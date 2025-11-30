Matches (26)
RESULT
1st ODI (D/N), Ranchi, November 30, 2025, South Africa tour of India
India FlagIndia
349/8
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(49.2/50 ov, T:350) 332

India won by 17 runs

Player Of The Match
135 (120)
virat-kohli
Live
Updated 4 hrs ago • Published Today

Live Report - India survive late scare after Kohli's 52nd ODI ton

By Sidharth Monga

That was a fun ODI

We leave you with a teaser from our final report from an ODI that followed the general grammar of how ODI cricket has gone about in India in recent years. See you during the next one.
Virat Kohli added to his world record of most ODI hundreds, Rohit Sharma brought up the world record for most ODI sixes, and a Sunday full house on a pleasant evening in Ranchi enjoyed watching India beat South Africa in a close first ODI of the three-match series. Kohli and Rohit turned back the clock in a 136-run partnership, Kohli went on long enough to hit seven sixes, and the fast bowlers inflicted just enough damage before the pitch eased out in the dew under the lights.
The toss disadvantage that India had to overcome - having lost a 19th consecutive one in ODIs - was huge. During the afternoon, the old ball proved to be difficult to hit, resulting in a slowdown after the start Kohli and Rohit gave India. In the night, the pitch became dramatically easier to bat on.
In the end, India needed every last bit of that start of 161 in 21.2 overs and the two wickets in the first over that Harshit Rana bowled with the new ball. Even after being 11 for 3, this is how South Africa’s next three partnerships went: 66 in 10.2 overs, 60 in 6.4 and 97 in 11.1. Marco Jansen and Matthew Bretzkee scored 70s, Dewald Brevis and Tony de Zorzi 30s, and the target came down to 123 from 17 overs when Kuldeep got the wickets of Jansen and Bretzkee in the same over to ease India’s breath.
South Africa still refused to go away with Corbin Bosch’s 67 bringing them to needing 19 off 10, but with only last man for company Borch found himself handcuffed against Arshdeep Singh’s yorkers. It was especially heartbreaking for Bosch after he had bowled overs 46, 48 and 50 for just 21 runs to keep India down to 349.
4
3
5

India prevail by 17 runs

It got too close for comfort in the end, but South Africa always had lost one wicket too many at every step of this game. Corbin Bosch ends up caught at extra cover for 67 off 51. Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket. In his last over, Krishna got away with two full tosses to Bosch. Imagine if he had sixes off those. On that would be too close for comfort.
7
8
4
1

Most runs in an ODI between India and South Africa

681 Number of runs scored already, the highest in an ODI between these two teams. South Africa still need 18 to win in the last over
4
2
2
4

Bosch continues to fight

4
6
1
While farming the strike, this is the 48th over Corbin Bosch has had. He has brought up his maiden ODI fifty too. South Africa need 27 off the last two overs
2
8

Wicket-maiden for Arshdeep

W
What a time to bowl a wicket-maiden. A sharp bounce first up to get Nandre Burger, and then last man Ottneil Baartman isolated. All on Corbin Bosch's bat now: 38 needed in three overs
8
3
4

Overs 35s of South Africa

0 Number of times, before this South Africa innings, that Nos 4 to 8 have all gone past 35 in an ODI innings
5
3

Bosch keeps South Africa in the game

South Africa refuse to go away. Corbin Bosch has registered his personal best off 44 off 32 to bring the equation down to 50 needed of six overs. This is incredible depth and batting from South Africa, but the dew has had a telling effect here. Conditions look completely different to what prevailed in the afternoon.
2
1
7

Kuldeep 10-0-68-4

This is why you need a wristspinner. When the pitch is not doing anything for you, they can create something. Not always with the best ball, as Marco Jansen's wicket shows, but they can get you wickets. Which is what you need. His fourth is Prenalan Subrayen in his last over. South Africa need 80 off 10 overs with two wickets in hans.
6
5
3

Yes, Kuldeep has broken open the game

Both the set batters are gone. Matthew Betzkee, who had been the silent partner in the stand with Marco Jansen, now takes it upon himself to get back to hitting, but only goes as far as long-on. Possibly too close to him to get the elevation that he wants. Now 122 needed off 99 with just three wickets in hand
11
10
5
2

Has Kuldeep broken open the match?

Marco Jansen has cue-ended a pull to a long hop straight down deep midwicket's throat. Oh how wickets come sometimes. India needed a touch of luck after a 19th straight lost toss. This is the first ball of a new Kuldeep spell, and Jansen is just a little early into the shot. Gone for 70 off 39. South Africa 227 for 6, need 123 off 101.
Corbin Bosch is the new man in.
5
5
5
2

Jansen gets to fifty off 26 balls

Marco Jansen continues to be a nightmare for India after that Guwahati Test. He has hardly slogged anything but he has hit three sixes and five fours. Just crisp clean hitting with the skiddy pitch his ally. This is the fastest fifty for a South Africa batter in India, bettering David Miller's 29-ball effort against New Zealand in 2023 World Cup. It is also the second-fastest for South Africa against India, behind JP Duminy's 25-ball fifty in the 2013 Johannesburg ODI.
India are desperate for a wicket because now it is down to 152 needed off 126. Remember they were 11 for 3 at one point.
1
5
8

Another quick fifty stand

Marco Jansen and Matthew Bretzkee have added 53 in 29 balls. Marco Jansen has scored 44 of those in 19 balls. South Africa need 167 off 141. India are a little rattled.
4
2
4
3

SA keep hitting

4
4
6
1
That's Kuldeep Yadav to Marco Jansen in the 25th over. They are not planning to slow down. Now 162 for 5 in 25 overs.
1
1
9

Fifty for Breetzke

A sixth in 10 ODI innings for Matthew Breetzke. He has done so in 55 balls, playing a bit of a second fiddle to Dewald Brevis and Tony de Zorzi, but he has been quick in his own right. He has loved the pace on the ball and the skiddy nature of the surface. South Affrica 147 for 5 in 24 overs.
4
2
1
6

Rana gets Brevis

A smart comeback from Harshit Rana after a six and a four in his first over back. He starts his new over with a slower ball, a sharp bouncer, hard length and then a wicket. Dewald Brevis keeps playing shots at everything, and this one is not full enough for the drive. Caught at sweeper-cover. Cops a send-off from Rana, who shows him which way the change room is. Gone for 37 off 28. South Africa 130 for 5 in 21.4.
2
5
6
2

Another quick fifty stand

In just 35 balls, Dewald Brevis and Matthew Bretzkee have added fifty. And Brevis has scored 36 of those himself. It includes two no-look sixes. One off the first ball buy Ravindra Jadeja, one off Harshit Rana. He has hit one more six off Jadeja for good measure. South Africa 130 for 4 in 21 overs.
2
2

Kuldeep on, wicket down

Kuldeep Yadav conmes on, and in his first over he bowls just the perfect delivery to get rid of Tony de Zorzi. This is a legbreak bowled with the scrambled seam. It drifts in, pitches on a length and on leg, turns away past de Zorzi's outside edge and hits his pad in the crease. An inch away from pitching outside, an inch away from missing the top of off, given not-out, but Kuldeep is adamant this is out. The DRS review backs him up. South Africa 77 for 4 now.
5
3
4
5

Fifty partnership for fourth wicket

Further signs that the first three wickets are huge. Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke have added 53 in 49 balls, placing balls easily and using the quick outfield. De Zorzi is 30 off 26, Breetzke 27 off 34, South Africa 65 for 3 in 13 overs.
5
1
3
3

Ball stops moving, runs start roilling

4
4
1
4
4
4
4
4
These are then last 14 balls leading up to 7.1. It shows how big those three wickets were while the ball still moved. And these runs are coming without risks
6
5
5
11

This could be the game

Now Arshdeep Singh trikes to reduce South Africa to 11 for 3. Aiden Markram is gone now. A dream start for India. Arshdeep bowls this with the seam slanting towards the slip, and Markram has been sweating on something short. Possibly not short enough to go back and try to force it into the covers. Perhaps a bit of deviation but nothing significant. Takes the edge through to KL Rahul, and it seems like game over this early in the chase.
7
6
10
3

Rana has two

One with the nip-backer, one with the awayswinger. This is a lovely over from Harshit Rana. He is extracting seam movement. This one is full enough to drive, but it is swinging and also nips away a little. A second left-hand batter gone for a duck. Quinton de Kock this time. South Africa 7 for 3 in 1.3 overs.
14
7
6
3

Rana strikes with first legal delivery

Harshit Rana takes one ball to see why the selectors and the team management keep giving him chances. The first ball swings away from Ryan Rickelton, and is too wide. The next one, all visual clues say, should move away but it pitches and seams back in to hit the top of middle. Not much you can do when a bowler of that height bowling at 140ks gets it right. South Africa 7 for 1 in 1.1.
4
4
4
4

South Africa need 350

Corbin Bosch has been excellent at the death, bowling three overs for just 21 runs off the bat. And he has bowled three of the last five. India end up with 349, including a reverse ramp six for KL Rahul. That makes if 16 sixes for India; only six times have they hit more in an ODI innings.
It is an innings dominated by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Hundred No. 52 for Kohli. Nobody has scored more in a single format. And a special hundred too. He and Rohit went like a fast train when the ball was hard and new. He stuck around for when the ball got soft and scoring got difficult. He sprinted as hard as he has ever done. He received some attention on the back, but was still the quickest man on the field.
Do India have enough? The slowdown suggests they do, but everybody is expecting significant amounts of dew later on. So we could be on for a close chase here.
13
5
4
1

Rahul gets to fifty

You'd feel he is batting a position below his ideal station, but KL Rahul has shown the value of experience. He made a start similar to the two before him but hung in and then made up. He is 51 off 50, having scored 30 off the last 20 balls he has faced. That includes two sixes off Nandre Burger: a pull to a rare on-pace delivery, and an upper-cut to a slower bouncer. India 326 for 5 in 47.1 overs.
3
7
4

Kohli falls for 135

A lovely innings from Virat Kohli comes to an end. A measure of how much above everyone else he has been is the slowdown since Rohit Sharma's wicket. India have scored 115 in 21.3 overs since Rohit's wicket fell. Kohli has scored 63 off 59 in this period. That means the rest, extras included, have got only 55 in 70. A big part of the slowdown has been the slower balls gripping, which eventually gets Kohli. A slower-ball bouncer from Nandre Burger ends up in a loft towards long-off. Ryan Rickelton takes a superb catch running back. India 276 for 5 in 42.5 with Kohli gone for 135 in 120.
South Africa now want to keep India under 350 with Harshit Rana batting at 8 and no six-hitters behind him.
3
11
3
5

Sixes after century

7 Number of sixes Virat Kohli has hit with two of them coming off Premelan Subrayen's last over. He has hit more in only one ODI innings . Kohli 123 off 108, India 254 for 4 in 39 overs
13
19
10

Kohli gets No. 52

It has taken Virat Kohli nine months of wait. Mostly because he plays just the one format. Otherwise the wait in number of innings hasn't been long. He has bounced back from a brace of ducks in Australia to score an unbeaten 74 and now 103 off 102 in successive innings. He has had to wait for the last 20 runs of this hundred because he has been starved of strike, and the pitch doesn't have the pace to be able to dominate bowling as they did with the new ball. That despite this slowdown he has still got there at better than a run a ball should tell you a lot.
This is not a routine hundred. He and Rohit Sharma are under constant scrutiny now that they play only one format. No one is committing to them yet that they can play the 2027 World Cup. The reaction is emotional as well. He jumps for joy, looks towards the skies with folded hands. Ravi Shastri, who knows Kohli better than most, says he has proven a few people wrong. Hmm.
10
24
8
2

Washington falls with India 200

India's progress from 150 to 200 has been the slowest 50 runs of this innings. They have also lost three wickets. Washington Sundar, who struggled to get off strike, faced 19 balls in four overs of his partnership with Virat Kohli, and eventually found mid-off as he looked to make up. He is gone for 13 off 19, Kohli is 88 off 83, and India 200 for 4 in 30.3 overs.
2
5
4
7

Brevis takes a stunner

Dewald Brevis flies to his right at backward point, takes a one-handed catch, and he has sent back Ruturaj Gaikwad for 8 off 14. This partnership for the third wicket added 22 in 5.1 overs, some relief for South Africa. Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 85 off 78. India 184 for 3 in 26.2 overs. Thew new batter is Washington Sundar, the first time he is batting at 5.
8
4
2
13

Jansen breaks threatening stand

It has taken Marco Jansen to come back, go round the wicket, and shoot one through to get Rohit Sharma out and break this 136-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. This is dug in halfway, but hits him under the back thigh pad. This has stayed significantly low. No need to review this. Rohit gone for 57 off 51, India 161 for 2 in 21.2 overs.
6
3
3
6

India's sixiest first 20 overs

8 Number of sixes India have hit in the first 20 overs, their joint-most in an ODI innings. They last did so in being 165 for 0 in 20 overs against New Zealand in Indore in 2023. They scored 385 that day
3
4
4
3

Rohit goes past Afridi

352 Number of Rohit Sharma has now hit with this hook off Marco Jansen clearing long leg. He has now gone past Shahid Afridi's world record of 351 sixes in ODIs
10
13
9
3

Fifties for Kohli and Rohit

There isn't much to separate these two in this innings. Virat Kohli bolted out of the tracks, playing two lovely off-drives for sixes. Rohit Sharma overtook him with two slog-swept sixes off Pernelan Subrayen. Kohli got to his fifty with an on-driven and upper-cut six off Corbin Bosch. Rohit got there with a single. Kohli 64 off 55, Rohit 50 off 43. The strike-rate is almost identical. India 146 for 1 in 19 overs. This is not looking pretty for South Africa.
2
5
3
2

Rohit level with Afridi

351 Number of sixes Rohit Sharma has now hit in ODIs, level with Shahid Afridi's world record. He has done it with successive slog-sweeps off the offspin of Pernelan Subrayen
11
13
13
2

SIxy Kohli

2 Number of sixes Virat Kohli has hit in the first 10 overs, more than he has ever done when batting first. Only one has he ever hit two sixes in a powerplay before, chasing against England in Pune in 2017. Kohli 30 off 26, India 80 for 1 in 10 overs
11
7
9
2

Kohli, Rohit promise a treat

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made a threatening start. Kohli has looked the more dangerous of the two, racing to 22 off 20. He has played the rare aerial off-drive early in his innings, hitting a six. Then there has been the off-drive along the ground. A square drive for four too.
Rohit Sharma has enjoyed a life, but has hit boundaries with a back-foot punch and a cover-drive. He is 11 off 12. India are 62 for 1 in eight overs. The crowd is raucous, and Rohit and Kohli look in a mood.
1
3
4
1

Kohli gets and edge, Rohit gets a life

An eventful fourth over continues after Jaiswal's wicket. Nandre Burger draws a genuine edge first ball from Virat Kohli, but goes wide of the only slip and fine of deep third. Later in the over, Rohit Sharma gets no power into the pull shot, long leg Tony de Zorzi gets around and judges it well, but as he slides while taking the catch, it slips out. Rohit survives on 1. India 31 for 1 in four overs.
2
1
2

Burger interrupts Jaiswal's quick start

Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit Marco Jansen for a four and a six, but in the fourth over, Nandre Burger bowls just the perfect ball. Not full enough to get forward, not short enough to go back, and then just holds its line just outside off, Jaiswal is forced to defend because he has neither length nor room. The straightening takes the edge. Gone for 18 off 16, India 25 for 1 in 3.1 overs.
The wicket brings together Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who has faced just three balls in three overs.
1
1
1

South Africa's experiment era

37 Number of players South Africa have used in ODIs this. For scale, check 19 used by India
4
2
3
2

India lose toss again, Bavuma misses out

India lost their 19th straight ODI toss and South Africa chose to bowl in Ranchi where both teams except a lot of dew in the night. During this tour, India have had three captains in three matches, but have lost all three tosses. KL Rahul is the latest to join the unfortunate captains.
South Africa got a new captain in Aiden Markram as Temba Bavuma was rested after feeling unwell on Saturday. They also rested Keshav Maharaj, playing only Prenelan Subrayen and Markram as spinners. Bavuma's absence let them play both Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock. Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger were the left-arm quicks to join Ottneil Baartman.
India made what has seemed an aggressive move for them: playing Harshit Rana at 8 followed by three specialist bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna. They have at times played Rana Rana at 9, making him one of the three specialist bowlers to go with three allrounders. The allrounder to miss out in this case was Nitish Kumar Reddy, making way for two spin allrounders in Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja.
Washington was all set to take over the No. 5 slot from Axar Patel, keeping captain Rahul at 6.
India 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 6 Washington Sundar, 6 KL Rahul (capt. & wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Prasidh Krishna
South Africa 1 Ryan Rickelton, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Matthew Breetzke, 5 Tony de Zorzi, 6 Dewald Brevis, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Prenelan Subrayen, 10 Nandre Burger, 11 Ottneil Baartman
1
2

Can India win a toss?

18 Number of consecutive tosses India have lost in ODIs
19
9
8
28

ODIs are here

This is a rare event these days. A full, all-formats tour. A chance for South Africa to extend their domination past Test cricket. A chance for India to arrest a seeming free fall. Both the teams are coming off series defeats in ODIs, but India have been the dominant side in recent time, winning the last Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, and losing only one match in the last World Cup. With India missing their regular captain and vice-captain because of injuries, this promises to be a close series. Add to it the rare sighting of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Let's go.
6
6
8
SA find reason for ODI optimism despite top-order tangles

In a format that isn't their top priority right now, they showed enough and more evidence that they can go toe to toe with the very best

Stats - Kohli and Rohit smash records in Ranchi run-fest

The 681 runs scored in Ranchi was the highest aggregate for an ODI match between India and South Africa

Kohli: 'If I'm arriving somewhere I'll arrive at 120%'

Kohli gave a peek into his preparation for ODIs by talking about his visualisation process and how he arrived early in Ranchi to prepare

Kohli dictates South Africa's reality from within his bubble

South Africa had plans for Virat Kohli, but they unravelled as he raced to a 52nd ODI century

Most sixes in ODIs - Rohit breaks Afridi's 15-year record

The India batter went past the mark of 351 ODI sixes against South Africa in Ranchi

South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
AK Markram
caught715
RD Rickelton
bowled01
Q de Kock
caught02
MP Breetzke
caught7280
T de Zorzi
lbw3935
D Brevis
caught3728
M Jansen
caught7039
C Bosch
caught6751
P Subrayen
caught1716
N Burger
caught1723
OEG Baartman
not out06
Extras(lb 3, w 3)
Total332(10 wkts; 49.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>