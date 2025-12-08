Strong India face shaky South Africa in key build-up to T20 World Cup

Big picture

Since contesting a nail-biting T20 World Cup final in 2024, India and South Africa have gone in different directions in T20Is. India have arguably become an even better team since lifting that trophy, achieving a 26-4 record (24 outright wins and two Super Over wins) with a brand of play perfectly suited to the conditions they will defend their title in February-March 2026. South Africa, meanwhile, have won nine and lost 16 of their T20Is since that day in Barbados.

India have a largely settled side in the lead-up to the 2026 tournament, with most of their players enjoying a sense of continuity and role clarity. The same can't be said for South Africa. Over recent months, they've lost perhaps their most feared T20I player, Heinrich Klaasen, to retirement, and have been without other key players for injury and workload-management reasons. In that time, they've lost series to Australia and Pakistan as well as a one-off match to Namibia , and became, against England at Old Trafford, the first team to concede a 300-plus total in a Full-Member-vs-Full-Member T20I.

South Africa, in short, have a lot of work to do between now and February 9, when they begin their World Cup campaign against Canada in Ahmedabad. That work will begin with one of the toughest assignments they could face in this format, against a full-strength India in India. But they don't have too much to lose in this series, and plenty of experience and knowledge to gain from playing five matches in conditions similar to what they'll face at that tournament.

Form guide

India WWLWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

South Africa LLWLL

In the spotlight - Hardik Pandya and Dewald Brevis

Since the start of 2024, India have won 25 of their 28 T20Is outright when Hardik Pandya has been in their side, losing two and tying one. That tie, against Sri Lanka at this year's Asia Cup, coincided with Hardik going off the field injured after bowling just one over. When Hardik hasn't been available, India have nine wins, two losses and two ties. India are still a formidable side without Hardik, but they lose quite a bit of the near-invincible aura they've otherwise built in T20Is. Hardik balances the team beautifully, giving them the cheat code of batting all the way to No. 8 while having six genuine bowling options. He's back now, after recovering from the quadriceps issue that kept him out of the Australia tour, and India are at pretty much full strength.

Dewald Brevis has been in fine form • Getty Images

Since his debut in August 2023, no batter in the world (minimum 50 balls faced vs spin) has been more destructive against spin than Dewald Brevis, who has achieved a T20I strike rate of 225.00 against this style of bowling while averaging 60.00. Brevis comes into the T20Is in prime form, having played crucial knocks in all three ODIs, and he comes up against an India attack that will include three - possibly even four - spinners. It should make for an exhilarating contest.

Team news

With Hardik and Shubman Gill - who returns for the first time since suffering a neck injury during the Kolkata Test - back, India have two main selection questions to address: whether Jitesh Sharma, who displaced Sanju Samson during the Australia tour, continues as keeper, and who gets the No. 8 slot, with three candidates bringing three entirely different skillsets to that role.

India (probable): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshit Rana/Washington Sundar/Shivam Dube, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Varun Charavarthy, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa's ordinary recent record in T20Is is a little deceptive, because they've seldom had their best players on the pitch. This series may give us our first glimpse of the kind of XI they are hoping to play at the World Cup, with Aiden Markram back to lead the side after being rested from the T20Is in Pakistan, and with David Miller and Anrich Nortje back from injury. Two points of interest are whether Markram opens or bats at No. 3, and whether South Africa pick a second left-arm spinner in the allrounder George Linde. And perhaps the surest indication of South Africa's recent unsettledness is that Donovan Ferreira, who captained them in Pakistan, is far from certain to start in Cuttack.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Aiden Markram (capt), 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Corbin Bosch/George Linde, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Anrich Nortje.

Pitch and conditions

South Africa have featured in two of the three T20Is Cuttack has hosted, and won both of them. They bowled India out for 92 in 2015 , in a match marred by crowd trouble, and won a closer game by six wickets , seven years later, thanks to a 46-ball 81 from Heinrich Klaasen.

Conditions here tend to have something for everyone: a bit of early help for the seamers, a bit of grip for the spinners, and typically plenty of dew to complicate bowlers' lives. Tuesday evening in Cuttack is set to be overcast and hazy, though rain-free.

Stats and trivia

South Africa need one win in this series to become the most successful T20I team against India. Currently, they are tied with Australia and England with 12 wins each against India.

Jasprit Bumrah (99) and Hardik Pandya (98) are within sight of their 100th T20I wickets. Arshdeep Singh (105) is the only India bowler to have got to that mark so far.

Tilak Varma (996) and Sanju Samson (995) are both just one hit away from 1000 T20I runs.

Of all the batters to have scored 1000 runs in T20Is, Abhishek Sharma has the best strike rate (189.51).

Quotes