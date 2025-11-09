Hermann, Senokwane, Hamza lead the way as South Africa A chase down 417

South Africa A 221 (Ackerman 134, Prasidh 3-35) and 417 for 5 (Hermann 91, Senokwane 77, Hamza 77, Prasidh 2-49) beat India A 255 (Jurel 132*, van Vuuren 4-52) and 382 for 7 dec (Jurel 127*, Cele 3-46) by five wickets

Connor Esterhuizen showcased his impressive game against spin in a bludgeoning 52 not out that helped South Africa A beat fading light to chase down 417 five wickets in hand against India A at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This was the highest fourth-innings chase in a first-class game in India since 2016, and the sixth-highest ever in the country.

Esterhuizen's innings comprised eight fours and a six, as he helped South Africa A convert a tricky chase in the final hour into a cruise. His unbroken sixth-wicket partnership with Tiaan van Vuuren was worth 65 off just 52 balls.

Even Kuldeep Yadav wasn't spared, but it also helped South Africa A that he was far from his best on a surface that didn't aid spin as much as he would have hoped for. With the surface showing no signs of breaking down, Kuldeep hardly found turn and was easily picked off as Senokwane and Hermann didn't allow him to settle. When he went full, he was imperiously driven. When he bowled shorter, the turn was so slow that it gave batters enough time to play him comfortably off the back foot.

Hermann did the early running when he hammered an off-colour Akash Deep for four boundaries - an off-drive, two cover drives, and a square drive behind point. He soon got to his half-century, off 73 deliveries. India A's frustration stemmed from the edges not carrying. The lateral movement that was there on the first two days and a bit also went missing.

Jordan Hermann scored 91 • PTI

Senokwane soon followed suit, albeit sedately, getting to his half-century off 113 deliveries. Having played cautiously against the fast bowlers, he was severe on left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey , whom he welcomed with a superb slog sweep. Hermann was equally punishing, using the paddle sweep as Dubey struggled to vary his pace - he was guilty of bowling too quickly.

Hermann had a slice of luck on 66 when a rip-roaring bouncer that rushed him for pace lobbed off the glove only to land behind Rishabh Pant as he ran backwards. But even half-chances like those were far and few in between.

Prasidh provided the breakthrough when Hermann smashed a full toss back towards the bowler. Fortunately for India A, it got stuck in Prasidh's hand and Hermann had to walk back for 91. The wicket briefly fired India A's seamers, Siraj, in particular, as he delivered a telling spell in the afternoon, beating Senokwane a handful of times and then exchanging some words with him.

All that seemed to have affected Senokwane as he was lulled into a sweep that he missed and was lbw to Dubey on 77. This brought Zubayr Hamza and Temba Bavuma to the crease - the only two batters from this squad to feature in the Test squad - and they added 107 for the third wicket to bring the target in the double digits.

Having bagged a first-ball duck in the first innings, Bavuma was more sedate and copybook in his approach; Hamza was a bit more enterprising and looked to take the bowlers on from the get-go to make a push for the target.

In between, India A had a scare when Siraj hurt himself trying to stop the ball at mid-off and immediately rushed off the field for treatment. Pant too didn't keep for two sessions with Jurel taking over the gloves. It was established much later that the decision to take Pant off the field was keeping in mind the workload he has had over the past two games - with both bat and gloves.