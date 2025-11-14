Live Report - Five-star Bumrah wraps up SA for 159

Both teams arrived almost simultaneously about 45 minutes ago. Unlike the white-ball internationals and IPLs, their entry to the stadium was without too much of a ruckus. With security beefed up at and around the venue, a cordon was made for them to disembark and make their way into the two changing rooms.

Over at the ground, the visitors are a bit like a wallflower, hanging around near the boundary line, doing their stretching and warm-ups. Bavuma is sprinting, Markram is batting with a floppy head, Rabada is loosening up, while Maharaj is developing his rhythm at the practice nets.

India, on the other hand, are scattered all around the park. The slip fielders and Pant are getting catching practice (some of them are quite sharp takes), while Bumrah bowls to a baseball-mitt-wearing Morkel. Kuldeep is ambling about, though, and hasn't yet bowled on the practice surface. Only Axar, Washington and Jadeja are bowling, among the spinners.