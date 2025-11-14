Live Report - Five-star Bumrah wraps up SA for 159

Live
Live Report - Five-star Bumrah wraps up SA for 159By Sreshth Shah
Stumps: India 37/1, trail by 122
Stumps India 37 for 1 (Rahul 13*, Washington 6*) trail South Africa 159 (Markram 31, Bumrah 5-27, Kuldeep 2-36, Siraj 2-47) by 122 runs
That’s that, then. At 4.35pm, the umpires call for stumps.
Just 77 overs were bowled and only 196 runs scored through the day — a combined run rate of 2.55.
It was a day owned by Jasprit Bumrah, with Kuldeep Yadav providing key support. Siraj, after a difficult opening session, made a strong comeback too.
South Africa, having won the toss, produced a below-par batting effort, with several top-order batters failing to build on their starts. But they'll have to put them behind them now. With the pacers getting assistance and the pitch already offering turn, they’ll look to produce a far stronger response on day two.
We'll catch you tomorrow for more action. Till then, keep your eyes on the ESPNcricinfo homepage for all the analysis.
India want to see the day out
India have gone about things with no fuss at all against Bosch, Maharaj and Harmer.
Rahul’s plan is clear: get to stumps and come back tomorrow. Washington, after a few early balls whistling past his edge, has settled into a more assured rhythm. Neither has offered South Africa a real chance.
Their defensive approach, though, has allowed Maharaj to bowl exactly to his fields and find his ideal lengths. Bosch has been giving his 100% every over.
India 36 for 1 in 19 overs. Rahul is 12 off 53 balls, Washington 6 off 38. They're watchful - especially with both spinners getting the ball to turn. With the clock ticking past 4.30 now, we're into "extra-time" territory.
Bangar on 'how to tackle reverse swing'
Jaiswal falls, enter Washington
Jaiswal loves the cut shot. In Tests, he averages 66.80 with it and scores at a strike rate of 145.85. But that fondness also brings risk: he plays plenty of false shots to the cut. He was dismissed with it once against West Indies, and today he tries it to a ball too close to his body, only to inside-edge Jansen's delivery onto his stumps. He departs for 12.
As the team sheet indicated, India send in Washington Sundar at No. 3.
Washington batted one-drop for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in October 2024, scoring 152, after which he said: “I definitely consider myself a top-order batter. I’m very happy with the kind of opportunity I got, to bat at No. 3. For me, one thing is very important — I need to be able to do whatever the team demands.”
When asked if he wanted to continue batting near the top, he added: “Definitely yes. I have been feeling very confident about my skills and how I have been batting in the last few years especially. I’ve just tried to focus on what the team demands, no matter the situation. But batting at the top of the order is a lot of fun.”
Looks like his wishes and India’s plans have finally aligned. All eyes on him now.
India 28/1 in 11 overs. The floodlights come on as the teams take drinks for the final time today.
Jaiswal, Rahul watchful
Jaiswal takes 15 balls to get off the mark by caressing a drive to long-off in the fifth over. Rahul scores just 1 run in his first 14 balls. India openers are in no rush, especially on a spicy, masale-dar surface like this Eden pitch.
Jansen has got a few balls to cut Jaiswal in half while Mulder, his new-ball partner, appealed long and hard for an lbw. Rahul has been much more assertive in his shot-making and leaves.
Even though Jaiswal has not been aggressive to the new ball, this has been his tactic in recent games. He followed the same template against West Indies in his innings of 175 in Delhi.
All things considered, Jansen and Mulder have done well to keep things tidy from a good length after that deflating end to the batting innings. India 8 for no loss in five overs.
A reminder: no Rabada for SA
Kagiso Rabada sustained a rib injury during South Africa’s first training session in India on Tuesday, which ruled him out of the Eden Gardens Test on the morning of the match.
ESPNcricinfo understands that Rabada was taken for a scan on the day the injury occurred. Even so, he attended Wednesday’s training session. He skipped Thursday’s optional training and underwent a fitness test before play this morning. After experiencing discomfort, the team management made a late call to rule him out.
Corbin Bosch, who had played three Tests before this tour, was named in the XI instead. Bosch was also part of South Africa’s Test squad in Pakistan but did not play on that tour. He now forms a three-man seam attack alongside Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder.
Jansen begins India’s second innings, bowling to Yashasvi Jaiswal and producing a testing over to the left-hander. South Africa would have loved to unleash Rabada on this surface, which promises lateral movement, reverse swing, and conventional swing. It’s the best venue for pace bowling in India…
Some #stats on SA's collapse
- 159 by South Africa is their second-lowest total after a fifty-plus opening stand in men's Tests since their readmission. The lowest is 130 in their second innings in the 2018 Cape Town Test, also against India after a 52-run opening stand.
- 159 is also the lowest all-out total after scoring 50+ runs without losing a wicket in the first ten overs [SA were 57/0 after ten overs]. The previous lowest was 161 by England in their first innings in the 2018 Nottingham Test against India, after scoring 50 for 0 in the first ten overs. [in Men's Tests since 2002]
A W00W over from Bumrah, SA all out for 159
The crowd can sense an all-out coming, and they roar Bumrah through every ball of the two-over burst he sends down after tea.
It’s rare to hear this level of noise for Test cricket in India, but at Eden Gardens, 35,000 people can create a special kind of atmosphere.
Their energy is rewarded almost instantly: Bumrah lights up Simon Harmer’s stumps, and three balls later traps Keshav Maharaj for a duck. Tristan Stubbs (15* off 74) shows his frustration at Harmer’s dismissal with a hands-on-hips, teapot-style reaction. When Maharaj falls, he simply turns away in despair and walks off with his No. 11 in tow.
Bumrah finishes with 5 for 27, and South Africa are bundled out for 159. A disappointing batting performance from the visitors after winning the toss: sliding from 57 for no loss to being all out for only 102 more. It's also SA's second-lowest score against India in the first innings of a match.
For South Africa, they came fearing spin, or as one of our headline writers called it, the Turnado. Instead, they succumbed to Bumrah's juggernaut.
16 Five-wicket hauls for Bumrah in 96 innings
Axar strikes at stroke of tea, SA 154/8
It has been a forgettable middle session for the visitors, capped at both ends by wickets — the last of them Corbin Bosch, trapped lbw by a full, fast ball from Axar Patel that darted into the stumps.
Axar, like Siraj, had a poor first spell in the morning, conceding 20 in three overs, but two maidens and a wicket in the last ten minutes of the session has changed his day. South Africa crawled to just 49 for 5 in 25 overs after lunch.
India are now only two wickets away from delivering a first-innings knockout. A masterclass in reverse swing from Bumrah and Siraj cracked open the lower order, with four wickets in the session falling lbw. Kuldeep Yadav’s dismissal of Mulder was another standout moment.
South Africa 154/8 at tea. The shadows are lengthening quickly now, with sunset arriving earlier in eastern India. The tea will be extra tasty for the home fans.
Decoding Siraj (with and without Bumrah)
Siraj in all Tests: bowling average 29.58.
Siraj in Tests without Shami and Bumrah: 22.27.
Siraj in Tests without Bumrah: 25.10.
Siraj in Tests with Bumrah: 32.13.
Siraj in Tests without Shami and Bumrah: 22.27.
Siraj in Tests without Bumrah: 25.10.
Siraj in Tests with Bumrah: 32.13.
When Siraj was on a roll in England, he attributed it to enjoying the “responsibility” of leading the attack. But his record continues to throw up an anomaly that neither science nor analysis can fully explain.
His results shift dramatically depending on who plays alongside him, yet his intensity never does. You can’t really ask for more from a fast bowler, can you?
Siraj's perseverence pays off (x2)
Siraj has been operating in three-over spells today. But in his third spell, Gill gives Siraj a fourth over, and that has brought two wickets in one over.
Both times, it's been length balls angling in from outside off. First, Kyle Verreynne, after facing 36 balls, is slow to bring the bat down and the ball grazes his pad before hitting his bat. He burns South Africa's last review.
Two balls later, Marco Jansen nearly fends a ball onto his own stumps. Off the next delivery, he leaves a gap in his defense for Siraj's delivery to sear through and break his stumps. Siraj's spell has been 2 for 10 in four overs.
South Africa now 147/7 in the 45th over. Stubbs (11*) only has the bowlers alongside him now. Bosch on the other side.
A quick chat with Bangar
KP's gospel...
… and he has a point. Markram struck a 48-ball 31, Rickelton made 23 off 22, Mulder 24 off 51, and de Zorzi 24 off 55.
But for three of those dismissals, you simply have to tip your hat to Bumrah’s brilliance — he created those wickets through sheer skill and regular variation of lengths. Nonetheless, batters have to learn to find a way to deal with it.
Mulder’s dismissal, though, will irritate the South African management. That was an unforced error to Kuldeep, and it opened the door for the first of two wickets to fall after lunch.
India 131/5 in 37 overs.
Bumrah returns, Bumrah strikes
Just another day at work for the No. 1 Test bowler in the world. Yes, this surface was expected to help the seamers over the first couple of days, but Bumrah rarely needs assistance from the pitch to take wickets.
Fresh after a long break from bowling, he sends another set batter back — this time Tony de Zorzi — by coming around the wicket and skidding a length ball into the back leg. De Zorzi burns a review trying to survive.
No. 7 Kyle Verreynne then gets a hostile welcome: a searing yorker aimed at leg stump floors him first ball, but the umpire turns down the appeal. Bumrah is breathing fire, the crowd is buzzing, and batting against him right now feels like a survival test.
South Africa 121/5 in 33 overs with two new batters at the crease.
1.8 Bumrah's economy rate after 10 overs of bowling
Kuldeep sends Mulder packing
Wiaan Mulder was South Africa A’s highest run-scorer — averaging 99 — on their shadow tour of India in 2019. His century in the second Test against Bangladesh last year, after a fifty in the first, kept him high in the batting pecking order, in addition to his seam-bowling value, in this South Africa squad.
Today, he applied himself for 50 balls and negotiated the spinners well on either side of lunch. But 15 minutes into the second session, he went to a risky option against Kuldeep — the reverse sweep — and that ended his stay. He failed to connect, and with Kuldeep bowling stump to stump, it was always going to be curtains. He also burns a review.
South Africa are 114/4. Tristan Stubbs, who has batted anywhere between Nos. 3 to 5 this year, walks in at No. 6.
The first session belongs to...?
Washington bowls, SA go to lunch at 105/3
With de Zorzi growing confident enough to sweep and reverse-sweep, India turn to their sixth bowler and fourth spin option — Washington Sundar — for the final over before lunch. He goes around the wicket to de Zorzi, then switches to over the stumps for Mulder.
With the interval approaching, the batters are content to play him out, picking up three singles.
That takes us to the end of the first session of the series. South Africa 105/3 in 27 overs.
To recap: the first 50 minutes belonged to South Africa as Rickelton fluently played his strokes and Markram changed his gears after a watchful start. But both openers were undone by outstanding deliveries from Bumrah, who bowled a superb new-ball spell while India leaked runs from the opposite end. Bavuma, arguably South Africa’s best Test batter over the past 12 months, managed only three before Kuldeep’s legbreak removed him. Since then, Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi — both on their first Test tour of India — have dug in to add 34 runs off 66 balls. Among India's bowlers, Siraj has been off-colour so far while Axar didn't look settled in his three-over spell.
What are India thinking with Washington?
After Axar and Kuldeep, it's Jadeja's turn now to bowl as the third-spin option of the morning, replacing Siraj after another short spell.
He skids one into de Zorzi's pads and nearly gets an lbw, but otherwise, de Zorzi and Mulder have carefully but successfully navigated the period after Bavuma's wicket.
Now we wait to see what India plan with Washington. Washington is carded at No. 3, remember, so India may be wanting him as much for his batting, over Devdutt Padikkal and B Sai Sudharsan.
When Washington last played the Ranji Trophy, he proudly said "I consider myself a top-order batter." Maybe India are also showing the trust in him as a batter? We'll keep a close eye on what the management is doing and whether it's a signal of India's long-term plans.
Bumrah = nightmare for openers
Most times dismissing both openers in a test inns (since 2018)
13 - Jasprit Bumrah
12 - Stuart Broad
11 - R Ashwin
9 - Kagiso Rabada
9 - James Anderson
13 - Jasprit Bumrah
12 - Stuart Broad
11 - R Ashwin
9 - Kagiso Rabada
9 - James Anderson
Bavuma falls to Gill-Kuldeep's tactics
"It takes a little bit of time to get used to him. Not a massive turner, but he can deceive you with the ball turning away and turning in. You just need an extra bit of time to understand his nuances."
That was Bavuma’s take on Kuldeep at yesterday’s press conference. He had faced Kuldeep earlier this month during the India A vs South Africa A game on the outskirts of Bengaluru, but that surface offered very little turn. Bavuma went on to score a second-innings half-century.
Here in Kolkata, though, Kuldeep finds grip right from his first over - and in his second, he removes Bavuma. It’s a fullish ball on leg stump, turning in. Bavuma tries to defend, gets an inside edge, and Jurel — stationed at leg slip with the helmet on — snaps up a sharp catch.
It was a clever leg-slip trap set by Gill and Kuldeep, and it pays off handsomely to send Bavuma back for 3.
Mulder is now joined by Tony de Zorzi, who has never played in India in any format. At the other end, Siraj has replaced Bumrah from the Clubhouse End, hoping for a change in his own fortunes.
India firmly on top after a testing first 50 minutes. South Africa 75/3 in 17 overs.
Meanwhile, over in the ESPNcricinfo studios, Sanjay Bangar says he’s surprised by India’s XI. Watch his thoughts below:
Usual service from Bumrah
The crowd is building, and although the batting in the first 50 minutes has been engaging, home fans have had nothing to cheer other than polite applause for the South African openers.
Those openers raised a fifty-run stand - their first in India after 17 innings - scoring at nearly six an over and seemingly negotiating the new ball. But in the sixth over of his spell, Bumrah breaks through.
Coming around the wicket, he hits a good length and Rickelton pushes down the wrong line. The ball just shapes away, goes past the left-hander's outside edge and takes out off stump. A big moment for India: Rickelton had looked threatening and will be disappointed to lose his timber after doing the early hard work.
In Bumrah’s next over, he produces a magic ball - a short-of-length delivery that rears sharply after pitching — and Markram gloves it through to the keeper. Almost unplayable.
As usual, Bumrah from the Clubhouse End is the exception. From the High Court End, Axar and Siraj have given away 45 runs in six overs combined, while Bumrah, now into his seventh, is yet to concede ten.
South Africa slide from 57 without loss to 62 for 2. New batters Bavuma and Mulder, both on 0, come together.
Time for spin, after only seven overs
Axar Patel has been handed the ball and Dhruv Jurel has grabbed the shinpads.
India opt to give Siraj a breather after an ordinary opening spell where he conceded five boundaries in three overs.
Let's see how the next half hour plays out, since both batters enjoy playing spin. Rickelton made his Test debut in Bangladesh, and has travelled to Pakistan and West Indies previously, where spin is always on the menu. He grew up modeling his game around Matthew Hayden's style, someone who dominated spinners on trips to the subcontinent.
Markram settles in quickly to Axar's length, cutting a wide one away and then caressing a boundary past cover. Axar concedes nine off his first over as South Africa move to 40/0 in eight overs with both batters now approaching their twenties.
Rickelton busy. Markram watchful. Siraj warned?
The first three overs were all about the batters being watchful, with most of the strike taken by Markram.
From the Clubhouse End, Bumrah has already produced a few balls that have climbed sharply from a good length, while others have stayed a touch low. Markram faces 18 deliveries without getting off the mark.
Rickelton, by contrast, likes ball on bat. He picks up two runs off his first two balls, then capitalises on a wide one from Siraj in the fourth over, cracking it for four. The overpitched follow-up is driven down the V, and a wristy flick adds three more. It’s an 11-run Siraj over, which also features a word from umpire Chris Gaffaney about the bowler’s follow-through getting too close to the stumps.
Interestingly, there are already some visible shoe marks on the pitch.
South Africa 17/0 after four overs.
Some #Stats as we settle in
- This is the first time India have six left-hand batters in a Test XI.
- The last time India played 4 outright spinners in a Test was in Dec 2012 vs England in Nagpur.
- It's the first toss won by South Africa in a men's Test in India since 2010. They lost all the seven tosses across their previous two tours in 2015 and 2019. They were blanked 3-0 in both those tours.
Let's talk pitch and conditions
There are a few roars for Akash Deep, who plays his domestic cricket here, from the small group of loyal local fans, but he’ll have to take in this contest from the sidelines.
Meanwhile, the ground staff have finished tending to the surface, and this is what we’re left with: a light splattering of dry grass meant to hold the pitch together. Day one usually offers some moisture, but there’s very little of it today. Anil Kumble reckons it’ll be a batting-friendly start, though he expects the spinners to come into the game earlier than teams might have planned.
The hardness of the deck should provide good bounce, but it’s likely to start slowing down around the halfway stage. Reverse swing is also on the radar, according to those in the know.
61 Percentage of wickets earned by pacers at Eden Gardens in red-ball Tests since 2000. It's the best among all Indian venues
India stack up with spinners and allrounders, Rabada injured
South Africa will bat first. Bavuma says that they want to bring their Test form from Pakistan into this game. Kagiso Rabada is out with a rib bruising and Bosch will play instead. Harmer, the offie, and Maharaj are the two spinners with Markram possibly bowling spin too. Muthusamy, the left-arm spinner, is overlooked. Probably because of many left-handers in India's XI.
South Africa XI: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Ryan Rickelton, 3 Wiaan Mulder, 4 Temba Bavuma (capt), 5 Tony de Zorzi, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Corbin Bosch, 10 Simon Harmer, 11 Keshav Maharaj
Gill takes another toss defeat on the chin and quips, "I hope I win the toss in the WTC final [laughs]." He says Pant and Axar are in from the last time India played. Looks like Axar is playing instead of B Sai Sudharsan, who may be nursing some niggle since he was working separately with physio Adrian Le Roux earlier this morning. Kuldeep keeps his place while the Pant-Reddy swap was expected. Washington is carded in at No. 3! Four spinners and two pacers for the home side. Jurel (too good to keep out, too good to just keep) will play as a batter.
India XI: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Washington Sundar, 4 Shubman Gill (capt), 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dhruv Jurel, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Contrasting warm-up sessions
Both teams arrived almost simultaneously about 45 minutes ago. Unlike the white-ball internationals and IPLs, their entry to the stadium was without too much of a ruckus. With security beefed up at and around the venue, a cordon was made for them to disembark and make their way into the two changing rooms.
Over at the ground, the visitors are a bit like a wallflower, hanging around near the boundary line, doing their stretching and warm-ups. Bavuma is sprinting, Markram is batting with a floppy head, Rabada is loosening up, while Maharaj is developing his rhythm at the practice nets.
India, on the other hand, are scattered all around the park. The slip fielders and Pant are getting catching practice (some of them are quite sharp takes), while Bumrah bowls to a baseball-mitt-wearing Morkel. Kuldeep is ambling about, though, and hasn't yet bowled on the practice surface. Only Axar, Washington and Jadeja are bowling, among the spinners.
As for the crowd, well, media reports suggest all tickets have been sold, but realistically, if you see 60-70% occupancy, you'd be happy. It's a cool, sunny day - comfortable conditions for watching cricket.
Guess who is back
Rishabh Pant it is. Back from a broken foot he sustained at Old Trafford against England. Straight back into the XI as you would expect, but he won't take Dhruv Jurel's place. Instead Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released so he can get actual game time in the A series, but there also he was brought on to bowl as late as the 46th over of a 50-over game. He should be sent to Ranji and asked to open the bowling so that he can build up to Test workloads.
Anyway, back to this Test. The batting looks sorted, but interestingly Kuldeep Yadav somehow finds his place under threat again. We aren't saying that. It is a seed planted by Shubman Gill in his pre-match press conference. Karthik Krishnaswamy reckons that could be the case only if India are thinking of three fast bowlers, in which case you wonder whom does the fast bowler replace: Washington Sundar or Kuldeep?
Welcome to the Eden
Almost 34 years after South Africa made their post-Apartheid cricket debut on November 10, 1991, they are back at the same venue to begin a two-Test series against India.
This time, they arrive as the reigning World Test Champions, but the challenge is familiar. Like their last two tours in 2015 and 2019, the task is steep: they haven’t won a Test in India since that memorable Nagpur victory in 2009-10, and their last series win here dates back to 1999-00.
India, meanwhile, are no longer seen as untouchable at home after last year’s defeat to New Zealand. Temba Bavuma even mentioned yesterday that he picked up a few tips from Kane Williamson at a recent private awards function on how to succeed in these conditions.
Can the visitors back up their world-champion badge? Or will a young Indian captain restore the team’s home dominance against a heavyweight opponent? They've bounced back since, with a strong campaign away in England and an easy win against West Indies at home. Welcome to ESPNcricinfo’s Live Blog, coming to you from the Eden Garden's cosy press box.
