LIVE - Ind A vs SA A - Rahul solid after Prasidh, Siraj impress as India A build lead

From 11/3, these two have put on an unbroken 65-run stand for the fourth wicket on a surface that's still going quite a bit for the seamers. Siraj was outstanding, Prasidh got it to nip around and rear up but would like to be a lot more attacking in the second session. Kuldeep had the batters in trouble time and again while Akash Deep kept plugging away, looking to make the batters play a lot more than they left. Join us in 40 minutes for the second session.