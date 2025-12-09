Matches (7)
RESULT
1st T20I (N), Cuttack, December 09, 2025, South Africa tour of India
India FlagIndia
175/6
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(12.3/20 ov, T:176) 74

India won by 101 runs

Player Of The Match
59* (28) & 1/16
hardik-pandya
Cricinfo's MVP
122.67 ptsImpact List
hardik-pandya
Report

Hardik, Arshdeep crush South Africa to put India 1-0 up

South Africa were bowled out for 74, their lowest T20I score

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
09-Dec-2025 • 6 hrs ago
Hardik Pandya hit a rapid fifty, India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Cuttack, December 9, 2025

Hardik Pandya hit a rapid fifty  •  Getty Images

India 175 for 6 (Hardik 59*, Ngidi 3-31) beat South Africa 74 all out (Brevis 22, Arshdeep 2-14, Bumrah 2-17, Chakravarthy 2-19, Axar 2-7) by 101 runs
India are massive favourites in their title defence at a home T20 World Cup, but a potential stumbling block is the T20 lottery of losing the toss and having to bat on a damp pitch on a dewy night. That scenario presented itself on the first night of their 10-match lead-in to the World Cup, and they responded emphatically.
Hardik Pandya rose above the conditions to score 59 off 28 to take India to 175 in an innings where almost everyone else struggled, and the bowlers used whatever help they could muster from the pitch to bowl South Africa out for their lowest T20I score. A 102-run win after losing the toss should put other contenders on notice.
India's early struggles
From ball one, it was apparent India were in on a sticky pitch that would get better as the night went on. Shubman Gill, returning from his neck injury, and captain Suryakumar Yadav ended up lobbing shots to mid-off and mid-on off Lungi Ngidi.
India played three left-hand batters in the middle order to possibly delay the use of Keshav Maharaj, but none of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel got going. Tilak and Axar scored 49 between them off 53 balls as the tall South Africa fast bowlers kept drawing steep bounce from the pitch. Abhishek, starved of strike in the early goings, fell to another special catch by Marco Jansen on this tour to have his innings cut short at 17 off 12.
Hardik carries India
When Hardik came in at 78 for 4 in the 12th over, there was a good chance of India ending up with a below-par total on a pitch that would get quicker and friendlier with the dew.
Aiden Markram thought he could now bowl Maharaj with Hardik going only at about a run a ball against left-arm spin over his T20 career. On this night, though, he took Maharaj down for two disdainful no-look sixes to start India's revival. The returning Anrich Nortje had been too hot to handle for the others but Hardik hit two fours off him: one using his pace, and one an off-drive after charging at him. He helped India take 30 off the last two overs as everyone bar Jansen had his figures rearranged. The ramp off Nortje to bring up his fifty made Hardik only the fourth India player to hit 100 T20I sixes.
Arshdeep sets the tone
India needed to make the most of the brief period of new-ball movement if they were to compete on a pitch expected to get better. It did indeed look better from the way Tristan Stubbs timed the ball, but Arshdeep Singh got India off to just the start they needed. First he brought Stubbs in with Quinton de Kock's wicket for a duck off an awayswinger that also seamed away. In his second over, Arshdeep began to bowl wobble-seam, which brought him Stubbs' wicket for 14 off 9, giving Jitesh Sharma the first of three smart catches.
Spinners drive home advantage, Bumrah caps it off
Hitting still looked easier than it had done in the first innings, but India never went more than 16 balls without a wicket. The 16-ball stand was the most threatening, with Dewald Brevis getting the better of Varun Chakravarthy in the fifth over, but Markram went back to an Axar length ball and was bowled leg stump.
As if his batting was not enough, Hardik took the wicket of David Miller first ball: an inside edge onto the pad taken diving forward by Jitesh. Varun then took out Donovan Ferreira and Marco Jansen, one with a quick delivery, the other with a slower one.
The procession continued and Jasprit Bumrah went to 100 T20I wickets and beyond, becoming only the fifth bowler in the world to have reached that milestone in all three formats. Shivam Dube, probably picked in the squad ahead of Rinku Singh because of his bowling ability, gave the team management one final reason to smile with the last wicket of the night.
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
Q de Kock
caught02
AK Markram
bowled1414
T Stubbs
caught149
D Brevis
caught2214
DA Miller
caught13
D Ferreira
caught57
M Jansen
bowled1212
KA Maharaj
caught02
A Nortje
bowled13
L Sipamla
caught25
L Ngidi
not out24
Extras(w 1)
Total74(10 wkts; 12.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>