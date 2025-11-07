Prasidh, Siraj and Akash Deep star as Ackerman ton keeps South Africa A in the fight

India A 255 and 78 for 3 (Rahul 26*, Padikkal 24, Cele 2-28) lead South Africa A 221 (Ackerman 134, Prasidh 3-35, Akash Deep 2-28, Siraj 2-61) by 112 runs

Prasidh picked up three, while Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep picked up two apiece as South Africa A folded for 221, giving the hosts a 34-run lead. They converted this into a 112-run lead by stumps, albeit for the loss of three wickets.

KL Rahul was unbeaten on 26, unhurried and composed, after Abhimanyu Easwaran bagged a pair and B Sai Sudharsan was pinned lbw yet again after playing around his front pad to a nip-backer from left-arm seamer Tiaan van Vuuren. Devdutt Padikkal, also part of the Test squad, appeared to have steadied the innings after two early wickets, but fell for 24 at the stroke of stumps as South Africa A ensured the hosts were still within touching distance.

After warming the bench during the two Tests against West Indies, Prasidh reveled in conditions he would love to take with him everywhere. He troubled batters with bounce, had batters awkwardly fend at deliveries and consistently beat the outside edge with seam movement.

Siraj, meanwhile, was a bit more blockbuster. Barring one solitary over where he was taken for 24 - courtesy three fours and two sixes by centurion Marques Ackerman - Siraj breathed fire with the new and semi-new ball. He swung it both ways, troubled batters with the late tail, celebrappealed after pinning Zubayr Hamza plumb and shattered Kyle Simmonds' stumps with a terrific in-swinger.

It started with Akash Deep's pearler to Lesego Senokwane in the very first over - easily the ball of the day - angling in and straightening to beat the outside edge and hit top of off. While he couldn't quite top that - anyone would've found its hard to - there were plenty of moments in that first spell where he could've picked a few more wickets. He eventually finished with 2 for 28 in 10 overs.

For Akash Deep, this outing was massive from a confidence standpoint after suffering a series of niggles since returning from a breakout Test tour of England. It was also a timely boost ahead of the South Africa Tests, where he could line up to be the third seamer in home conditions at Eden Gardens.

India A's lead could've been a lot bigger, but for a superb fourth first-class century by Ackerman, the South Africa A captain, who held a crumbling middle order together and fought through periods of prodigious swing and seam movement early in the session on a green surface that still had plenty in it for the fast bowlers.

Marques Ackerman celebrates his century • PTI

Ackerman is very Dean Elgar-like in his setup. As the day progressed, he showed it wasn't just in the aesthetics that was Elgar-like, but in his fight too. He seemed intent on crease occupation, but the only problem was he had to shift gears quickly as the middle order caved in. And once he crossed a half-century, he went into overdrive, with some help from No. 9 Prenelan Subrayen.

He stepped out to loft Kuldeep Yadav for six over long-off and rocked back to cut him. He also played a neat, little reverse-sweep off Kuldeep when he drifted the ball away. The real aggression came when Siraj went after him with a few verbal volleys, seemingly frustrated after beating the outside edge a number of times in the middle session.

Ackerman drove him imperiously for two boundaries and flicked a leg-stump half-volley for a third when Prasidh misfielded at fine leg. With more steam coming off his ears as he knocked the stumps down at the bowler's end in frustration, Siraj returned to bang in two short balls that got picked away for sixes. The first - a ramp over the slips, and the second a hook over fine leg.