortable with some irritation on the left side of his head. He offered a chance to second slip, only to be put down by Hamza at the stroke of tea.
Jurel hits fifty; Kuldeep takes a hit
Kuldeep Yadav is flat on the ground after the wicketkeeper runs into him while collecting a throw from the deep. Unintentional, of course. Kuldeep was briefly rattled since he had his helmet on and he hit the turf while it was on. The physio conducted the mandatory concussion test, but he seems fine.
At the other end, Jurel has brought up a 62-ball half-century, a gritty effort where he's looked peerless while driving and cutting, and equally adept while handling spin.
India A 134/7
The procession continues
Akash Deep plays inside the line of a sharp-turner from Subrayen as the ball zips past his forward defense to crash into the stumps. A seven-ball duck for him. India A 126/7 as Kuldeep joins Jurel.
Van Vuuren takes a third
Dubey is bowled as he's overbalanced. He was looking to flick a harmless length delivery angling in, but was early into the stroke. The ball lobs off the back end of the bat, and hits the body before bobbling onto the stumps. India A 119/6.
Dubey, Jurel resist
After the loss of Pant for 24 early in the session to Moreki, Jurel and Harsh Dubey have put on 29, more importantly shown enough application against the moving ball to blunt the South Africa A attack on a surface that's still doing things with the semi-new ball. A while ago, Dubey wore a nasty blow on the gloves attempting to play a short ball.
Dubey has eight first-class half-centuries and is being looked at as a natural successor to Ravindra Jadeja. This is a great chance for him to prove his batting mettle. His bowling exploits, are, of course, well known courtesy his record-breaking tally of 69 wickets in the previous Ranji season.
Time for lunch
India A 85/4 in 24 overs.
In seaming conditions, the top order has been prised out by late movement. Abhimanyu and Padikkal out to late seam movement, Rahul out driving and Sai Sudharsan defeated by sharp turn.
The onus is on Pant and Jurel to drive the innings.
van Vuuren strikes again
And wickets continue to tumble. The latest of the top order batters to fall is Devdutt Padikkal, who pokes at one that leaves him late and is taken by the wicketkeeper. As a batter, those are the kind of deliveries you dread facing because you aren't quite sure how much it's going to deviate off the pitch. He made 6 & 5 in the first four-dayer, gone for 5 again. India A 59/4
Rishabh Pant has looked to take the attack from get go. He charged down the pitch first ball to Subrayen. Then slog-swept him off his 10th ball for a first boundary, and stepped out to loft him for six off his 11th. He has raced to 17 off 12. Dhruv Jurel joins him at No. 6.
It's a double-strike for South Africa A!
Hot on the heels of Rahul's dismissal, Sai Sudharsan joins him in the dugout after hr's prised out by off spinner Prenelan Subrayen. Drifts in from around the stumps, hits the deck and gets it to spin sharply to beat Sudharsan's outside edge to be hit on the back pad. Absolutely plumb. India A 41/3.
Essentially, Sai Sudharsan played down the wrong line. He wasn't perhaps expecting the ball to turn that much on a first-day surface.
KL Rahul's stay cut short
He was looking really good, but has fallen to left-arm seamer Tiaan van Vuren who has him nicking behind in his second over. van Vuuren has the propensity to bend the ball back in to the right-hander, but on that occasion he angled one across and got it to hold its line as Rahul nicked off trying to drive on the up. Devdutt Padikkal comes in at No. 4. India A 38/2.
Lengthy first spell for Moreki
He's now into his sixth over, and nearly has a second wicket as Sai Sudharsan plays and misses. He was poking at a delivery that left him late; somewhat similar to how he fell in the first innings of the first four-dayer last week. After a watchful start, Sudharsan has moved on to 16. India A are 32/1 in the 12th over.
Rahul brisk; Sudharsan watchful
KL Rahul gets going in style, collecting three boundaries off seamer Okhule Cele in the third over - a flowing cover drive, a deft glide over the slips, and a neat flick off the pads to fine leg.
Sai Sudharsan faced 12 deliveries without scoring, repeatedly advancing down the pitch to counter the late movement. Off the 13th, he finally got off the mark with a delightful drive through extra cover.
South Africa A skipper Ackermann is walking off the field after jarring his shin on the ground while trying to stop a Sai Sudharsan cover drive. He's also pointing to his knee. Zubayr Hamza takes over the captaincy for the moment.
India A 18/1
Abhimanyu falls early
He went through entire tours of Australia and England without getting a game. On returning home, a minor finger injury disrupted the start of his domestic season. Since then, his scores: 44, 52, 17, 0, 71*, 20, and 25 have reflected promise. That unbeaten 71 stood out: a match-winning hand for Bengal, steering them through a tricky fourth-innings chase.
With Abhimanyu Easwaran, there has often been a lingering sense of unfinished business. Having lost his place in the Test squad, this game felt pivotal with his career at the crossroads. Unfortunately, it has ended in disappointment as he's out for a three-ball duck, pinned lbw by a sharp nip-backer from Tshepo Moreki that seamed in just enough to beat the inside edge and crash into his pad.
Rahul, Siraj, Kuldeep back; India A put in
A grassy surface greets the teams at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, where South Africa A have opted to bowl first against a star-studded India A side.
The hosts field a formidable line-up. Eight of their XI have Test experience. Among them, four - KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, and skipper Rishabh Pant - are Test regulars. For Abhimanyu Easwaran, this match presents a golden opportunity to stake his claim for a national recall after being overlooked for the Tests against West Indies and South Africa.
Kuldeep Yadav, recently released from India’s Test squad after returning from Australia just four days ago, slots in to get valuable match time. The management believes this outing will be ideal preparation ahead of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, starting November 14.
For the visitors, Temba Bavuma returns to action after missing the Pakistan tour through injury. The South African Test captain will look to find rhythm and confidence against a potent India A pace attack before leading his side in Kolkata next week.
Playing XIs:
India A: KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Dubey, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa A: J. Hermann, Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma, Colin Ackermann, Esterhuizen, van Buuren, Simmonds, Subrayen, Moreki, Cele