Live Report - India survive late scare after Kohli's 52nd ODI ton

It has taken Virat Kohli nine months of wait. Mostly because he plays just the one format. Otherwise the wait in number of innings hasn't been long. He has bounced back from a brace of ducks in Australia to score an unbeaten 74 and now 103 off 102 in successive innings. He has had to wait for the last 20 runs of this hundred because he has been starved of strike, and the pitch doesn't have the pace to be able to dominate bowling as they did with the new ball. That despite this slowdown he has still got there at better than a run a ball should tell you a lot.