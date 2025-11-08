Dhruv Jurel makes case for India Test spot with twin hundreds against South Africa A

South Africa A 25 for 0 (Hermann 15*, Senokwane 9*) and 221 (Ackerman 134, Prasidh 3-35, Akash Deep 2-28, Siraj 2-61) need another 392 runs to beat India A 255 (Jurel 132, van Vuuren 4-52) and 382 for 7 dec (Jurel 127, Dubey 82, Pant 65, Cele 3-46)

Jurel struck an unbeaten 127, rescuing a floundering India A innings for the second time in the match, as they declared on 382 for 7, setting South Africa A 417 to win in a little over three sessions. The visitors were 25 for 0 at stumps, with openers Lesego Senokwane and Jordan Hermann surviving 11 testing overs from Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna.

Siraj was particularly menacing, testing the inside and outside edge of Senokwane in his last two overs, where there were as many as three appeals for caught behind that were turned down - all superb decisions by umpire Akshay Totare - before he shouldered arms and survived a close leave to one that just missed the off stump. Siraj's spell read 6-2-10-0.

Jurel came in to bat with India A reeling at 108 for 4 when Rishabh Pant, the captain, retired hurt on 17 after copping multiple blows on the body and helmet by fast bowler Tshepo Moreki . Prior to this, India had lost KL Rahul after he managed to add just one to his overnight 26 when he was bowled off a nip-backer from Okuhle Cele

Jurel found an ally in allrounder Harsh Dubey , who took on the role of the aggressor early on in their partnership. Having had very little bowling to do in the first innings, Dubey proved his batting chops in making 84 as he put on 184 for the sixth wicket with Jurel. Dropped at slip off the very first delivery, Dubey used his feet well to loft spinners Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Simmonds down the ground. He was also excellent while sweeping.

At the other end, Jurel blunted a fired-up Moreki by defending with a straight bat and playing as close as he could to the body. Against spin, there were no half measures: he was either fully forward while driving, or assured while rocking back to cut. For much of his innings, Jurel hardly played across the line.

On 49, Jurel had a massive slice of luck when he lunged forward to defend a sharp turner from Subrayen as the ball bounced back onto the stumps in a manner reminiscent of Siraj's dismissal at Lord's off Shoaib Bashir to signal England's victory earlier this year, except this time the bails remained intact. To his credit, Jurel cashed in on that luck, getting past a half-century - it took him 83 deliveries to get there - and then shifting gears to cruise past three-figures.